Patrick Mahomes’ Daughter Wasn’t Scared of Santa, But Was ‘Terrified’ of Kansas City Chiefs Mascot

By Sara Donnellan
Us Weekly
 6 days ago
Courtesy of Patrick Mahomes/Instagram

On the nice list! Patrick Mahomes ’ daughter Sterling got to meet both Santa Clause and the Kansas City Chiefs’ mascot at the football team’s holiday party — and she only took kindly to one of them.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' Cutest Family Pics With Sterling

"She actually wasn't too scared of Santa, but she was terrified of Wolfie, the mascot, so we have to make sure we keep her away from him until at least she gets a little older,” the quarterback, 27, said during a Wednesday, December 21, appearance on Audacy’s 610 Sports Radio show The Drive .

The professional athlete continued: “[Wolfie’s] got a lot of energy too and she’s a very calm baby . I don’t know if they mix right now.”

Mahomes’s wife, Brittany Matthews , shared a snap of Sterling, 22 months, sitting on Santa’s lap at the holiday gathering with her parents at her side.

“We didn’t love Santa, but we didn’t scream! 😂❤️💚,” she captioned the Tuesday, December 20, Instagram post. The proud mom, 27, welcomed baby No. 2 with Mahomes last month.

“Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍,” the couple — who tied the knot in March — captioned a joint Instagram snap of the newborn’s feet.

Earlier this month, Matthews gave her firstborn a shout-out for handling the transition to big sister life so well.

Celebrity Babies of 2022: See Which Stars Gave Birth

“Just a little emotional today thinking about how blessed I am and how proud of this little angel I am. She has been doing so good as a big sister. She loves her brother so much and has been just the best little helper!!🤍," she captioned several Instagram snaps of Sterling.

The Texas native continued: “I felt like so many people were trying to put this negative idea of how much she was gonna hate not being the only child into my head and it was kind of starting to upset me. If you are a new mom, or about to become a mama of multiple kiddos , just know everyone’s story is different and don’t let other people’s ideas get to you! It’s your family and your own journey. It will all work out, stay positive and enjoy every second of it 🙏🏼🤍.”

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ Relationship Timeline

Much like their daughter, Matthews and Mahomes are also adjusting well to their expanded family.

“Patrick and Brittany are in pure baby bliss right now, ” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the high school sweethearts earlier this month. “They have their families circulating in and out to help Patrick out with anything around the house. They are so happy with their growing family and love spending time with their new son.”

Comments / 33

David Gibson
5d ago

alot of people have kids what makes his special that they do a story on it ...could care less about him or his family or kids...he's just a football player to everyone except those close to him

Reply(2)
4
Betty Cameron
5d ago

Sounds just like millions of other kids around the world. I wish the Mahomes would stay out of the news. Poor little girl will probably crave the spotlight just like her mother when she gets older. 😥

Reply
4
Lanny Howe
5d ago

Like most young families, with two children. They will be privileged, as they both have money. I don't hold that against them.

Reply
3
 

Us Weekly

Comments / 0

