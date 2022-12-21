Typical of the left...they change their stance on issues as needed to get the most attention. Biden supported segregation in his earlier days...
Corn rows and tattoos. Exactly what I expect from you. You can take the girl out of the trailer park, but you can never take the trailer park outta the girl.
typical Democrat. say whatever u think will get u attention. who cares what she thinks of tattoos
Related
Michelle Obama Reveals How She'd Handle A Drunk Uncle Being Naughty At Christmas
Jimmy Kimmel Catches Amazing Detail Of Bible Trump Swore On To Defend Constitution
Michelle Obama Expertly Turns Her Dress Into A Top For Epic Fashion Look On Book Tour
Why Barack and Michelle Obama No Longer Dissuade Daughters Malia and Sasha From Getting Tattoos
Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top
White Americans who believe white people are poor are more likely to support welfare policies
If You Ask A Black Person Where They Are From, Accept Their Answer
WATCH: Sally Field says she is frightened by challenges to abortion rights and LGBT community
Police Called To Senator Ted Cruz’s Home & He Asks For ‘Privacy’ Amidst ‘Family Matter’
Black Mom Is Sick of Strangers Telling Her That Her White Baby "Isn’t Really" Hers
Joy Behar Apologizes On 'The View' After Falsely Implying Supreme Court Justice Belonged To A Hate Group
Amal Clooney Says Twins Think Dad George Clooney Is the 'Funniest Person They Ever Met'
Why Jill Biden's Christmas Decor Has Everyone Talking About Melania Trump
Non-Fiction: What Does It Mean When A White Person Begs A Black Person In America?
Principal tries to cut off valedictorian's speech after he brings up his queer identity
LAURA INGRAHAM: Can you believe we live in a society where there's such a thing as doll propaganda?
Ivanka Trump grew 'visibly upset' as she failed to get her father to rein in his supporters on Jan. 6, before retreating to an office
Opinion: Mother Teresa is Not the Saint We Think She is
Kathy Griffin says right-wing anger over Trump pic was expected. Left-wing? 'Too much'
Oprah Winfrey divides fans with shocked reaction to man’s request for gift ideas that cost less than $100
Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 153