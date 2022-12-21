ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuskerExtra.com

‘You always start at home:’ Matt Rhule has an eye to the future with focus on in-state recruiting

In his first days as Nebraska’s football coach, Matt Rhule called up all of the Huskers' 2023 commits. Considering many of those players lost their position coach or primary recruiter — or both — Rhule wanted to know where they stood with Nebraska. Most of those conversations were cordial and short as coach and player got to know each other. But, when Rhule called up Scottsbluff offensive lineman Brock Knutson, he was surprised at what he heard.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

What we learned from Matt Rhule's Signing Day news conference

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule took the podium for the first time since his Nov. 28 introductory press conference Wednesday afternoon and touched on a variety of topics. From recruiting to the coaching staff, here’s what we learned at Memorial Stadium:. Potential is there: Rhule said it Wednesday morning...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy