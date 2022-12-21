Stormi, you look like mommy, baby! Kylie Jenner and her little one donned matching looks at their family’s annual Christmas Eve party. For the December 24 soiree, the reality star, 25, and her 4-year-old — who she shares with Travis Scott — stepped out in custom looks by Mugler. Jenner opted for a skintight sand-colored dress that was adorned with sparkly black flowers. Her look was finished with a daring thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline that was completed with glitzy petals. The Kylie Cosmetics founder paired the frock with shimmery sheer tights and black sandal heels. For her glam, Jenner rocked a bold red lip and a sleek retro hairdo.

