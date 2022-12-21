Read full article on original website
‘The Impossible Collection of Watches’ Is Back in a Bigger Second Edition
One of Assouline’s most sought-after coffee table books just got even bigger. In 2014, the luxury publisher released The Impossible Collection of Watches by British historian (and Robb Report contributor) Nicholas Foulkes. The bestselling book showcased 100 breakthrough timepieces of the 20th century from Rolex to Patek Philippe. Now, the company has released a second edition of the book—just in time for Christmas. Like the previous edition, the massive new tome is hand-bound in Italy and presented in a luxurious clamshell case that includes a metal plaque. Inside you’ll find 150 watch illustrations that span a total of 168 pages. Visuals of...
9 Stellar Watch Books That Make Perfect Gifts for Collectors
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you want to fully nerd out on a particular brand or you simply want a beautiful centerpiece for your coffee table, building up a horological library is a must for any collector. The good news is, there are tons of great options out there for every type of enthusiast–from those who are diehard for dive watches to devotees of Rolex. Here, we’ve compiled nine titles that would make a great gift for any watch lover in your life. Fifty...
6 Coffee Table Books Jewelry Lovers Will Devour
Every holiday season, a slate of weighty new coffee table books devoted to jewelry hit the shelves. And this year is no different. Of the six tomes highlighted below, three are brand-centric and three cross brand lines, but all are distinguished by gorgeous imagery, scintillating stories and a shared message: You can never go wrong with the gift of jewelry (even in book form). B Is For Bulgari: Celebrating 50 Years in America Organized in a charming alphabetical format (A is for Andy Warhol, M is for Monete, S is for Serpenti…), B Is For Bulgari tells the history of the famed...
The 6.43 Carat Red Dragon Ruby and More in Phillips Jewels Sale
Just in time for the holidays, Phillips is offering some seriously gift-worthy pieces in its Dec. 13 New York Jewels auction. But to get your hands on the headliner, the 6.43 ct. Red Dragon ruby ring, it’ll cost you—the estimate is $1 million–$1.5 million. The Burmese ruby boasts a natural purplish-red color (unlike others achieved through heat) and high clarity value.
Shoe Brand Superga and Steve Madden Agree to Part Ways as U.S. and Canadian Partners
For a little more than 10 years, Steve Madden has been the exclusive licensee and distributor of the Italian shoe brand Superga in the United States and Canada. At the beginning of next year, that will switch over to The Foundation, a Los Angeles-based company that works with a number of apparel, footwear, home design, lifestyle, tech and food and beverage companies to expand their brands and increase business.More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsMalone Souliers Launches Whimsical 'Emily in Paris' Shoe CollectionFootwear News Achievement Awards 2022 “We are so excited...
Lacoste and Interparfums Ink Perfume Licensing Deal
PARIS — Lacoste announced Wednesday that it had signed a 15-year worldwide licensing agreement with Interparfums SA. Under the new deal that covers all perfumes and cosmetic lines, Interparfums will be tasked with the creation, development, production and marketing of Lacoste products both in selective distribution and the French sports brand’s retail network. More from WWDLacoste RTW Spring 2022Lacoste RTW Fall 2020Front Row at Lacoste RTW Spring 2020 The deal will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2024, after wrapping up Lacoste’s existing relationship with Coty, which will end in 2023 as previously reported. The launch of a new Lacoste perfume line is slated...
Vogue Runway’s Top Social Posts of 2022
Few things say as much about us as our social media presence. Is your profile public or private? Is your feed chaotic or curated? Do you over-post or just lurk from afar? But the biggest question of them all is: What’s on your explore page?. If there’s something we’ve...
Top Gear’s guilty pleasures: the Ford Flex
After a lifetime spent on the anti-SUV soapbox, it turns out a TG writer wants a fridge-shaped Flex. Explain yourself, man. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. There are a great many things a person might not...
Blake Lively at the Met Gala was the most influential celebrity fashion moment of 2022
Over the past 12 months, we've been treated to some memorable moments in fashion. But the most popular of all? Blake Lively's Met Gala appearance. The actress' show-stopping Versace gown, which transformed on the red carpet from one colour to another, has been crowned the most influential celebrity moment of 2022 in a study conducted by the digital agency Media Vision, which looked at more than 200 fashion moments and their search volumes, engagements and social media statistics to calculate the moment with the biggest influence.
A Year in Fashion: 2022 Edition
2022 was an exciting year of experimentation, trends, and collaborations for fashion. Elements from music, dance, sports, and film and television pervaded the culture, redefining what fashion means to us as individuals. At times these changes happened in the blink of an eye reminding us that fashion imitates life. Designer...
