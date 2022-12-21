Read full article on original website
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT URGING NO TRAVEL IN TOWN, ESPECIALLY ON NORTH END
The Crookston Police Department is strong urging no travel within the Crookston city limits, especially on the north end of town. They have responded to numerous calls for people stuck in snowbanks throughout town, especially on the north end along Fisher Avenue and its tributaries.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police headquarters lobby closing early
(Fargo, ND) -- If you have any business you need to attend to at the Fargo Police Department's headquarters, you only have a few more hours to stop by. The Department tells us that the lobby at HQ will be closing at 2 p.m. Thursday. The early closure is due to meeting and training time for FPD records unit staff.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Two suffer smoke inhalation in Fargo apartment fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An apartment building in south Fargo had to be evacuated in the bitter cold after a fire was reported in a unit on the third floor. Reports started coming in just after 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, at the Block 32 apartments, which are located at 1360 32nd Street South in Fargo.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo girl battling stage 5 cancer gets special Christmas surprise
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Christmas came early for one West Fargo girl today who is continuing her fight against Stage 5 kidney cancer. The surprise of a lifetime has been in the works since before there was snow on the ground. Megan Thompson, a captain with the organization ‘Best Christmas Ever’ chose 6-year-old Lydia Erickson and her family to be this year’s recipients.
froggyweb.com
Contractor has excavating license revoked, plans legal action against City of Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – A local contractor said he plans to take legal action against the City of Fargo after the City Commission voted unanimously to revoke his company’s excavation license at a special meeting Wednesday morning. City officials said they have worked with Drain Services, Inc. for a...
wdayradionow.com
NDSU, West Fargo Schools close buildings due to blizzard conditions
(Fargo, ND) -- Despite winter break being in full swing, both NDSU and the West Fargo School District have announced that their campuses and buildings are closed Friday due to expected blizzard-like conditions. Only essential personnel are expected to make the trek to NDSU, while all staff members in West...
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes Public Utilities Asking Customers to Reduce Power Use
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes Public Utilities (DLPU) is asking customers to conserve energy to help reduce demand on the power grid. The request comes from the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), which operates the energy market and controls electrical reliability for our region. DLPU asks that you turn down your thermostat, delay the use of large appliances and shut off all unnecessary lights and equipment.
kvrr.com
Commuter jet diverts to Fargo for mechanical issue
FARGO (KVRR) – A commuter jet heading to Devils Lake Wednesday morning made an unscheduled stop in Fargo because of a mechanical issue. Fargo Airport Authority Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein says the United Express flight originated in Denver. There were 36 people on board. The flight landed in Fargo...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Lane closure on 25th street south to continue into next week
(Fargo, ND) -- Southbound traffic on 25th Street South near 17th Avenue South is currently reduced to one lane. The lane closure is required to allow for Xcel Energy to complete work on an issue with a manhole in the area. Due to the cold weather Fargo is currently experiencing,...
KNOX News Radio
Weather announcements & closures
…Blizzard Warning in effect until 6:00 p.m. Friday…. Due to the weather and blowing snow, crews have closed 27th Ave. N. from N. 32nd St. to N. 39th St. The closure will be in place until Tuesday, December 27, 2022 weather permitting. EGF:. No travel is advised on 23rd Street...
A big donation in North Dakota is making a large difference
No, it wasn't Santa who slid down their chimney, the spare ribs were donated by the North Dakota Farmer's Union to kick off their five-state giving spree.
hpr1.com
JOSEF OLIVIERI: NORTH DAKOTA’S GODFATHER OF HAIR
The following interview was done in February of 2016, just a few months after Mr. Josef Olivieri's 90th birthday. We're sorry to hear of his passing at the age of 97 on December 22, 2022. As we remember the life and legacy of Mr. Josef, we send our condolences to his family and community.
valleynewslive.com
East Grand Forks restaurant adds free meals to menu
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - It’s the holiday season and for many families, stress is high and funds are low. This year, a bit of help has come in an unexpected way-- through an East Grand Forks restaurant. The Spud Jr., located at 302 Demers Ave,...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Dangerous Cold: Snow & Blowing Snow Likely
A Wind chill Warning has been issued for the area until 3:00 AM Wednesday here in the Fargo area, while areas around Jamestown and westward will remain in the warning through most of the week. A winter weather advisory then goes into effect for portions of the southern valley and Minnesota from 3:00 AM Wednesday until 6:00 AM Thursday. Although that will likely be extended through Thursday and Friday and potentially even need to be upgraded to a Blizzard warning Friday as ground blizzard-like to ground blizzard conditions will become more likely, along with very cold temperatures.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Nine block area of downtown Moorhead will be demolished to make way for redevelopment project
(Fargo, ND) -- A nine block area of downtown Moorhead is set for demolition, but it wont happen all at once. "Yes over time. I think because we have time and because we can be strategic on how we lay this out we certainly don't want to put any of those businesses existing within the mall in jeopardy so we are working with those folks to find them new locations or have them be a part of the redevelopment," said Derrick LaPoint, President and CEO of Downtown Moorhead, Inc.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
National Weather Service meteorologist says dressing in layers is "paramount" in sub-zero temperatures
(Fargo, ND) -- A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks is offering a reminder to help you stay warm in these chilly temperatures. "Definitely dressing in layers is almost paramount right now. You want to have one insulating layer with one to two other layers on top of that if you are going to be outside. You want those outer layers to keep out the wind and any snow," said Nathan Ricks.
North Dakota Shopping Center Getting Self-Pour Beer & Wine Business
We are North Dakotans; we love wine and beer, so this news shouldn't be too surprising. According to Inforum, Fargo's West Acres Shopping Center is getting something unique. There will be a self-pour beer and wine wall in the food court. The sources explained that liquor licenses are still being...
kfgo.com
Xcel Energy warns customers of rising costs as natural gas demand increases
FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) — As cold weather across much of the U.S. affects production and demand for natural gas, Xcel Energy is urging their customers to consider conserving for the next few days. “We always want to be proactive and let our customers know when things like this happen, to...
KNOX News Radio
GF Corporate Center I….sold
The City of Grand Forks has completed the sale of the downtown Corporate Center 1 building. The closing date on the $5.7 million dollar building was Tuesday. Corporate Center I & II were built after the 1997 flood. The city used a combination of CDBG and EDA grants and local bonding to fund the construction. Corporate Center II was sold in 2021 for $GF Corporate Center IGF2.5 million dollars.
dakotanewsnow.com
Rivals SDSU and NDSU eager to square off for a national championship
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After close calls in 2017 and last year, the Dakota Marker rivalry between South DAkota State and North Dakota State will at last be contested for the FCS National Championship. And it turns out those who play in the rivalry have been just as...
