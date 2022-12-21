ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teresa Giudice Shares Advice for Todd and Julie Chrisley Ahead of Their Prison Sentences: ‘Stand Strong’

By Sara Donnellan
Us Weekly
 6 days ago
Teresa Giudice, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley Stephanie Augello/Shutterstock; AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Real advice! Teresa Giudice offered words of wisdom to Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley as they prepare to begin their respective prison sentences for fraud.

While speaking with a TMZ photographer at LAX on Tuesday, December 20, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, advised Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, to “ stand strong for their family and manifest while being in prison what they want when they come out … and just to be strong for their children.”

The Bravolebrity served an 11-month prison sentence for fraud herself in 2015. Her ex-husband, Joe Giudice , served 41 months.

“It’s going to be very hard but they have to make the best of it … they have to stay connected to their children and make it work,” the New Jersey native said of the Chrisley Knows Best stars, who were first charged with several counts of bank and wire fraud in August 2019. After pleading not guilty during their trial — which began in May — Todd and Julie were sentenced last month to 12 and seven years in prison, respectively. The duo will have to serve 16 months of probation as well.

Teresa, for her part, added that having her children visit her in prison “every week” helped her family get through the difficult period. The reality TV personality shares daughters Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, with Joe, 50.

“The thing is my children were young … but based on their schedule, at least, go once a month,” Teresa advised.

Todd and Julie reflected on staying strong for their kids during a November episode of their podcast “Chrisley Confessions” — their first time speaking out after receiving their sentences.

“God will call you to do something, and he’ll equip you to do it. He’ll give you what you need to do it,” the Chrisley family matriarch said at the time. “ The difficulties I’m going through , how I handle it — [my kids are] watching that as well. If I handle it right, they’re watching, if I screw it up, they’re watching, and so, for me as a parent, I want to make sure that I do it right more than I do it wrong, because I know they’re watching, and I know it will prepare them for difficulties, unfortunately, that they will have later in life.”

Todd added: “Yesterday doesn’t matter. Today is what we have. Tomorrow belongs to God, because we’re not promised tomorrow. What God calls us through, he will walk us through .”

The married couple share daughter Savannah , 25, and sons Chase , 26, and Grayson , 16. Todd is also dad to daughter Lindsie , 33, and son Kyle , 31, with his ex-wife, Teresa Terry .

Us Weekly

