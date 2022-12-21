Read full article on original website
Biggest remaining need for Nebraska?
Nebraska has hit the high school ranks, the junior colleges and ventured into the portal to add to its class overall. But there are still holes on the roster and areas where the Huskers might have to shore things up in the coming weeks with the portal period nearly halfway over.
2 Miami football signees named among 15 ready-to-play recruits for 2023
Five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa and four-star running back Mark Fletcher are Miami football signees who were named by Gabe Brooks of 247 Sports as two of the “15 ready-to-play recruits in the 2023 class” in an article posted on Thursday afternoon. Mauigoa is currently the highest-rated current 2023 Miami signee.
Incoming Nebraska DL via 2023 class puts entire B1G on notice
Vincent Carroll-Jackson is sending out Christmas joy to Nebraska fans, and a warning to the rest of the B1G. The Husker defensive lineman posted to Twitter a photo of the newest recruits set to terrorize B1G offensive linemen. Those listed included Riley Van Poppel, Princewill Umanmielen, and former Florida linebacker Chief Borders.
Nebraska recruiting class breakdown - Defense/Special Teams
Matt Rhule and his staff are adding athletic defenders to roster with the 2023 class. Here is a class breakdown for the defense.
Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Is First South Florida Player To Lead In All-Star Votes Since LeBron James in 2014
After being labeled as a bust his first two seasons, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a resurgence in the third year. Through 12 games, Tagovailoa has thrown for 3,238 yards and 24 touchdowns. He leads the league in passer rating and is tied for the second-least interceptions. The addition of Tyreek Hill and continued success of Jaylen Waddle elevated Tagovailoa’s game.
UCF vs. Duke picks, predictions: Military Bowl game schedule, odds
The college football bowl season marches on after Christmas as UCF and Duke square off in the Military Bowl on Wednesday. Duke was a pleasant surprise out of the ACC under first-year head coach Mike Elko, going 8-4 overall while winning four of the last five overall, and playing in some close ...
Mark Stoops: Kentucky 'Hit a Home Run' by Landing Devin Leary in the Transfer Portal
As hectic as the month of December is in the college football world, Kentucky and Mark Stoops — in his words — "hit all areas of need" via the transfer portal and the recruiting trail. The Early Signing Period is coming to a close, and the Wildcats have officially added 23 new faces to the ...
Early National Signing Day 2022: Where North Carolina high school football seniors have signed
College recruiters collected their prizes in North Carolina on Wednesday, as the Early National Signing Day is upon us and the defensive front dominated the upper end of the state's top rated players. Three defensive lineman and three edge rushers, as well as a cornerback, were part of that group. ...
Tyreek Hill Proposes Another Major Change to the Pro Bowl
The Dolphins wide receiver wants the NFL to replicate what the NBA does for their All-Star weekend.
That trip to Missouri looks like a difficult test after last night's Mizzou-Illinois result
Unlike snow plowers and meteorologists and sports bloggers, Kentucky Basketball has the weekend off for the holiday so the team can be at home with their families. Kentucky’s coaches and players are currently scattered across the country for quality time with loved ones and Christmas cheer, and soon the team will reconvene in Lexington to begin the Southeastern Conference portion of the schedule, plus that New Year’s Eve party with Louisville a week from tomorrow.
Kent State transfer Devontez Walker commits to UNC
Devontez Walker, one of the most dynamic and highly-coveted receivers in the transfer portal, announced his commitment to North Carolina on Wednesday. The Kent State transfer had a breakout season in the MAC, hauling in 58 passes for 921 yards and 11 touchdowns. Walker eclipsed the 100-yard mark on four...
Episode 68 The Showdown: The 2023 football recruiting class
Join Sam McKewon and Amie Just as they dive deep into the Husker sports scene – rationalizing, analyzing, and summarizing as only they can!. Amie Just is traveling, so Sam McKewon is joined by colleagues Evan Bland and Luke Mullin to discuss the football recruiting class after early signing day, the impact of NIL on recruiting and more.
Kentucky Basketball Report Card Heading Into SEC Play
Kentucky basketball has concluded its slew of games against non-Power Five opponents, ending the first chapter of the 2022-23 regular season with a polarizing 88-68 victory over Florida A&M on Wednesday. The Wildcats will enter SEC play with an 8-3 record, having mostly squashed their ...
Clutch Answers Show Experience UNC Can Count On
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s a statistic amid the oceans of advanced metrics in Ken Pomeroy’s extensive college basketball database that determines continuity, by measuring what percentage of a team’s minutes are logged by the same player from last season to this season. Not surprisingly, North Carolina,...
What Will UCF’s Offense See From Duke’s Defense?
Duke head coach Mike Elko knows how to run a defense.
Gasparilla Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Missouri odds, picks and predictions
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-5) take on the Missouri Tigers (6-6) in the Gasparilla Bowl Friday. Kickoff at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium is at 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Wake Forest vs. Missouri odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.
