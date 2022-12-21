Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Strong Afternoon Wind Gusts then Arctic Cold Surges In!
A High Wind Warning continues in effect, issued by the National Weather Service through the day as gusts are likely reach for 50 mph again early to mid-afternoon. There have already been recorded gusts over 55mph in the ocean state. (Map below are peak gusts from 9 am) Here is...
wchstv.com
Thousands without power as strong winds move through Southern New England
(WJAR) — Thousands were without power as strong winds moved through Southern New England on Friday. Wind peaks are expected to reach 40 mph to 65 mph. As of 9:18 a.m., numerous utilities are reporting power outages. Rhode Island Energy is reporting 9,906 customers were without power. In Bristol...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island Energy facing thousands without power
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The holiday storm has reached New England and has already left many without power. According to Rhode Island Energy, thousands of customers around the state are facing power outages as a result of the intense weather. RIE said they have prepared for the event of...
ABC6.com
Significant Storm Tonight through Friday
As we head into the overnight, the rain will become very heavy at times, winds will increase overnight and temperatures will rise. Spotty power outages will begin overnight with wind gusts up to 45 mph. Friday morning will be the peak of the storm with winds gusting 50-65 mph, torrential rainfall and coastal flooding along all Rhode Island and Massachusetts coasts, including the bays, during the time of high tide. Inundation of 1-2 feet above ground level is possible and coastal areas can expect water-covered roads, splash over and even basement flooding. Power outages are expected with those high and damaging winds as well as tree damage and difficult driving especially with a larger profile vehicle through Friday morning. Rainfall totals are expected around 2 inches with locally higher amounts and we could see some rivers near flood stage. The most at risk river is the Pawcatuck in Westerly. The rain will be dome by 3pm Friday and temperatures will drop significantly from the mid-50s Friday morning to below freezing by 8pm, ultimately bottoming out in the teens Saturday morning. Anything that doesn’t dry between when the rain stops and the temps drop below freezing will certainly freeze and ice will be an issue on roadways Friday night into Saturday morning. One more item, the winds will still be gusty Saturday morning, making for Saturday morning wind chills below 0 possible.
ABC6.com
Misquamicut Beach sustains heavy storm damage
WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — Winds from Friday’s winter storm have left a significant mark on the coastal community of Misquamicut Beach. ABC6’s Hector Molina was on-scene talking to residents of the state beach as public service crews worked to contain the spread of sand and water. The...
NECN
Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves
From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
ABC6.com
New Englanders bracing for mix of winter weather
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Ahead of a severe storm with strong winds and rain set to hit Rhode Island and the rest of Southern New England Thursday night, many people at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport hoping to reach their holiday destinations in time before the storm brings damaging winds across New England.
Timeline: How the holiday storm will progress in Mass.
The worst of the storm, including torrential rain, will occur Thursday night into Friday. As Massachusetts buckles down for a windy, rainy holiday season storm, meteorologists have released a helpful timeline so residents can prepare accordingly. According to the National Weather Service’s Boston office, light to moderate rain will give...
ABC6.com
Dangerous wind speeds Friday morning
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Our next weather maker is a storm system that will track through the Great Lakes today and Friday. They’ll get plenty of snow and cold from the mid-west to the plains. Wind chill there has prompted warnings for a 30 to 40 below zero feel-like temperature!
How will the oncoming storm affect driving conditions?
A winter storm is making its way across the country, and we're expecting widespread rain and strong wind gusts to be the primary local impacts late Thursday night into Friday.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire closings, delays reported as storm bringing heavy rain, strong winds approaches
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Closings and delays are being reported for Friday as an incoming storm is expected to bring snow, a winter mix, heavy rain and strong winds. Visit this link and refresh that page often for updates. >> Download the FREE WMUR app.
Multiple weather advisories issued for Mass.: Here’s what to expect from the storm
It wouldn’t be a New England storm without some measure of complexity. The National Weather Service has hoisted multiple weather watches, warnings and advisories for different parts of Massachusetts from Thursday afternoon into the weekend, advising residents of high wind, coastal flooding, river flooding and snow in varying localities.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island Energy says it has extra crews ready for storm response
Mother Nature won’t bring Southern New England a white Christmas, but the wind could give us a blackout. Storm Team 10 says rain will develop Thursday evening. Friday will see heavy rain and strong to damaging wind gusts. Extra utility crews are on call in Rhode Island if the...
ABC6.com
High Impact Storm with Gusty Wind and Rain Friday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — High pressure is responsible for the sunshine and light wind today. It’s the cliche ‘calm before the storm’. Our next weather maker is a storm system that forms today in the high plains and tracks through the great lakes on Thursday and Friday. They’ll get plenty of snow and cold from the mid-west to the plains. Wind chill there has prompted warnings for a 30 to 40 below zero feel-like temperature.
StormBeat: Thousands without power, some roads closed
Thousands of Southern New Englanders are without power as a strong storm moves across the region.
whatsupnewp.com
Gusty winds and heavy rain cause turbulence in Rhode Island
It has been a blustery and wet day in Rhode Island. The National Weather Service reported gusty winds and precipitation across the state. In Kent County, the strongest gusts recorded so far are at TF Green Airport, reaching 54 mph. In Newport County, Fogland saw the strongest gusts at 57 mph, while Beavertail and Rose Island recorded gusts of 54 mph and 51 mph, respectively. The Newport Airport also experienced gusts of 44 mph. Sakonnet Vineyards recorded gusts of 41 mph.
Turnto10.com
First responders prepare for stormy weather in Bristol County
TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — Communities across Massachusetts are preparing for the approaching storm, which will bring heavy rain and strong wind gusts to the state. Officials in Taunton are asking residents to stay off the roads and stay home if you can. "It is not going to be a...
hamlethub.com
Eversource sends storm preparedness message to Connecticut residents
Today, Eversource sent an important storm preparedness message to Connecticut residents as a significant winter storm is forecasted to impact our area tomorrow evening through early Saturday. Please read the message from Eversource regarding the forecasted storm below. We're tracking and preparing for a significant storm across New England Thursday...
Will Massachusetts roads be icy after Friday’s winter storm?
The forecasted weather conditions for Friday afternoon and Saturday morning could not be more different. From rain pouring down in temperatures over 50 degrees around midday Friday, the turnaround within just 12 hours will be stark. Temperatures are expected to plunge into the 20s by midnight and keep falling. By daybreak Saturday, Boston may be just 19 degrees. Worcester and Western Massachusetts will be colder.
VTrans preparing for icy roads, high winds, power outages
There's a high wind warning and flood watch in place for much of Vermont, New York and New Hampshire.
