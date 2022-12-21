ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

5-star CB and LSU football target Desmond Ricks commits to Alabama

Five-star cornerback and LSU football target Desmond Ricks has committed to Alabama, Ricks announced on Thursday. At 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, Ricks was the No. 2 player in the Class of 2024 before reclassifying to the Class of 2023. He is now the No. 16 player and No. 2 cornerback in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Lamar-Dixon Expo Center set to host Baton Rouge football team

A news conference scheduled for Dec. 28 in Gonzales will officially kick off an agreement between Ascension Parish government and the Baton Rouge Redsticks of the United Football League to host Redstick home games at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. As announced on the Redsticks' website, the team has reached a...
GONZALES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

If coordinator Ben Johnson leaves Detroit Lions, his replacement may be hiding in plain sight

Ben Johnson, the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator, looks like a future coaching star. Just about every disgruntled NFL fan base knows who he is. Some Tampa Bay fans, for example, already are pining for the fast-rising play-caller to join forces with Tom Brady and straighten out the Bucs’ kinked-up offense this offseason. If not the Bucs, then maybe somewhere else.
DETROIT, MI

