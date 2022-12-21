Read full article on original website
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City's First Nursing Home on the Register of Historic PlacesJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communitiesLimitless Production Group LLCOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
yukonprogressnews.com
Planners OK plat changes for Yukon trampoline park
A Yukon advisory panel has OK’d a request that would pave the way for a trampoline park in southwest Yukon. The Yukon Planning Commission, at its Dec. 12th meeting, voted 5-0 to recommend approval of a replat and reverse lot split for commercial property in phase 6 of the Yukon Parkway West development south of Interstate 40 and west of Garth Brooks Boulevard.
Grease Fire Burns NE Oklahoma City Home On Christmas Day
Fire crews said a grease fire damaged a home in NE Oklahoma City Sunday afternoon. OKCFD responded to the fire around 4:30 p.m. at a home on Carol Drive off of NE 63rd. St. The flames spread to the back of the house and the attic while the family was cooking outside, authorities said.
yukonprogressnews.com
New Yukon playground, splash pad to cost nearly $1.7M
An Oklahoma City contractor has been chosen to build a new Yukon inclusive playground and splash pad – which cost nearly $500,000 more than city officials had projected. The Yukon City Council on Dec. 20 voted 5-0 to award a $1,682,221 bid to Rudy Construction for Freedom Trail Playground and Splash Pad project at 2100 S Holly.
KOCO
EMBARK rolls out program to help those experiencing homelessness during winter months
OKLAHOMA CITY — EMBARK has rolled out its winter program to help people experiencing homelessness get out of the cold during the winter months. "Having to walk a long distance to get to a shelter is just not something that's feasible or safe in an environment like this," said Cody Boyd with EMBARK.
KOCO
Oklahoma drivers shouldn't ignore car warning lights during cold weather
OKLAHOMA CITY — Drivers in Oklahoma might be ignoring their car's warning lights as the cold weather continues, but some tasks shouldn't be avoided. Despite the bitter cold, filling tires with air is important, even if drivers believe it is just the car's way of reacting to the swinging temperatures.
Oklahoma City Firefighters Rescue Dog From Frozen Lake
The Oklahoma City Fire Department rescued a pup from a frozen lake Saturday afternoon. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a man standing on the ice with a rope attached to the dog that had fallen through the ice. Crews used a nearby paddle boat to bring the dog...
Water Line Breaks, Flooding Leads To Hundreds Of Calls To Metro Fire Departments
Throughout the day, fire departments across the metro have received call after call for water line breaks. Meaning countless families are experiencing flood damage on Christmas Eve. We've also seen damage here at the News 9 studio. Fire crews haven't stopped responding to calls of waterline breaks all day on...
High winds wreak havoc around metro Thursday
Thursday’s blustery winds caused several problems for Oklahomans around the metro.
Car Rolls Over In Southwest OKC; Expert Warn To Drive Safely
Safety experts warn to drive safely as road conditions worsen. News 9 Storm Tracker Jeromy Clark found this driver rolled over in Southwest OKC.
Thieves Swipe Gun, Ammo And Purse From Metro Couple's Truck Parked At Harkin's Theatre
A metro couple learned an expensive lesson one week before Christmas. Their truck was burglarized in Bricktown as possibly a part of a string of thefts around the metro. Metro law enforcement see an increase in car burglaries around Christmas, but this year police are warning gun owners to think twice before leaving a weapon in their vehicles.
OKC restaurants open, ready to serve on Christmas Day 2022
Brett Fieldcamp gives a rundown of the most notable Oklahoma City restaurants open on Christmas Day, 2022 for a wide range of budgets. The post <strong>OKC restaurants open, ready to serve on Christmas Day 2022</strong> appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
news9.com
Wind Rips Off Side Of NW OKC Hotel
Some debris fell off of the Embassy Suites Thursday in northwest Oklahoma City due to high winds. Officials said North Independence Avenue was closed between Northwest 59th Street and the Northwest Expressway while crews cleared the scene.
KOCO
Two people die after Christmas Eve car crash near Tecumseh
OKLAHOMA CITY — A car crash in Pottawatomie County left two people dead on Christmas Eve. James Smith, 68, and Elizabeth Smith, 68, of Maud died after a collision that occurred around 10:20 p.m. on Oklahoma State Highway 9, just one mile east of Tecumseh. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said...
Good Samaritans help woman whose car slid onto railroad tracks during icy weather as train approached
One Oklahoma City driver faced scary moments Thursday morning when her car slid off the road and onto train tracks during icy conditions. Even scarier, a train was coming.
‘It’s like a miracle to be here,’ Family displaced after 11-year-old alerts of raging fire days before Christmas
Just days before Christmas, an Oklahoma family is without a place to live after a fire destroyed most of their belongings.
‘It’s ridiculous’: Choctaw engine repair shop keeps customer’s car for nearly two years
For almost two years, X Power Racing Engines has been rebuilding an engine for a Newalla customer, but that customer says they've been left in the dark for the last several weeks and are now unsure if they'll ever get their car back.
Cleveland County family left with no heat ahead of frigid weather
Imagine having to endure this week's brutal temperatures with no heat in your home. Well, for one Cleveland County woman it's not make believe.
Blanchard family’s house explodes just days before Christmas
Pipes freezing and heat not working correctly turned out to be an incredible blessing in disguise for one Blanchard family.
KOCO
Person dies because of cold weather in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died because of the fridge temperatures that hit Oklahoma City on Thursday. Police told KOCO 5 that the victim was found around 10 a.m. near Reno Avenue and Classen Boulevard. They believe the person was experiencing homelessness. Information about the victim has not been...
KOCO
Oklahoma City shelter sees spike in animals left in cold
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Animal Welfare said it has seen a spike in calls for animals left in the cold as dangerous temperatures linger across the state. Due to the extreme weather, city officials said residents should bring their dogs inside. They also encouraged people who see strays to call Animal Welfare.
