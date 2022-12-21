Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Whitefish Mountain Resort brings back "Ski with Maggie" Day
MISSOULA, Mont. — Whitefish Mountain Resort is continuing its annual tradition of “Ski with Maggie” day. The event allows kids to ski with Olympian and Whitefish native Maggie Voisin. Youths of all ages can meet at the top of Chair 2 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m....
Whitefish Pilot
Missing Whitefish snowmobiler found dead in Canyon Creek area
A snowmobiler reported missing Dec. 13 after failing to return from an outing in the Canyon Creek area was found dead by a search and rescue team shortly before sunset Wednesday. Officials with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said Charles Kind, 87, of Whitefish was located in the South Fork...
