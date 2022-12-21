Read full article on original website
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Match in Custom Mugler Gowns for Christmas Eve: Pic
Stormi, you look like mommy, baby! Kylie Jenner and her little one donned matching looks at their family’s annual Christmas Eve party. For the December 24 soiree, the reality star, 25, and her 4-year-old — who she shares with Travis Scott — stepped out in custom looks by Mugler. Jenner opted for a skintight sand-colored dress that was adorned with sparkly black flowers. Her look was finished with a daring thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline that was completed with glitzy petals. The Kylie Cosmetics founder paired the frock with shimmery sheer tights and black sandal heels. For her glam, Jenner rocked a bold red lip and a sleek retro hairdo.
Is Cher engaged? Twitter post featuring diamond ring sparks rumors
The pop icon posted a photo of a massive, pear-shaped diamond ring on Twitter on Dec. 25. "THERE R NO WORDS," Cher wrote in the caption, adding her boyfriend's name, "ALEXANDER,A.E." Cher posted the same photo a few hours later, clarifying the nails in the photo belong to her boyfriend,...
Kim Kardashian Gets Emotional on Difficult Experience Co-Parenting With Kanye West
For Kim Kardashian, navigating the complexities of co-parenting has not been an easy task. It's been nearly one month since Kardashian finalized her divorce from her ex-husband, Kanye "Ye" West, and the SKIMS founder and reality TV star is getting candid about the challenges she faces when it comes to raising their four children.
