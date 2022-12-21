WATCH: Angry Woman Throws Computer At Airline Worker Inside Miami Airport

A woman was caught on camera chucking an entire computer at an airline employee inside a South Florida airport, which is gearing up for a super busy travel season.

NBC 6 obtained footage of 25-year-old Camilia McMillie , of Alabama, screaming in the middle of a crowded American Airlines gate Tuesday morning (December 20). According to a Miami-Dade police report, she was traveling from Alabama to New York City and connected at Miami International Airport.

After checking into her flight gate D-39, the mother reportedly got angry after noticing her kids walked away without telling her. Investigators said McMillie demanded the agent look for her children, and that's when she pulled the boarding pass reader from the counter, grabbed the entire computer monitor, and allegedly hurled it at the agent.

The outburst left the employee with a bruised left shoulder and caused $10,000 in damages, according to officers. Customs and Border Protection officers detained McMillie until Miami-Dade Police arrived. She was charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

American Airlines also released a statement on the incident:

"Acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines and we are committed to working closely with law enforcement in their investigation. Our thoughts are with our team member, and we are ensuring they have the support they need at this time."

The incident happened as a huge winter storm barrels through the country, snarling holiday travel plans for millions of Americans before Christmas.