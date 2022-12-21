Read full article on original website
LA Kings Announce Four Roster Moves
The LA Kings have made the following roster transactions:. Forwards Quenton Byfield and Rasmus Kupari and defenseman Jordan Spence have been recalled from the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Forward Arthur Kaliyev has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 20. Byfield,...
Stars make moves to further improve depth and develop players
Fredrik Olofsson is set to make his NHL debut against a strong division rival. The Stars have a tough road trip this week, traveling to Nashville and Minnesota to meet two strong Central Division rivals. What's worse, Dallas is coming off a three-day holiday break and had to fly to Nashville on Tuesday morning.
LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Flames
Get minute-by-minute updates from the final Battle of Alberta of the regular season on Tuesday at Scotiabank Saddledome. The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames wage the final Battle of Alberta of the regular season on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Saddledome. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen...
LA Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: How to Watch
The Kings come out of their holiday break with a big divisional matchup on home ice. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vegas Golden Knights:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Tempe, AZ) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio.
The Two Goals I'll Never Forget - And Wish I Could! | 40 Years with Stan
Two disallowed goals stick firmly in Stan Fischler's memory... though he wishes they wouldn't!. Once upon a time, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow penned a poem, "Rainy Day." One of its classic lines went as follows: "Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall -- But Too Much Is Falling In Mine." Once...
Avalanche at Coyotes
AVALANCHE (19-11-2) at COYOTES (11-16-5) 9 P.M. ET; BSAZX, ALT2, ESPN+, SN NOW. Artturi Lehkonen -- J.T. Compher -- Mikko Rantanen. Kurtis MacDermid -- Andrew Cogliano -- Jacob MacDonald. Devon Toews -- Cale Makar. Samuel Girard -- Erik Johnson. Andreas Englund -- Brad Hunt. Scratched: None. Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee),...
Rookie Watch: McTavish, Kochetkov among best to play in World Juniors
Ducks forward, Hurricanes goalie on list of those who starred in tournament, now making NHL impact. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch.
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Flames
CALGARY, AB - The Edmonton Oilers return to action after the holiday break with the final Battle of Alberta of the regular season at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night. The morning line rushes featured the same lines that took part in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks in Edmonton.
Krug placed on long-term injured reserve by Blues
Defenseman out at least 6 weeks with lower-body injury, has 17 points this season. Torey Krug was placed on long-term injured reserve by the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday with a lower-body injury. The defenseman, who had two assists in 22:57 of ice time in the Blues last game, a...
Dallas Stars recall forward Fredrik Olofsson from Texas
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Fredrik Olofsson from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Olofsson will wear No. 42 for Dallas. Olofsson, 26, has recorded 12 points (4-8--12) and a +11 rating...
Jets at World Juniors - Day 2
Lambert and Wagner help Finland and Sweden to Day 2 victories. The second day of competition at the 2023 World Junior Championship had only two of the four Winnipeg Jets prospects in action. Brad Lambert and Finland looked to bounce back from an overtime loss to Switzerland, while Fabian Wagner and Sweden wanted to build on a tournament-opening win over Austria.
WJC RECAP - 27.12.22
Topi Ronni and William Stromgren were in action on Tuesday. Flames prospects Topi Ronni and William Stromgren were in action today at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, both collecting wins with their countries. Finland 5, Slovakia 2. Ronni and the Finns bounced back from their Boxing Day loss with...
BLOG: Team Needs to 'Stay Patient and Physical' Facing Carolina
Last time the two squared off, the Hurricanes shutout the Blackhawks, 3-0 After coming off a three-day break to celebrate the holidays, the Chicago Blackhawks made an early morning trip to Raleigh, North Carolina to go against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. While being the road team following the...
Preview: Coyotes Host Avalanche on Tuesday at Mullett Arena
Arizona has earned at least one point in five of its last six home games. Dec. 27, 2022 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz. TV: Bally Sports Arizona Extra | Radio: ESPN 620 AM. The Arizona Coyotes are back in action on Tuesday following a three-day break,...
SAY WHAT - 'SHOULD BE A FUN ONE'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Oilers. "I don't know what the exact number was, but it was a good amount that came over. Just to share Christmas together (with) all of our families, so it was a fun little thing to do. "My...
World Junior Championship roundup: Kemell leads Finland past Slovakia
Sweden holds off Germany; Switzerland, Czechia look to build on opening-day wins. Tuesday is the second day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Day 2 games. Finland 5, Slovakia 2 --...
Isles Day to Day: Cizikas and Nelson Practice
Brock Nelson and Casey Cizikas skate following a three-day holiday break, Simon Holmstrom does not. Brock Nelson and Casey Cizikas hit the ice for Tuesday's optional morning skate. Nelson exited Friday's game against the Florida Panthers in the second period after an errant shot from Alex Romanov caught him in the head. Nelson leads the team in goals (15) and points (34) this season, collecting five points in his last six games.
Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Andrej Sustr
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Andrej Sustr (AHN-dray SHOO-stuhr) from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) and placed forward Marcus Foligno on Injured Reserve with a lower-body injury. Sustr, 32 (11/29/90),...
How to watch Stars at Predators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Nashville on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Tuesday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Game 36: Dallas Stars (20-9-6, 46 points) vs. Nashville Predators (14-13-5, 33 points) When:...
Game Preview: 12.27.22 at NYI
PIT: 19-9-5 (43 pts) | NYI: 19-14-2 (40 pts) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Pittsburgh Penguins take on New York Islanders for the first of four matchups this season at UBS Arena. Last season, the Penguins went 2-0-1 against the Islanders. Jake Guentzel lead the team with eight points (4G-4A) in three games played. The last five games versus the Islanders the Penguins are 4-0-1, and Pittsburgh is 3-1-1 in its last five road games versus New York dating back to February 11, 2021. Going back further, Penguins are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games against the Islanders. Pittsburgh has just two regulation losses in its last 17 matchups versus New York dating back to Nev. 1, 2018 (11-2-4). Tonight, the Penguins conclude a four-game stretch versus divisional opponents. Pittsburgh is 5-1-2 against Metropolitan Division foes this year, outscoring their opponents by a combined 28-18 margin.
