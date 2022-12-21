Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Officially Out The SeasonOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Related
NFL world reacts to Sean Payton coaching report
All signs seem to point to former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton returning to the NFL sidelines very soon. The latest report confirms that not only is he planning a return, but he’s also already putting a coaching staff together. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday that Peyton is trying to assemble a coaching staff Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Sean Payton coaching report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
wdhn.com
Patrick Mahomes Can Break NFL Record Today
The Chiefs quarterback could become the first quarterback in league history to string together 26 straight passes. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have a chance to etch his name into the NFL record books during Saturday’s game against the Seahawks. After completing his final 20 pass attempts in last weekend’s win against the Texans, Mahomes needs just six more straight completions to break the league’s all-time consecutive completion mark.
wdhn.com
Chargers-Colts ‘Monday Night Football’ Week 16 Odds and Betting Preview
A best bet for Monday night’s game between the visiting and favored Chargers and the Colts, who are starting Nick Foles. The Chargers (8-6) head to Indianapolis to take on the Colts (4-9-1) in Week 16 for Monday Night Football. After opening as 3.5-point favorites, the Chargers are now...
wdhn.com
Report: Tannehill Has Surgery, Unlikely to Return This Season
The Titans may be without their starter for the remainder of the year. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill underwent surgery on his ankle this week and will not play again during the regular season, as the team looks to stay in the playoff hunt, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. As Tennessee...
wdhn.com
Report: Sean Payton Wants Fangio as DC in Coaching Return
Both coaches are out of the NFL this year, but could team up in the future per the report. It is no secret that former Saints head coach Sean Payton has been eyeing a return to the sideline following a year off from coaching. Now, he appears to be lining up a coaching staff. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Payton would like an “all-star staff” at his next spot, which would include Vic Fangio as his defensive coordinator.
wdhn.com
Report: Tyler Huntley Voted as Fourth Pro Bowl Alternate QB
Football may get its unlikely All-Star answer to John Scott and Andrew Wiggins. The NHL had John Scott. The NBA had Andrew Wiggins. And the NFL might have its own unlikely All-Star in Tyler Huntley. The Ravens' backup quarterback has been voted as the AFC's fourth alternate for the Pro...
wdhn.com
Titans vs. Texans Postponed One Hour by NFL Amid Blackouts
The decision comes after the Nashville mayor called upon the league to push back the kickoff. The NFL has postponed Saturday afternoon’s Texans-Titans game one hour due to power outages in Tennessee, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The kickoff, originally scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, will now take...
wdhn.com
Report: NFL Admits Blown Call at End of Commanders vs. Giants
In a game littered with head-scratching decisions by the officials, the league reportedly admitted fault on one particular play. The NFL came under scrutiny at the end of the last Sunday night’s game between the Commanders and the Giants following a series of controversial calls made by the officiating crew. However, the league has supposedly admitted to making a mistake on Washington’s final offensive play, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
wdhn.com
Jags’ Win Over Jets Determined Playoff Fate for Bengals, Colts
The AFC playoff picture became a little bit clearer after this week’s “Thursday Night Football” matchup. Two NFL teams’ playoff fates were determined by the Jaguars defeating the Jets 19–3 on Thursday Night Football, and those don’t include the two teams who competed in the game.
wdhn.com
Hendrickson Explains Why He’ll Play Through Broken Wrist
The defensive end missed last week's game with the injury but plans on returning vs. New England on Saturday. Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson broke his wrist two weeks ago in a win vs. the Browns, and it seemed like he would be out for a while. However, after missing the game last week vs. the Buccaneers, Hendrickson plans on returning for Saturday’s game against the Patriots.
Texas judge orders Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to take paternity test
A Texas Judge ordered genetic testing for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones as part of a legal dispute with a woman who alleges Jones is her biological father.
wdhn.com
Saints Post Video Showing Brutal Conditions in Cleveland
Conditions in Cleveland are frigid ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game. As frigid temperatures and heavy winds blow through most of the United States, this special holiday Saturday of NFL football stands to be heavily impacted. The afternoon game between the Saints and Browns in Cleveland, which is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, is among the games that could be quite uncomfortable.
wdhn.com
Titans Sign QB Josh Dobbs as Ryan Tannehill Deals With Injury
The journeyman played collegiately at Tennessee from 2013-16. Journeyman quarterback Josh Dobbs is headed back to where it all began. The Titans have signed Dobbs off the Lions’ practice squad, according to a Tuesday report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Dobbs played college football at Tennessee from 2013-16.
wdhn.com
Bucs’ Todd Bowles Said Gronk Reached Out to Team Recently
The former tight end retired for the second time in the Summer. In the offseason, for the second time, tight end Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL. And a few weeks ago, for the second time, Gronkowski considered coming out of retirement. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles revealed that Gronkowski...
wdhn.com
Jets’ Zach Wilson Benched After Fans Boo Throughout ‘TNF’ Game
A humbling season continued for the former No. 2 draft choice. Jets fans weren’t thrilled with quarterback Zach Wilson’s performance on Thursday night vs. the Jaguars. As the game headed into halftime, the crowd at MetLife Stadium erupted in loud boos that already echoed throughout the first half. In the last play before the half, Wilson threw an interception at the Jaguars 25-yard line.
wdhn.com
Aidan Hutchinson’s Versatility Is Lifting the Lions’ Playoff Hopes
The rookie defender's extraordinary athleticism and innate football intelligence has Detroit surging—and, according to his coaches, “he’s just scratching the surface.”. Aidan Hutchinson sits on a couch in the Lions’ practice facility, the embodiment of how to nail a draft pick, and also proof of why it is so hard to do. Six months ago, Hutchinson was considered the safest pick in the draft, a high-floor/low-ceiling guy: What you see is what you get. But even the Lions did not really know what they were getting until they got him.
wdhn.com
Lamar Jackson Out, Tyler Huntley to Start vs. Falcons
This will be the third game in a row he’ll miss with a knee injury. View the original article to see embedded media. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that quarterback Tyler Huntley will start Saturday against the Falcons. Lamar Jackson will miss his third straight game with a knee injury.
wdhn.com
Jalen Hurts Set to Miss Cowboys Game With Shoulder Injury
He reportedly suffered the injury against the Bears in the third quarter. Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to miss Sunday’s bout against the Cowboys with a sprained shoulder, coach Nick Sirianni said in a press conference Thursday morning. Hurts suffered the injury this past weekend against the Bears.
wdhn.com
Commanders’ Chase Young to Make Season Debut After 2021 Knee Injury
The 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year will make his debut in a pivotal game against the 49ers on Sunday. Chase Young will make his 2022 season debut for the Commanders on the road against the 49ers on Saturday, according to Washington coach Ron Rivera. Young, who has not played...
wdhn.com
NFL Week 16 Player Props to Target
Target these five player props for Week 16, including two from the Giants-Vikings matchup. With 11 NFL games Saturday and three Sunday, there are plenty of opportunities to get in on the action this weekend. Weather will be a factor in many games, so if you’re taking an over prop...
Comments / 0