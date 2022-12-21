Read full article on original website
I keep getting mystery packages sent to my home — I’m at 64 boxes already
On the 12th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me … 64 packages of flags via an Amazon delivery? TikTok user Olivia Douglass didn’t think much of it when an Amazon package arrived at her house — knowing that mistakes often happen. But then it kept happening. Douglass was perplexed when the boxes kept arriving and arriving until the load got to over 42 packages, all of which had her address listed for to a different recipient. “Does anyone else have a Secret Santa that just keeps sending packages to your house, but to their name? … Anybody else, or is it...
I made epic mistake printing my family Christmas cards — now I’m stuck with 90
He’s dreaming of a pearly white Christmas. A California man’s Christmas plans went hilariously awry after he accidentally printed his neighbor’s dental X-rays on 90 X-mas cards. Photos of the acci-dental Yuletide photos are currently boasting over 121,000 likes and myriad facepalms on Twitter. “Selected the wrong photo from my camera roll so now I have 90 of these,” the photographic gaffer, named Dan White, 33, posted on Twitter, along with graphic X-ray photos of teeth. If that wasn’t ludicrous enough, the Los Angeles-based writer had emblazoned the note with “Merry Christmas: The Whites,” inadvertently creating a hilarious double entendre. According...
intheknow.com
Little girl shares her hatred of winter in super relatable TikTok
This TikTok parent recorded their daughter’s rant about why she hates winter and it’s so relatable!. Hate winter? You’re not alone. This little girl speaks for all the cold weather haters of the world in a hilarious video recorded by her parent, a TikToker who goes by @snuding. In the video, the little girl makes a compelling case for why summer is better than winter, and outlines in great detail exactly why winter is the worst.
I made my mum a brush out of a coat hanger and two balls of wool – the Christmas present I’ll never forget
It was November in the early 1970s and, as usual, I had no money and no clue. And my mother wasn’t going to help with the latter. While everybody else in the Jeffries family would supply lists of gift ideas for Christmas – my father’s, for instance, included a woolly hat, Anna Karenina and a socket set – my mother gave no hint as to what she might like.
16 People Who Sent Christmas Cards They Probably Shouldn't Have
"I wish I could say die in a hole but it's Christmas so Merry Christmas."
Dear Abby: I got sober and lost my friends
DEAR ABBY: I recently went out to a bar with some friends. I was the designated driver because I no longer drink. I had a drinking problem, but I have been sober for almost seven years. The majority of the people I socialize with are supportive of my sobriety — except one. I have been good friends with a guy for several years. The problem is his girlfriend. She keeps mocking me for not drinking. She thinks it’s all in my head and has said so to my face. I usually ignore her, but on this particular night, when it was...
Upworthy
Grandpa builds grandson with autism an enchanting 'safety bed' to help him sleep well
A doting and incredibly skilled grandpa is making sure his grandchild sleeps well at night. He set up a special bedroom for his grandson—who has autism—according to a viral post on Reddit. u/libertyordeaaathh shared a video on the platform giving viewers a tour of his cool creation. "Some kids with autism and other conditions need a safety bed to keep them safe and contained," he wrote. Keeping this in mind, he created a small yet magical space that featured a "Winnie the Pooh" theme.
TODAY.com
The holiday gift from a teacher that changed my life
“It would be my gift to you,” my first viola teacher said to my mother when she offered to teach me weekly lessons for free. I don’t know what prompted Mrs. Milliken’s suggestion. The camaraderie among the teachers at the public elementary school where Mrs. Milliken taught orchestra and my mother taught fifth grade meant that teachers always looked out for each other and knew each others’ children by name. Mrs. Milliken knew I had been playing viola for two years in my school orchestra. But the generosity of Mrs. Milliken’s gift hinted at something deeper than just politeness. Maybe it was the wig on my mother’s head, freshly bald from chemotherapy, that made her want to reach out. Maybe it was the way I dug through the recycling bins in the orchestra room at my junior high after school, hungry for extra music to practice in the days before sheet music could be downloaded online. What neither Mrs. Milliken or I could know at the time was that her gift would forever alter the course of my life.
Mic
75 clever, cheap gifts on Amazon for people who are hard to shop for
No matter the occasion or the recipient, gift-giving can be tricky. Whether you’re trying to impress the in-laws or looking for something memorable for your best friend, you just might find it on this list of clever, cheap gifts on Amazon. When it comes to shopping for picky people,...
Alone But Not Lonely
As Henry David Thoreau wrote in his famous work of philosophy, Walden, "I never found the companion that was so companionable as solitude." Lonely and alone, while often misused to convey the same meaning, have very different connotations. Lonely is an adjective and a feeling that someone can possess. According to the Oxford English Dictionary, lonely is defined as "sad at the thought that one is alone; having a feeling of solitariness." According to this definition, someone can be lonely while surrounded by other people. However, alone is defined as "being unaccompanied, by oneself. While someone can be alone and lonely, that is not always the case and is a common misconception about those who spend time alone.
TODAY.com
Oprah’s sweet gift idea for any mom goes viral — and it’s free
Oprah Winfrey is dishing out gift-giving advice we can all afford. In a now-viral undated TikTok video titled "Oprah Just Slayed Mom Christmas Gift," Winfrey, 68, is asked by a reporter about gift ideas for his mother. "A favorite gift for my mom, she's not doing well," the reporter prompts...
Woman Shows How Simple Curtains Turn Her Small Studio Apartment Into a Cozy Space
Anything is possible!
Upworthy
Man reveals his Danny DeVito 'Christmas tree' and people are obsessed with the idea
Christmas is just around the corner and everyone has put up beautiful Christmas trees and decorations in their houses. It is a season of joy, love and warmth amongst your loved ones. However, one man from London is celebrating Christmas in a different and hilarious way this year. Instead of a traditional Christmas tree, he has spruced up a cardboard cutout of Danny DeVito with some string lights. The photo of this delightful Christmas "tree" was shared on Twitter by Parker with the caption: "We don’t have a Christmas tree so we use Danny DeVito."
The best holiday dessert for non-bakers is simple — and it will make everyone happy
Bakers may swoon at the thought of being able to crank out elaborate sweets and candies over the holidays, but food writer Casey Barber maintains there's one dessert that's perfect for this time of year. And that's ice cream.
How My Boyfriend and I Are Joining Christmas and Hanukkah Traditions in a Studio Apartment
I wouldn’t say I grew up in a terribly religious Jewish household, but there were some things that my parents were pretty firm about: You must go to Hebrew school twice a week, challah is a treat to be clawed at viciously so you get the best parts before your siblings, and there is no Christmas tree in the house.
It isn't a holiday without my mother's family potato balls. If only she agreed
The contentious history of the family recipe for kartoffelklösse, the delicious German potato dumplings that either are or are not fried, stuffed with croutons and served at Thanksgiving, depending on who you ask.
Apartment Therapy Staffers’ 5 Favorite Books of 2022
Alison Goldman is an editor, writer, and TV binge-watcher based in Chicago. She's held editorial positions at Boston.com, WomensHealthMag.com, and Glamour magazine. She's also worked as a full-time freelance journalist, crafting lifestyle and culture content with an emphasis on women’s issues for publications including Cosmopolitan, The Lily from The Washington Post, The Boston Globe Magazine, and Chicago Magazine. She is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.
Adult Daughters Prank Parents by Wrapping Entire Bedroom in Christmas Wrapping Paper While They Were on Vacation In Mexico
We have to admit, they did a great job wrapping.
We Tried a Mattress Designed for Plus-Size Couples for 25 Nights — and We’ve Never Slept Better
Charli Penn is the Executive Lifestyle Director at Apartment Therapy and an award-winning journalist, editor and Webby-nominated former podcast host who writes in the name and praise of all things good living (and loving!). She thoroughly enjoys photography, 90s R&B, and all things gold accents. When she’s not curled up at home spending quality time with her husband and their two small dogs, you’ll find her traveling, redecorating (again), perusing a Home Goods aisle or planning an impromptu theme party for family and friends.
Zodiac Signs as Christmas Music—Which Song Captures Your Holiday Spirit?
Is it even Christmas if you’re not jamming out to some holiday songs? There might be a reason why you love singing along to your favorite holiday music, because there’s Christmas music that matches each zodiac sign! Every year, we eagerly anticipate hearing our favorite Christmas song since there’s nothing more nostalgic than ringing in the holiday season with some holly jolly tunes to get into the Christmas spirit. Almost everyone can immediately recognize the familiar jingles by talented old-school singers such as Bing Crosby, Nat King Cole, Elvis Presley and more. Even more recent Christmas compositions by Michael Bublé, Josh...
