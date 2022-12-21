ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yukon, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yukonprogressnews.com

Planners OK plat changes for Yukon trampoline park

A Yukon advisory panel has OK’d a request that would pave the way for a trampoline park in southwest Yukon. The Yukon Planning Commission, at its Dec. 12th meeting, voted 5-0 to recommend approval of a replat and reverse lot split for commercial property in phase 6 of the Yukon Parkway West development south of Interstate 40 and west of Garth Brooks Boulevard.
YUKON, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

New Yukon playground, splash pad to cost nearly $1.7M

An Oklahoma City contractor has been chosen to build a new Yukon inclusive playground and splash pad – which cost nearly $500,000 more than city officials had projected. The Yukon City Council on Dec. 20 voted 5-0 to award a $1,682,221 bid to Rudy Construction for Freedom Trail Playground and Splash Pad project at 2100 S Holly.
YUKON, OK
news9.com

Wind Rips Off Side Of NW OKC Hotel

Some debris fell off of the Embassy Suites Thursday in northwest Oklahoma City due to high winds. Officials said North Independence Avenue was closed between Northwest 59th Street and the Northwest Expressway while crews cleared the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Two people die after Christmas Eve car crash near Tecumseh

OKLAHOMA CITY — A car crash in Pottawatomie County left two people dead on Christmas Eve. James Smith, 68, and Elizabeth Smith, 68, of Maud died after a collision that occurred around 10:20 p.m. on Oklahoma State Highway 9, just one mile east of Tecumseh. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said...
TECUMSEH, OK
KOCO

Person dies because of cold weather in Oklahoma City, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died because of the fridge temperatures that hit Oklahoma City on Thursday. Police told KOCO 5 that the victim was found around 10 a.m. near Reno Avenue and Classen Boulevard. They believe the person was experiencing homelessness. Information about the victim has not been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City shelter sees spike in animals left in cold

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Animal Welfare said it has seen a spike in calls for animals left in the cold as dangerous temperatures linger across the state. Due to the extreme weather, city officials said residents should bring their dogs inside. They also encouraged people who see strays to call Animal Welfare.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy