Carbon monoxide leak sickens 7 people at Colorado resort

According to officials from Aurora Fire Rescue, seven people at Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center got sick on Tuesday due to a carbon monoxide leak.

Aurora Fire Rescue began receiving reports of several sick people at the resort at around 5 PM on Tuesday. Upon arrival, EMS began triage protocol and treatment of patients.

"In total 7 patients were assessed. None of the patients had life-threatening illnesses and only one was transported to the hospital," officials reported.

It was also determined that the leak was caused by cooking equipment that has since been shut down and is no longer causing a carbon monoxide problem.

According to the CDC, more than 400 Americans die each year due to accidental carbon monoxide poisoning and more than 50,000 people visit the emergency medical services due to the condition.