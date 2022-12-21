The fan was seen getting yelled at by a Raiders fan after a game and he kept his cool. View the original article to see embedded media. A video of two fans during Sunday’s Raiders-Patriots game went viral this week when someone recorded a Raiders fan scream incessantly in the face of a Patriots fan at the end of the wild game. Social media blew up, commending the Patriots fan for keeping his cool while the woman relentlessly appeared to harass him.

