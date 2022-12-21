Read full article on original website
7-foot tides expected to bring flooding to San Francisco Bay Area
Exceptionally high tides - known as king tides - are coming to the San Francisco Bay Area Dec. 22 to 24.
US freezes in its coldest Christmas in memory as 1.6m without power, thousands stranded and 17 dead
America is facing its coldest Christmas in living memory as swathes of the country suffered ice storms, whiteouts and ferocious, subzero winds this holiday season. At least 17 people have died in multi-vehicle pileups on perilous roads and from medical emergencies after first responders were stopped by Winter Storm Elliott’s historic blizzard conditions.More than 200 million people were facing extreme cold – with the temperature dropping as low as minus 40 degrees in some places. It was accompanied by dangerous winds, and blinding, heavy snowfall at a time when many families were planning a return to a somewhat normal...
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH. WEDNESDAY MORNING ABOVE 6000 FEET... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 6000 feet with total snow. accumulations of 1 to 2 feet expected. Winds could gust as high. as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central California. *...
Frigid weather doesn't stop Santas surfing off Florida coast
COCOA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — For the surfing Santas off Florida's central coast, the Atlantic Ocean felt more like the North Pole than the Sunshine State as temperatures on Saturday morning plunged to around freezing, while freeze warnings were in place for at least half of the state. Parts...
NY WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022. ...AN AREA OF SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF NORTHEAST SUFFOLK COUNTY... HAZARDS...An area of snow. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...A narrow band of light snow has been. occurring since early this morning, and will continue through this. afternoon, before...
Photographers are rushing to capture Big Sur's most elusive shot
Don't take a bathroom break - the serendipitous shot usually only lasts a few minutes.
Rain On The Way To Bay Area After Christmas
The National Weather Service tweeted Wednesday that rain is on the way to the Bay Area, though the region may have to wait until after Christmas. The weather service's Sacramento office said a weak system will pass through Northern California on Thursday night and early Friday with light rain and snow amounts in the mountains. Dry and mild conditions with periods of Central Valley fog are expected through the holiday weekend.
