This is to the person that helped themselves to my radio at my Christmas barn located in my store in Crystal River. You know who you are and I’m just going to tell you that I have a recording and it would be nice if you would return my radio before I turn it in to the sheriff’s department. You know who you are and you know where you got it, so it would be nice if you would return it.

CRYSTAL RIVER, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO