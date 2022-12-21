ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirates reportedly sign LHP Rich Hill to one-year deal

The Pittsburgh Pirates finally have their left-handed starting pitcher. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the Pirates and 42-year-old LHP Rich Hill have agreed to a one-year deal worth $8 million. As Passan alluded to, Hill spent the 2022 season with the Boston Red Sox, where he piled...
ICYMI: Pirates deal Diego Castillo to Diamondbacks

While everyone was anticipating the annual blockbuster trade during the holiday weekend, Ben Cherington, instead, made a minor trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks. On Friday, the Bucs dealt infielder Diego Castillo to the Diamondbacks in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Scott Randall. Castillo came to Pittsburgh along with the now-departed Hoy Park in the Clay Holmes trade in July 2021.
