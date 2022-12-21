Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
HOT CORNER – CHRISTMAS CRIMES
This is to the person that helped themselves to my radio at my Christmas barn located in my store in Crystal River. You know who you are and I’m just going to tell you that I have a recording and it would be nice if you would return my radio before I turn it in to the sheriff’s department. You know who you are and you know where you got it, so it would be nice if you would return it.
Citrus County Chronicle
"A Community Christmas on Court Street" brings Christmas spirit to Bronson
BRONSON — On Saturday, Bronson First Baptist Church hosted its first-ever “A Community Christmas on Court Street” with the help of Living Hope Church and Levy County 4-H. Court Street was blocked off for a night of family fun. Cookies, snow, hot cocoa, karaoke and a live nativity brought the Christmas spirit to Bronson. Rev. Coker commented on hoping for a good turnout to make this an annual event.
Citrus County Chronicle
"Christmas Comes from the Hart" held at Hart Springs Park & Campground
This past weekend, a number of people made their way to Hart Springs Park & Campground in Bell for “Christmas Comes from the Hart.” The two-day holiday event was held on Saturday and Sunday, as folks had the opportunity to see the park lit up with festive, holiday lights during the night time hours while also partaking in some Christmas activities, too.
Citrus County Chronicle
Dunnellon couple argument leaves one stabbed and other in jail
A domestic argument between a Dunnellon man and woman escalated last week, leaving the man stabbed and leaving their home in fear of his life. According to the arrest record for Daphne Jena Nail, 29, the deputy was called to North Lovell Drive on Dec. 18 about a stabbing and domestic disturbance. The deputy was informed the man and woman have cohabitated for the past 13 years and have children.
Citrus County Chronicle
Gulf Coast Marine owners close shop after 45-plus years
For almost 45 and a half years, Skip and Linda Turvaville have owned and operated Gulf Coast Marine Service off Yulee Drive in Homosassa. On Friday, the couple closed their doors and headed off to retirement. They plan to travel in their RV, get some rest and become more involved in their church, First Baptist Church of Homosassa.
Citrus County Chronicle
Business Spotlight: Lanes Yardware
Manager/owner(s) name: Frankie Lane and Justin Lane. A: Outdoor power equipment. Your hometown dealer for Ariens, Gravely & STIHL equipment and repair center. Q: What else would you like the community to know about your business?. A: We are a family-owned business that has been in the same location since...
Citrus County Chronicle
Daytona Beach man faces drug and weapon charges
Switching lanes without using a turn signal was all it took to land a Daytona Beach man in jail facing drug and a weapons charge in Citrus County. Thaddeus Michael Malysz III, 21, was seen Dec. 17 by a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy driving south on Suncoast Boulevard near west Yulee Drive in Homosassa, according to the arrest report.
Citrus County Chronicle
Coach Jay Crooms Memorial Golf Scramble returns for third year in April
DUNNELLON — Jay Crooms was a pillar in the Levy County community. He served 17 years with the Levy County Sheriff’s Office as a patrol deputy, K-9 deputy and detective. After retiring, Crooms followed in his father’s footsteps, coaching football at Williston Middle High School. But following a year’s battle with cancer, Crooms passed away in 2020, leaving his wife, Melinda; daughter, Madison; and closest friend, Tommy Darus.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness man triggers crash that kills two
Two people from Ocala were killed in an early morning crash Thursday, Dec. 22, on the Florida Turnpike in Sumter County when a 27-year-old Inverness man struck a vehicle from behind, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. The Inverness man was driving northbound in a sedan on State Road...
Citrus County Chronicle
County rejects density bonuses for affordable housing
Citrus County commissioners put the brakes on giving incentives such as density bonuses to developers to build more affordable housing. Board members broached the oft-discussed topic at a recent meeting because it was a holdover item from the previous board. After lively debate, there was no consensus to move forward with more incentives for now.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bronson's Miller inks National Letter of Intent to play at next level
BRONSON — Matthew Miller, a senior linebacker at Bronson Middle High School, recently signed his National Letter of Intent on Dec. 14 to continue his playing career at Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas. Miller plans to major in exercise science and pursue coaching after playing football at Tabor. He...
