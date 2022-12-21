While everyone was anticipating the annual blockbuster trade during the holiday weekend, Ben Cherington, instead, made a minor trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks. On Friday, the Bucs dealt infielder Diego Castillo to the Diamondbacks in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Scott Randall. Castillo came to Pittsburgh along with the now-departed Hoy Park in the Clay Holmes trade in July 2021.

