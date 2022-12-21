BATON ROUGE — LSU football was able to stick to its script on Wednesday, more or less. The Tigers signed 25 players to their 2023 recruiting class on the first day of the early signing period, 10 more recruits than they had signed during the entire 2022 cycle. They finished the day with the No. 6 class in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

