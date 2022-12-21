Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mets, Correa Deal In Jeopardy Due To Medical ConcernsOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in San Francisco, CaliforniaElizabeth FequiereSan Francisco, CA
Everything You Can Still Do For Christmas Around Concord And Walnut Creek Tonight (Christmas Eve)Vince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Longstanding Local Taco Restaurant in San Fransisco is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Longstanding San Francisco Restaurant is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Related
wdhn.com
Scott Boras: Giants Had Time to Make Carlos Correa Deal Official
The Mets signed the ex-Twins shortstop to a 12-year deal early Wednesday morning. After a whirlwind 24 hours, Carlos Correa now plays for the Mets, and the Giants—a team that had designs both on the ex-Twins shortstop and Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at points this offseason—have been left scratching their heads.
wdhn.com
Report: Mets Concerned About Carlos Correa’s Physical
The two sides could agree to a restructured contract, per the report. The Mets have expressed concern over Carlos Correa’s physical that could change the deal between the two sides, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports. New York reportedly is unsure over the “long-term stability” of Correa’s lower right...
wdhn.com
Bobby Abreu’s Hall of Fame Case Is Gaining Steam—Slowly But Surely
Underappreciated both during his career and in retirement, the former Phillies right fielder is worthy of Cooperstown. If Bobby Abreu’s Hall of Fame voting returns follow the same trajectory as his career, perhaps the end result will be a hero’s welcome in Cooperstown. Through his first three cracks...
wdhn.com
Report: NFL Admits Blown Call at End of Commanders vs. Giants
In a game littered with head-scratching decisions by the officials, the league reportedly admitted fault on one particular play. The NFL came under scrutiny at the end of the last Sunday night’s game between the Commanders and the Giants following a series of controversial calls made by the officiating crew. However, the league has supposedly admitted to making a mistake on Washington’s final offensive play, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
wdhn.com
Titans vs. Texans Postponed One Hour by NFL Amid Blackouts
The decision comes after the Nashville mayor called upon the league to push back the kickoff. The NFL has postponed Saturday afternoon’s Texans-Titans game one hour due to power outages in Tennessee, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The kickoff, originally scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, will now take...
wdhn.com
Report: Tannehill Has Surgery, Unlikely to Return This Season
The Titans may be without their starter for the remainder of the year. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill underwent surgery on his ankle this week and will not play again during the regular season, as the team looks to stay in the playoff hunt, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. As Tennessee...
wdhn.com
Patrick Mahomes Can Break NFL Record Today
The Chiefs quarterback could become the first quarterback in league history to string together 26 straight passes. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have a chance to etch his name into the NFL record books during Saturday’s game against the Seahawks. After completing his final 20 pass attempts in last weekend’s win against the Texans, Mahomes needs just six more straight completions to break the league’s all-time consecutive completion mark.
wdhn.com
Saints Post Video Showing Brutal Conditions in Cleveland
Conditions in Cleveland are frigid ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game. As frigid temperatures and heavy winds blow through most of the United States, this special holiday Saturday of NFL football stands to be heavily impacted. The afternoon game between the Saints and Browns in Cleveland, which is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, is among the games that could be quite uncomfortable.
wdhn.com
Report: Hornets, Bridges Advance Contract Talks Amid NBA Probe
The forward is reportedly close to re-signing with Charlotte, despite his previous felony domestic violence charge. Discussions between Miles Bridges and the Hornets on a new contract have reportedly progressed, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Bridges, a restricted free agent, is still reportedly being investigated by the NBA for...
wdhn.com
Report: Tyler Huntley Voted as Fourth Pro Bowl Alternate QB
Football may get its unlikely All-Star answer to John Scott and Andrew Wiggins. The NHL had John Scott. The NBA had Andrew Wiggins. And the NFL might have its own unlikely All-Star in Tyler Huntley. The Ravens' backup quarterback has been voted as the AFC's fourth alternate for the Pro...
wdhn.com
Bucs’ Todd Bowles Said Gronk Reached Out to Team Recently
The former tight end retired for the second time in the Summer. In the offseason, for the second time, tight end Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL. And a few weeks ago, for the second time, Gronkowski considered coming out of retirement. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles revealed that Gronkowski...
wdhn.com
Deion Sanders Reveals Toe Amputation, Leg Scars on Camera for First Time
The Pro Football Hall of Famer showed his amputated foot on a recent podcast with Shannon Sharpe. Deion Sanders has navigated adversity in his life as a player and most recently as a football coach at Jackson State. But nothing caught the attention of the Pro Football Hall of Famer like the moment he found out that he needed surgery to remove two toes on his left following a bout with life-threatening blood clots.
wdhn.com
Report: Sean Payton Wants Fangio as DC in Coaching Return
Both coaches are out of the NFL this year, but could team up in the future per the report. It is no secret that former Saints head coach Sean Payton has been eyeing a return to the sideline following a year off from coaching. Now, he appears to be lining up a coaching staff. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Payton would like an “all-star staff” at his next spot, which would include Vic Fangio as his defensive coordinator.
wdhn.com
Commanders’ Chase Young to Make Season Debut After 2021 Knee Injury
The 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year will make his debut in a pivotal game against the 49ers on Sunday. Chase Young will make his 2022 season debut for the Commanders on the road against the 49ers on Saturday, according to Washington coach Ron Rivera. Young, who has not played...
wdhn.com
Jets’ Quincy Williams Channels the Grinch Before ‘TNF’ Game vs. Jaguars
The linebacker said the team will ‘ruin Christmas’ for the opposing team on Thursday night. He’s a mean one: Jets linebacker Quincy Williams. The New York star showed up to the Thursday Night Football pregame ahead of the Jaguars matchup dressed fully in a Grinch costume. Williams had on the fuzzy green pants and sleeves, along with gloves for his hands.
wdhn.com
Best of The MMQB: Our 25 Favorite Stories of 2022
Looking back at a Bills-Chiefs playoff classic, the Rams’ Super Bowl title, Tom Brady’s short-lived retirement, the Russell Wilson trade and more. As the year comes to a close, we’re looking back at the best of Sports Illustrated from 2022 across the site. In the NFL, the year started with a bang: a playoff classic between the Chiefs and Bills, then a Super Bowl between a true Cinderella in the Bengals against a fascinating case study in roster-building in the Rams. Off the field, we Tom Brady’s retirement (and unretirement), the Russell Wilson trade, players unfollowing their teams on Instagram, players taking psychedelics and more turbulence in Washington.
wdhn.com
DeMar DeRozan Appears to Respond to Trade Request Reports
The Bulls star drew inspiration from the great Denzel Washington to dispute the latest report about him possibly eyeing an offseason trade. Now well past the first quarter of the 2022–23 NBA season, trade buzz around the league has started to grow. Among those whose name has been mentioned is Bulls star DeMar DeRozan.
wdhn.com
Buccaneers-Cardinals Christmas Week 16 Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview
The struggling Buccaneers are favored by more than a touchdown on the road against the Cardinals in Week 16. The Buccaneers (6-8) head to State Farm Stadium in Arizona to face the Cardinals (4-10) for a Week 16 matchup on Sunday night. Tampa Bay is favored by more than a touchdown, and the game total at SI Sportsbook is set at 40.5.
wdhn.com
NBA on Christmas: 76ers vs. Knicks Odds, Bets, Picks and Stats
Fans at Madison Square Garden get a special present on Christmas as the 76ers take on the Knicks. Kyle Wood makes his picks against the spread. Watching the Knicks on Christmas is a bit like watching the Lions on Thanksgiving. It’s a holiday sports tradition, and both teams usually lose.
wdhn.com
Texans-Titans Week 16 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Titans are going for the season sweep of the Texans at home in a game they desperately need to win. Tennessee’s four-game losing streak allowed the suddenly resurgent Jaguars to sneak back into the AFC South race. Houston has the worst record in the league by far, though it pushed the Cowboys and Chiefs to the brink in back-to-back weeks as a two-touchdown underdog in both games.
Comments / 0