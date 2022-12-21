Read full article on original website
WUKY
Bitter cold and gusty winds stay put as crews work to keep Kentucky roads clear
As gusty winds helped blanket Kentucky with snow overnight and temperatures took a dive into the single digits and below, the state reports at least three Kentuckians were lost, around 25,000 were without power, and some interstates saw major backups. Still, transportation secretary Jim Gray says crews were fairly successful...
WUKY
Kentucky on track for 'worst flu season' in more than a decade, according to state
With pandemic precautions taking a backseat this year, the flu is doing more than returning to normal pre-COVID levels. Christina King with the Fayette County Health Department says the illness is hitting one age group particularly hard: children ages 1-10. Three of the six pediatric deaths in Kentucky happened in just the past week.
WUKY
Will Kentucky's new utility sales tax affect you in 2023? Here's how to find out
Starting in 2023, some Kentuckians will see changes in their residential utility sales taxes due to provisions in House Bill 8. So here are the basics. The tax affects additional properties residents pay utilities on beyond their primary residence. KU spokesperson Daniel Lowry says that means the majority of Kentuckians will automatically be exempt and won't need to do anything.
WUKY
Who we lost KY: Christmas Flowers
WUKY is collaborating with Martha Greenwald, creator and curator of 'Who We Lost KY' a writing project where friends and families who have lost loved ones to the pandemic or a natural disaster, pay tribute and in some cases, say their final goodbyes. This week Laura Jackson of Fayette County reads Christmas Flowers; a story remembering her aunt, Becky Breece-Straley.
