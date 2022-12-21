Read full article on original website
Browns open up lower bowl to fans amid freezing temperatures
Fans were in short supply for Saturday’s game in Cleveland, where temperatures dipped into the single digits. The few fans that did show up were allowed to sit in the lower bowl.
Bills' James Cook breaks loose for career-long 27-yard TD run
Cook's TD run came one drive after Devin Singletary got free on a 33-yard rushing touchdown.
Panthers break franchise mark for total yards in first half vs. Lions
After Carolina gained just 21 yards rushing last week, the Panthers' ground game made a statement vs. Detroit.
Chargers-Colts ‘Monday Night Football’ Week 16 Odds and Betting Preview
A best bet for Monday night’s game between the visiting and favored Chargers and the Colts, who are starting Nick Foles. The Chargers (8-6) head to Indianapolis to take on the Colts (4-9-1) in Week 16 for Monday Night Football. After opening as 3.5-point favorites, the Chargers are now...
Titans vs. Texans Postponed One Hour by NFL Amid Blackouts
The decision comes after the Nashville mayor called upon the league to push back the kickoff. The NFL has postponed Saturday afternoon’s Texans-Titans game one hour due to power outages in Tennessee, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The kickoff, originally scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, will now take...
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NPBONUSFULL: Claim $1,250 for Eagles vs. Cowboys
New York Post readers can get their hands on a fantastic new customer offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUSFULL. Follow the link below to learn how to claim a $1,250 bet on Caesars before Eagles vs. Cowboys this afternoon. Caesars Promo Code Grab the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Check out the best sportsbook promo codes New Caesars Sportsbook bettors can take advantage of bet insurance on their first sports wager up to $1,250. This risk-free offer from Caesars is a great way jump into sports betting. Betting on the NFL? Check out the best NFL betting sitesRead our expert guide on how...
Report: Tyler Huntley Voted as Fourth Pro Bowl Alternate QB
Football may get its unlikely All-Star answer to John Scott and Andrew Wiggins. The NHL had John Scott. The NBA had Andrew Wiggins. And the NFL might have its own unlikely All-Star in Tyler Huntley. The Ravens' backup quarterback has been voted as the AFC's fourth alternate for the Pro...
Report: Tannehill Has Surgery, Unlikely to Return This Season
The Titans may be without their starter for the remainder of the year. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill underwent surgery on his ankle this week and will not play again during the regular season, as the team looks to stay in the playoff hunt, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. As Tennessee...
Jags’ Win Over Jets Determined Playoff Fate for Bengals, Colts
The AFC playoff picture became a little bit clearer after this week’s “Thursday Night Football” matchup. Two NFL teams’ playoff fates were determined by the Jaguars defeating the Jets 19–3 on Thursday Night Football, and those don’t include the two teams who competed in the game.
Saints Post Video Showing Brutal Conditions in Cleveland
Conditions in Cleveland are frigid ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game. As frigid temperatures and heavy winds blow through most of the United States, this special holiday Saturday of NFL football stands to be heavily impacted. The afternoon game between the Saints and Browns in Cleveland, which is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, is among the games that could be quite uncomfortable.
NFL's Tennessee Titans delay game one hour as state deals with rolling power outages
The NFL's Tennessee Titans delayed its scheduled noon CT game by an hour due to rolling blackouts in the region, which have since ended, stemming from the winter storm and brutal cold.
Jets’ Quincy Williams Channels the Grinch Before ‘TNF’ Game vs. Jaguars
The linebacker said the team will ‘ruin Christmas’ for the opposing team on Thursday night. He’s a mean one: Jets linebacker Quincy Williams. The New York star showed up to the Thursday Night Football pregame ahead of the Jaguars matchup dressed fully in a Grinch costume. Williams had on the fuzzy green pants and sleeves, along with gloves for his hands.
Bucs’ Todd Bowles Said Gronk Reached Out to Team Recently
The former tight end retired for the second time in the Summer. In the offseason, for the second time, tight end Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL. And a few weeks ago, for the second time, Gronkowski considered coming out of retirement. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles revealed that Gronkowski...
Report: Sean Payton Wants Fangio as DC in Coaching Return
Both coaches are out of the NFL this year, but could team up in the future per the report. It is no secret that former Saints head coach Sean Payton has been eyeing a return to the sideline following a year off from coaching. Now, he appears to be lining up a coaching staff. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Payton would like an “all-star staff” at his next spot, which would include Vic Fangio as his defensive coordinator.
Hendrickson Explains Why He’ll Play Through Broken Wrist
The defensive end missed last week's game with the injury but plans on returning vs. New England on Saturday. Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson broke his wrist two weeks ago in a win vs. the Browns, and it seemed like he would be out for a while. However, after missing the game last week vs. the Buccaneers, Hendrickson plans on returning for Saturday’s game against the Patriots.
Aidan Hutchinson’s Versatility Is Lifting the Lions’ Playoff Hopes
The rookie defender's extraordinary athleticism and innate football intelligence has Detroit surging—and, according to his coaches, “he’s just scratching the surface.”. Aidan Hutchinson sits on a couch in the Lions’ practice facility, the embodiment of how to nail a draft pick, and also proof of why it is so hard to do. Six months ago, Hutchinson was considered the safest pick in the draft, a high-floor/low-ceiling guy: What you see is what you get. But even the Lions did not really know what they were getting until they got him.
Lamar Jackson Out, Tyler Huntley to Start vs. Falcons
This will be the third game in a row he’ll miss with a knee injury. View the original article to see embedded media. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that quarterback Tyler Huntley will start Saturday against the Falcons. Lamar Jackson will miss his third straight game with a knee injury.
Jets’ Zach Wilson Benched After Fans Boo Throughout ‘TNF’ Game
A humbling season continued for the former No. 2 draft choice. Jets fans weren’t thrilled with quarterback Zach Wilson’s performance on Thursday night vs. the Jaguars. As the game headed into halftime, the crowd at MetLife Stadium erupted in loud boos that already echoed throughout the first half. In the last play before the half, Wilson threw an interception at the Jaguars 25-yard line.
How Much Salary Cap Space Is Each NFC West Team Projected to Have?
The current and projected salary cap space for each team in the division, with a list of free agents. The 49ers clinched the NFC West title for the first time since 2019 when they beat the Seahawks on Thursday of Week 15. And unlike last year, they are the only California team in the division that will be head to the playoffs after the Rams’ Monday Night Football loss eliminated them from any chase to repeat last year’s title.
NBA on Christmas: Best Bets, Odds and Picks for Bucks vs. Celtics
Two of the Eastern Conference's best teams square off on Christmas with the Celtics listed as home favorites over the Bucks. Depending how the holiday weekend goes, first place in the Eastern Conference might shift hands, again. The second-place Celtics host the first-place Bucks at TD Garden on Christmas, in...
