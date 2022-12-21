ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop Kendall Jenner's Fashion-Forward Edit on FWRD — On Sale Now

By Hannah Kahn
 6 days ago

If we could have a master’s degree in any field besides journalism, it would be Keeping Up With the Kardashians . We love following our favorite famous fam, from Kim ’s budding law career to Kylie ’s beauty empire. And we’ve always been fascinated by Kendall Jenner ’s modeling journey. The supermodel has walked the runway for Prada, Versace, Fendi, the list goes on and on.

So, naturally, we trust her taste when it comes to fashion. The 818 Tequila founder teamed up with FWRD to curate an exclusive edit of must-have pieces for the season. And we narrowed down our top five finds on sale! Shop these styles below before they sell out.

Helmut Lang For FWRD Twist Tube Top

FWRD

Pretty in pink! This ruched strapless top is giving bubblegum pink Barbie vibes. Mix and mingle with the matching midi skirt below!

Was $195 On Sale: $102 You Save 48% See It!

Helmut Lang For FWRD Twist Midi Skirt

FWRD

Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this pink midi skirt! Pair this piece with the matching tube top for a strapless dress silhouette or opt for a bodysuit instead.

Was $295 On Sale: $133 You Save 55% See It!

Ilio Smeraldo x The Frankie Shop Strappy Slide

FWRD

These terry cloth strappy sandals work as fuzzy slippers in the winter and pool slides in the summer. Orange you glad these shoes are on sale?

Was $390 On Sale: $234 You Save 40% See It!

The Row Lundlan Top

FWRD

Made from 100% cashmere, this ribbed tank is a closet staple that you’ll reach for again and again. Established by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen , The Row is the epitome of style and luxury.

Was $1,150 On Sale: $690 You Save 40% See It!

St. Agni Oversized Shirt

FWRD

Oversized is in right now, and this cotton button-down shirt is an everyday essential. Team this top with straight-leg jeans, leather trousers or biker shorts. You can even wear it as a bathing suit cover-up on vacation!

Was $250 On Sale: $120 You Save 52% See It!

Shop the rest of Kendall’s FWRD edit here !

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

