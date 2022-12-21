Read full article on original website
Thousands attend winter solstice celebrations
Thousands of people greeted the sun with cheers as it rose over Stonehenge for the winter solstice.Those who observed the spectacle at the neolithic monument in Wiltshire encountered a chilly morning accompanied by clear skies as the sun glinted over the horizon to mark the shortest day.Scott Ashman, from English Heritage, said: “It was fantastic to welcome approximately 4,500 people to Stonehenge this morning to celebrate winter solstice.“We were delighted that a further 100,000 people watched the sunrise live online from right around the world.“It was an enjoyable and peaceful celebration despite the damp and misty weather, and it was...
The Meaning of the Winter Solstice — Christmas as a Time of Rebirth
December 22 marks the beginning of rebirth—following the shortest day December 21st. The winter solstice since ancient times represented symbolically the death and rebirth of the Sun on December 25th, marked by a festive holiday, Saturnalia, honoring the pagan sun god.
Peace Lily Leaves: Common Problems And Tips
Few indoor plants can as easily create a calming, tropical atmosphere as the peace lily. Even though this tropical perennial is quite hardy, there are certain frequent peace lily issues that you could run into, particularly with its leaves. The most frequent issues with peace lilies include insect infestation, withering...
Once popular holiday traditions now disappearing
JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF-KODE) — Christmas is just right around the corner, and that often means falling into routine get-togethers with family and friends. The definition of tradition is “the transmission of customs or beliefs from generation to generation or the fact of being passed on this way.” Traditions provide a connection for families or friends. While […]
Christmas on a Monday: Here’s when holidays, important dates fall in 2023
The majority of the major holidays celebrated in the United States fall during the week in 2023, with Christmas occurring on a Monday and Halloween on a Tuesday.
Hygge through the holidays
When you’re little, the holiday season can seem wondrously magical — festive music playing everywhere, sparkling decorations, all sorts of wonderful foods and treats and presents! As you grow older, some of that magic is replaced with obligations and running here and there to this and that, making sure that everything is in order and that everyone is happy. In this hectic state, the holidays are a stressful chore rather than a magical time to look forward to as autumn wanes. I recently finished reading...
Why is Christmas celebrated on December 25?
Why is Christmas celebrated on December 25? As it turns out, not everyone agrees how the date was decided upon.
These Holiday Lights In An Underground Cave Park Are So Cool
Thanksgiving came and went, and now, many are turning their eyes to the December holidays that brighten up the dark, cold days of winter with festive cheer. Yes, our days are getting shorter and much colder now that we’re nearing the end of the year, but this also marks the holiday light season! If driving around to look at the pretty holiday light displays is something you and the kids love to do, or a tradition you’re hoping to start, it’s possible we’ve found the coolest and most underrated holiday light extravaganza in North America. A massive underground cave in Alabama is now covered in sparkly lights for the holidays, and the light display — and experience — is like no other. Here’s what you need to know.
How the Christmas tree tradition came to be
Whether as palm branches gathered in Egypt in the celebration of Ra or wreaths for the Roman feast of Saturnalia, evergreens have long served as symbols of the perseverance of life during the bleakness of winter, and the promise of the sun’s return.
21 Kid-Friendly Holiday Activities In The Bay Area For 2022
There are so many holiday activities happening in and around San Francisco, that it can be hard to know where to start! While adults might get their fill of Christmas spirit at seasonal pop-up bars, holiday markets, or the Guardsmen’s annual crab dinner, we can’t forget about the joy this time of year brings to the under-18 crowd. Read on for a full breakdown of our favorite kid-friendly holiday activities in the Bay Area, ordered by date. Dec 2-11 Downtown SF is once again pulling out all the stops with Let’s Glow SF, their popular holiday light display that uses projection mapping on four buildings around the Financial District. The displays will be up are easily viewed via a self-guided walking tour. Let’s Glow SF was a total hit for its inaugural event last year, so we can’t wait to see how they’ll step it up this time around.
11 Places To Find The Perfect Christmas Tree In SF
The holiday season is here and for many folks that means that it’s time to decorate. Whether you’re looking for a festive wreath or a full Christmas tree to decorate, here are some great places to find the perfect fit. The Guardsmen is an entirely volunteer-run non-profit organization that dates back to 1947, with the purpose of raising funds for at-risk Bay Area youth. In addition to selling trees, garlands, wreaths, and ornaments they also host craft beer and comedy nights, a crab and pasta dinner, and a giant holiday party with live music. The Guardsmen makes tree buying a whole lot of fun. Location: Fort Mason Center Festival Pavilion, 2 Marina Blvd (Fort Mason) Clancy’s has been selling Christmas Trees since 1949 and has operated as a family business for three generations. They work exclusively with small family farms as well as harvesting from their own farm in Oregon. Clancy’s has locations in both the Inner and Outer Sunset and also offers delivery options.
22 Excellent Things To Do In SF’s Haight-Ashbury District
Table Of Contents Whether you’ve come to admire the historic Victorian houses, embrace your inner hippie, or grab a drink on your way to Golden Gate Park, Haight-Ashbury has something for everyone. Ritual Coffee is well known across SF for its meticulously roasted coffee that they directly sourced from coffee farms across the globe. This quality-obsessed cafe is a coffee connoisseur’s dream. Location: 1300 Haight Street
An Enchanting Fairy Winterland Arrives In Oakland
Holidays with kids in the Bay Area mean visits to the Fairmont’s life-size gingerbread house, voyages aboard the Roaring Camp holiday train, and the drive-through Christmas in the Park in San Jose. But if you’re looking for even more go-to kid-friendly activities, consider taking a trip to Fairy Winterland at Children’s Fairyland in Oakland. The popular storybook theme park will be decked out with holiday lights from 4-7pm December 16-30, and will even host a special 21+ Winterland for Grownups night on Thursday, December 15th. Families can enjoy a totally magical and multicultural evening at this lovely storybook park. Snap...
15 Wonderful Things To Do At SF’s Fisherman’s Wharf
Table Of Contents The blend of historic buildings, boats, and restaurants paired with breathtaking views across SF Bay makes it an easy place to love. It can feel kitschy and crowded to locals, but if you push past the souvenir shops and chain restaurants there are some undeniably unique and charming corners that are well worth exploring. Between 300-900 sea lions can be found basking in the sun at this popular marina. They first arrived at Pier 39 in 1990, shortly after the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake and their numbers have steadily grown ever since. Whether it’s your first or 100th time seeing them, they’re an impressive sight. Location: Pier 39
Ways to Encourage Children’s Imaginative Play Outside/ During Winter Months/ When it’s Cold, Wet, Windy
Originally Posted On: https://bippermedia.com/ways-to-encourage-childrens-imaginative-play-outside-during-winter-months-when-its-cold-wet-windy/. Ways to Encourage Children’s Imaginative Play Outside/ During Winter Months/ When it’s Cold, Wet, Windy. When the weather gets colder, there are fewer outdoor activities that children can participate in. To avoid keeping your child cooped up indoors, this article will provide you with...
10 Hotels Going All-Out For The Holidays In And Around SF
If you’ve maxed out the city’s best holiday tree displays, kid-friendly Christmas events, and festive concerts, we’ve got another great roundup in store for you! Bay Area hotels certainly take no prisoners when it comes to holiday décor and events, so whether you’re looking for a place to stay or a 5-star display, read our list to see what’s going on. Arguably one of the city’s most well-known hotel displays, the Fairmont Hotel’s giant gingerbread house is a must for kids and adults alike. The fascinating creation is 22 feet tall, composed of thousands of gingerbread bricks and gallons of...
Winter Solstice 2022 Rituals: 6 Ways To Make Your Own Light Today
Once again, it is time to enter a sacred cosmic gateway: the winter solstice! Amid the chaos of 2022, we can all use some much-needed quiet, solitude, and nourishment right about now. The solstice on Wednesday, December 21, invites us to go inward, reflect, and reset. In the Northern Hemisphere,...
How to Make a Yule Log Cake for Winter Solstice
On the off chance that you haven't had enough cake and cookies already this holiday season to last a lifetime. Let me be the one to direct you to another delicious holiday-themed dessert. With the Winter Solstice happening Wednesday there will be lots of talk about Yule and the Yule...
Joy to Winter Garden Wonders
Half past fall foliage and a quarter to the New Year, here we are on the doorstep of the Winter Solstice — the longest night, the biggest dark, when sensible creatures go slow and hunker down. Here in the Pacific Northwest, one of the northernmost geographical points in the continental US, we get (just barely) half the number of daylight hours than we enjoy on the celestial flip side in summer. And by daylight, I mean overcast, stormy and cold.
8 warm places to go for Christmas around the world
(CNN) -- This list is for you if: You love to celebrate Christmas. You love to travel. And you love to stay warm. And the great thing about this? You don't have to compromise on any of these desires!. On this big ol' planet of ours, you can enjoy the...
