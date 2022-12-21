ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wdhn.com

Titans vs. Texans Postponed One Hour by NFL Amid Blackouts

The decision comes after the Nashville mayor called upon the league to push back the kickoff. The NFL has postponed Saturday afternoon’s Texans-Titans game one hour due to power outages in Tennessee, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The kickoff, originally scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, will now take...
NASHVILLE, TN
wdhn.com

Report: Tyler Huntley Voted as Fourth Pro Bowl Alternate QB

Football may get its unlikely All-Star answer to John Scott and Andrew Wiggins. The NHL had John Scott. The NBA had Andrew Wiggins. And the NFL might have its own unlikely All-Star in Tyler Huntley. The Ravens' backup quarterback has been voted as the AFC's fourth alternate for the Pro...
BALTIMORE, MD
wdhn.com

Report: Tannehill Has Surgery, Unlikely to Return This Season

The Titans may be without their starter for the remainder of the year. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill underwent surgery on his ankle this week and will not play again during the regular season, as the team looks to stay in the playoff hunt, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. As Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
wdhn.com

Jags’ Win Over Jets Determined Playoff Fate for Bengals, Colts

The AFC playoff picture became a little bit clearer after this week’s “Thursday Night Football” matchup. Two NFL teams’ playoff fates were determined by the Jaguars defeating the Jets 19–3 on Thursday Night Football, and those don’t include the two teams who competed in the game.
CINCINNATI, OH
wdhn.com

Saints Post Video Showing Brutal Conditions in Cleveland

Conditions in Cleveland are frigid ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game. As frigid temperatures and heavy winds blow through most of the United States, this special holiday Saturday of NFL football stands to be heavily impacted. The afternoon game between the Saints and Browns in Cleveland, which is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, is among the games that could be quite uncomfortable.
CLEVELAND, OH
wdhn.com

Jets’ Quincy Williams Channels the Grinch Before ‘TNF’ Game vs. Jaguars

The linebacker said the team will ‘ruin Christmas’ for the opposing team on Thursday night. He’s a mean one: Jets linebacker Quincy Williams. The New York star showed up to the Thursday Night Football pregame ahead of the Jaguars matchup dressed fully in a Grinch costume. Williams had on the fuzzy green pants and sleeves, along with gloves for his hands.
NEW YORK STATE
wdhn.com

Bucs’ Todd Bowles Said Gronk Reached Out to Team Recently

The former tight end retired for the second time in the Summer. In the offseason, for the second time, tight end Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL. And a few weeks ago, for the second time, Gronkowski considered coming out of retirement. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles revealed that Gronkowski...
TAMPA, FL
wdhn.com

Report: Sean Payton Wants Fangio as DC in Coaching Return

Both coaches are out of the NFL this year, but could team up in the future per the report. It is no secret that former Saints head coach Sean Payton has been eyeing a return to the sideline following a year off from coaching. Now, he appears to be lining up a coaching staff. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Payton would like an “all-star staff” at his next spot, which would include Vic Fangio as his defensive coordinator.
wdhn.com

Hendrickson Explains Why He’ll Play Through Broken Wrist

The defensive end missed last week's game with the injury but plans on returning vs. New England on Saturday. Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson broke his wrist two weeks ago in a win vs. the Browns, and it seemed like he would be out for a while. However, after missing the game last week vs. the Buccaneers, Hendrickson plans on returning for Saturday’s game against the Patriots.
CINCINNATI, OH
wdhn.com

Aidan Hutchinson’s Versatility Is Lifting the Lions’ Playoff Hopes

The rookie defender's extraordinary athleticism and innate football intelligence has Detroit surging—and, according to his coaches, “he’s just scratching the surface.”. Aidan Hutchinson sits on a couch in the Lions’ practice facility, the embodiment of how to nail a draft pick, and also proof of why it is so hard to do. Six months ago, Hutchinson was considered the safest pick in the draft, a high-floor/low-ceiling guy: What you see is what you get. But even the Lions did not really know what they were getting until they got him.
DETROIT, MI
wdhn.com

Lamar Jackson Out, Tyler Huntley to Start vs. Falcons

This will be the third game in a row he’ll miss with a knee injury. View the original article to see embedded media. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that quarterback Tyler Huntley will start Saturday against the Falcons. Lamar Jackson will miss his third straight game with a knee injury.
wdhn.com

Jets’ Zach Wilson Benched After Fans Boo Throughout ‘TNF’ Game

A humbling season continued for the former No. 2 draft choice. Jets fans weren’t thrilled with quarterback Zach Wilson’s performance on Thursday night vs. the Jaguars. As the game headed into halftime, the crowd at MetLife Stadium erupted in loud boos that already echoed throughout the first half. In the last play before the half, Wilson threw an interception at the Jaguars 25-yard line.
wdhn.com

How Much Salary Cap Space Is Each NFC West Team Projected to Have?

The current and projected salary cap space for each team in the division, with a list of free agents. The 49ers clinched the NFC West title for the first time since 2019 when they beat the Seahawks on Thursday of Week 15. And unlike last year, they are the only California team in the division that will be head to the playoffs after the Rams’ Monday Night Football loss eliminated them from any chase to repeat last year’s title.
wdhn.com

NBA on Christmas: Best Bets, Odds and Picks for Bucks vs. Celtics

Two of the Eastern Conference's best teams square off on Christmas with the Celtics listed as home favorites over the Bucks. Depending how the holiday weekend goes, first place in the Eastern Conference might shift hands, again. The second-place Celtics host the first-place Bucks at TD Garden on Christmas, in...
