Watch Dave Grohl Play The Only Song Released By Both Nirvana & Foo Fighters

By Katrina Nattress
 3 days ago
Photo: AFP

Between his time in Nirvana and Foo Fighters , Dave Grohl has quite the discography. But there's only one song that was recorded for both bands: "Marigold."

The track was actually first recorded for Grohl’s solo project Late! in 1992. It appeared as a B-side on Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box” single a year later, and then was released by Foo Fighters on the live album Skin and Bones in 2006.

Grohl recently dusted off the rarity during an acoustic set for Letters to Santa: The 24 Hour Comedy and Music Marathon — a charity event that helps provide toys, money, and basic necessities to families in need in the Chicago area. The five-song set also included acoustic renditions of “New Way Home,” “Skin and Bones,” “Times Like These,” and “Everlong.” He ended the set by auctioning off a drum set for charity.

Watch Grohl's set below.

In addition to Letters to Santa, Grohl's also been busy with his annual Hanukkah Sessions. For the holiday's first three night's he's covered 10cc's "What I Do For Love" with Inara George , Pink's "Get The Party Started" with the artist herself, and Blood Sweat & Tears' "Spinning Wheel" with director Judd Apatow . All the clips came from the first ever live Hanukkah Sessions , which took place earlier this month.

jessica veltri
2d ago

I'm done with Dave, he's really enjoying the sympathy tour and now he's got to drag Kurt back into things? he ran Taylor into the ground and is a control freak and a diva. I hate the way he's nearly ungrateful and disrespectful to the Nirvana legacy and mostly Kurt's legacy and he's just doing it again and with a letters to Santa sing-along...

