Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Tuesday get ready for a wet week ahead as an atmospheric river moves into Southern California
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County. Get ready for a wet week ahead. An atmospheric river is moving south bringing some needed rain to SoCal. Widespread showers and gusty winds will begin today leading into the evening with a break tomorrow A.M. Rain will return late Wednesday...
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Monday everyone we have a wet week ahead with a powerful system moving in
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday everyone we are coming out of a nice holiday weekend as high pressure moved through. Next up is rain, prepare for a full week of rain chances with the bulk coming tomorrow. An area of low pressure is promising to bring 1-2 inches...
Comments / 0