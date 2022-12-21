Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
5-star CB and LSU football target Desmond Ricks commits to Alabama
Five-star cornerback and LSU football target Desmond Ricks has committed to Alabama, Ricks announced on Thursday. At 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, Ricks was the No. 2 player in the Class of 2024 before reclassifying to the Class of 2023. He is now the No. 16 player and No. 2 cornerback in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Unpacking LSU football’s 2023 recruiting class: Why Thursday is the Tigers' big day
BATON ROUGE — LSU football was able to stick to its script on Wednesday, more or less. The Tigers signed 25 players to their 2023 recruiting class on the first day of the early signing period, 10 more recruits than they had signed during the entire 2022 cycle. They finished the day with the No. 6 class in the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Bills' James Cook breaks loose for career-long 27-yard TD run
Cook's TD run came one drive after Devin Singletary got free on a 33-yard rushing touchdown.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football QB Jayden Daniels announces return to Tigers for 2023 season
BATON ROUGE - LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels will return to LSU for the 2023 season, Daniels announced on Twitter Thursday. "This has been an amazing ride and honestly, I am not ready to get off just yet," Daniels wrote. Daniels transferred to LSU from Arizona State this past offseason...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Lamar-Dixon Expo Center set to host Baton Rouge football team
A news conference scheduled for Dec. 28 in Gonzales will officially kick off an agreement between Ascension Parish government and the Baton Rouge Redsticks of the United Football League to host Redstick home games at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. As announced on the Redsticks' website, the team has reached a...
Virginia Basketball: 10-Game Report Card
Evaluating the first ten games of the 2022-2023 UVA men's basketball season
Panthers break franchise mark for total yards in first half vs. Lions
After Carolina gained just 21 yards rushing last week, the Panthers' ground game made a statement vs. Detroit.
Browns open up lower bowl to fans amid freezing temperatures
Fans were in short supply for Saturday’s game in Cleveland, where temperatures dipped into the single digits. The few fans that did show up were allowed to sit in the lower bowl.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
If coordinator Ben Johnson leaves Detroit Lions, his replacement may be hiding in plain sight
Ben Johnson, the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator, looks like a future coaching star. Just about every disgruntled NFL fan base knows who he is. Some Tampa Bay fans, for example, already are pining for the fast-rising play-caller to join forces with Tom Brady and straighten out the Bucs’ kinked-up offense this offseason. If not the Bucs, then maybe somewhere else.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
50 years later, Terry Bradshaw vividly recalls pass that became the 'Immaculate Reception'
The play that would become the most controversial pitch-and-catch in NFL history sounded relatively mundane when Terry Bradshaw made the call in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ huddle on Dec. 23, 1972. “The play was 66 circle option full right split,” Bradshaw, a Shreveport native, told The Times recently while in...
Comments / 0