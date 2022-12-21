ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Carbon monoxide leak sickens 7 people at Colorado resort

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28iORG_0jqM0bbM00
Photo Credit: Faina Gurevich. File photo. (iStock).

According to officials from Aurora Fire Rescue, seven people at Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center got sick on Tuesday due to a carbon monoxide leak.

Aurora Fire Rescue began receiving reports of several sick people at the resort at around 5 PM on Tuesday. Upon arrival, EMS began triage protocol and treatment of patients.

"In total 7 patients were assessed. None of the patients had life-threatening illnesses and only one was transported to the hospital," officials reported.

It was also determined that the leak was caused by cooking equipment that has since been shut down and is no longer causing a carbon monoxide problem.

According to the CDC, more than 400 Americans die each year due to accidental carbon monoxide poisoning and more than 50,000 people visit the emergency medical services due to the condition.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

2 apartment fires result in evacuations of dozens of units

LITTLETON, Colo. — South Metro Fire Rescue responded to separate apartment fires Friday morning in Littleton and Englewood. The first fire was at 8:30 a.m. in a three-story building at 5519 S. Windermere St. Crews that arrived on scene found heavy smoke coming from the first floor, according to SMFR.
LITTLETON, CO
CBS Denver

Two at-risk adults missing during dangerously cold temperatures

Gilberth Higuera may be experiencing mental health issues and disappeared five days ago in Lakewood. Patricia Miller has dementia and drove away from a grocery store Thursday while her husband was shopping inside.Metro area authorities are asking for the public's help in finding both people. The request is made more urgent by the dangerously cold temperatures which descended on the region. Miller is 75 years old. She left the King Soopers in Conifer around 5:15 p.m. in a maroon 2000 Subaru Outback. The car carries a Colorado license plate: 601-BZH. "Please keep your eye out for this little lady so we can bring her home," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.Higuera was last seen Saturday walking in the 1300 block of Zephyr Street in Lakewood. His possible mental state puts him in danger, according to the Lakewood Police Department. Higuera is 5-foot-10, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a white track jacket with red stripes when he disappeared. Anyone who sees either Miller or Higuera, or who has information about their location, should call Jeffcom Dispatch at 303 980-7300.
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

City opens overflow shelters after Coliseum hits capacity overnight

As the cold moved in, emergency shelters started filling up faster than expected. "We have flexed, and we flexed overnight, we went beyond our number of cots and just started taking people in to get in out of the cold," Britta Fisher said.Fisher is the Director of Denver's Department of Housing and Stability, one of the agencies helping with the cold weather response.The Denver Coliseum was set up in preparation for the arctic storm. It has a capacity for 225 people. "What can we do, it's cold out here," one man said as he made his way inside the emergency shelter.Wednesday night,...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

LIVE UPDATES: Sub-zero conditions blanket Colorado, 600 flights delayed at DIA, major roads closed

Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 6:10 a.m.: Temperatures still dropping before sunrise The National Renewable Energy Laboratory's Flatirons Campus recorded temperatures dropping to -15.5 degrees Fahrenheit shortly after 6 a.m. with a wind chill of -15.5 degrees just south of Boulder. ...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy