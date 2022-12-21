ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

247Sports

Biggest remaining need for Nebraska?

Nebraska has hit the high school ranks, the junior colleges and ventured into the portal to add to its class overall. But there are still holes on the roster and areas where the Huskers might have to shore things up in the coming weeks with the portal period nearly halfway over.
LINCOLN, NE
caneswarning.com

2 Miami football signees named among 15 ready-to-play recruits for 2023

Five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa and four-star running back Mark Fletcher are Miami football signees who were named by Gabe Brooks of 247 Sports as two of the “15 ready-to-play recruits in the 2023 class” in an article posted on Thursday afternoon. Mauigoa is currently the highest-rated current 2023 Miami signee.
MIAMI, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Incoming Nebraska DL via 2023 class puts entire B1G on notice

Vincent Carroll-Jackson is sending out Christmas joy to Nebraska fans, and a warning to the rest of the B1G. The Husker defensive lineman posted to Twitter a photo of the newest recruits set to terrorize B1G offensive linemen. Those listed included Riley Van Poppel, Princewill Umanmielen, and former Florida linebacker Chief Borders.
LINCOLN, NE
InsideTheHeat

Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Is First South Florida Player To Lead In All-Star Votes Since LeBron James in 2014

After being labeled as a bust his first two seasons, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a resurgence in the third year. Through 12 games, Tagovailoa has thrown for 3,238 yards and 24 touchdowns. He leads the league in passer rating and is tied for the second-least interceptions. The addition of Tyreek Hill and continued success of Jaylen Waddle elevated Tagovailoa’s game.
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

That trip to Missouri looks like a difficult test after last night's Mizzou-Illinois result

Unlike snow plowers and meteorologists and sports bloggers, Kentucky Basketball has the weekend off for the holiday so the team can be at home with their families. Kentucky’s coaches and players are currently scattered across the country for quality time with loved ones and Christmas cheer, and soon the team will reconvene in Lexington to begin the Southeastern Conference portion of the schedule, plus that New Year’s Eve party with Louisville a week from tomorrow.
LEXINGTON, KY
AllTarHeels

Kent State transfer Devontez Walker commits to UNC

Devontez Walker, one of the most dynamic and highly-coveted receivers in the transfer portal, announced his commitment to North Carolina on Wednesday. The Kent State transfer had a breakout season in the MAC, hauling in 58 passes for 921 yards and 11 touchdowns. Walker eclipsed the 100-yard mark on four...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
HuskerExtra.com

Episode 68 The Showdown: The 2023 football recruiting class

Join Sam McKewon and Amie Just as they dive deep into the Husker sports scene – rationalizing, analyzing, and summarizing as only they can!. Amie Just is traveling, so Sam McKewon is joined by colleagues Evan Bland and Luke Mullin to discuss the football recruiting class after early signing day, the impact of NIL on recruiting and more.
247Sports

Clutch Answers Show Experience UNC Can Count On

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s a statistic amid the oceans of advanced metrics in Ken Pomeroy’s extensive college basketball database that determines continuity, by measuring what percentage of a team’s minutes are logged by the same player from last season to this season. Not surprisingly, North Carolina,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

