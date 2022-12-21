As we head into the overnight, the rain will become very heavy at times, winds will increase overnight and temperatures will rise. Spotty power outages will begin overnight with wind gusts up to 45 mph. Friday morning will be the peak of the storm with winds gusting 50-65 mph, torrential rainfall and coastal flooding along all Rhode Island and Massachusetts coasts, including the bays, during the time of high tide. Inundation of 1-2 feet above ground level is possible and coastal areas can expect water-covered roads, splash over and even basement flooding. Power outages are expected with those high and damaging winds as well as tree damage and difficult driving especially with a larger profile vehicle through Friday morning. Rainfall totals are expected around 2 inches with locally higher amounts and we could see some rivers near flood stage. The most at risk river is the Pawcatuck in Westerly. The rain will be dome by 3pm Friday and temperatures will drop significantly from the mid-50s Friday morning to below freezing by 8pm, ultimately bottoming out in the teens Saturday morning. Anything that doesn’t dry between when the rain stops and the temps drop below freezing will certainly freeze and ice will be an issue on roadways Friday night into Saturday morning. One more item, the winds will still be gusty Saturday morning, making for Saturday morning wind chills below 0 possible.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO