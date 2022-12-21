Hotel bar in Colorado ranks high on worldwide 'best whiskey collections' list

The Whiskey Bar at the Stanley Hotel. Photo: Emily Mathews (Flickr)

Big fan of whiskey? There are several places in Colorado you've got to visit – one of which is located in an iconic hotel.

According to an article recently published by Men's Journal, the Stanley Hotel, in Estes Park, is home to one of the best hotel whiskey collections in the world. Ranking 9th on a list of 10 worldwide destinations, the publication notes that more than 1,200 different expressions of whiskey are stocked at the on-site bar, simply called 'The Whiskey Bar.'

A stop at the Stanley doesn't end with the liquor either. While visiting the spot to sample unique whiskey, take advantage of the tours at the location, which highlight the paranormal happenings the hotel has become known for.

The top spot on the list was Adare Manor in Ireland. Find the full list here.