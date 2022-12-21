Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Report: Giants Sign Former Mets Outfielder Michael Conforto
San Francisco has made its first move after missing out on Carlos Correa. After losing Carlos Correa abruptly to the Mets, the Giants rebounded by bringing in a different Scott Boras client. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports San Francisco is signing outfielder Michael Conforto to a two-year, $36 million contract....
Carlos Rodón, newly shaved, puts on Yankees pinstripes
NEW YORK (AP)As soon as he struck an agreement with the New York Yankees last week, Carlos Rodon reached for a razor. ”I was like, screw it. I might as well shave now because I know in about a week if I tried to shave and I have razor bumps, it’s not going to look great,” the pitcher said.
Orioles trade INF Lewin Díaz to Braves for cash
BALTIMORE (AP)The Baltimore Orioles traded infielder Lewin Diaz to the Atlanta Braves for cash Thursday. Diaz hit .169 with five home runs and 11 RBIs in 58 games this year for the Miami Marlins. The Pittsburgh Pirates claimed him off waivers from the Marlins last month, then the Orioles claimed him off waivers from the Pirates in early December.
Kelce Brothers Joke About Travis’s ‘Rivalry’ With Geno Smith
The Seahawks-Chiefs game is for more than just playoff positioning. When the Chiefs and Seahawks play on Saturday, there is apparently a hidden rivalry between the two teams that no one knows about. On the New Heights Podcast hosted by the Kelce brothers, Jason Kelce was trying to play up...
SI:AM | College Football’s Most Chaotic Month
And, Tom Verducci has the inside story on Correa’s flip. Good morning, I’m Josh Rosenblat. Who thought tonight’s Jags-Jets game would have massive playoff implications before the season started?. In today’s SI:AM:. 🖋️ The issues with national signing day. ⚾ Verducci on Correa’s flip...
Robert Kraft Invites Fan From Viral Video to Home Game
The fan was seen getting yelled at by a Raiders fan after a game and he kept his cool. View the original article to see embedded media. A video of two fans during Sunday’s Raiders-Patriots game went viral this week when someone recorded a Raiders fan scream incessantly in the face of a Patriots fan at the end of the wild game. Social media blew up, commending the Patriots fan for keeping his cool while the woman relentlessly appeared to harass him.
Gronkowski Says Two NFL Teams Reached Out After Viral Tweet
All it took was three words for teams to become interested. View the original article to see embedded media. On Wednesday, Rob Gronkowski tweeted the simple message, “I’m kinda bored,” and fans couldn’t help but overanalyze the message of the retired star tight end. And apparently, NFL teams weren’t immune to the curiosity.
Patrick Mahomes Can Break NFL Record Today
The Chiefs quarterback could become the first quarterback in league history to string together 26 straight passes. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have a chance to etch his name into the NFL record books during Saturday’s game against the Seahawks. After completing his final 20 pass attempts in last weekend’s win against the Texans, Mahomes needs just six more straight completions to break the league’s all-time consecutive completion mark.
Injured Eagles QB Hurts expected to be sidelined at Dallas
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not expected to play Saturday because of a sprained right shoulder, putting Gardner Minshew in line to start against the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts was injured on a hard tackle during Sunday’s win at Chicago. The Eagles have the best record...
Report: Browns, OT Conklin Agree to $60 Million Extension
Cleveland will keep the two-time All-Pro in-house for at least the next few seasons. The Browns and right tackle Jack Conklin have agreed to a four-year, $60 million extension, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal will pay Conklin $31 million guaranteed and keep one of Cleveland’s...
Texans-Titans Week 16 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Titans are going for the season sweep of the Texans at home in a game they desperately need to win. Tennessee’s four-game losing streak allowed the suddenly resurgent Jaguars to sneak back into the AFC South race. Houston has the worst record in the league by far, though it pushed the Cowboys and Chiefs to the brink in back-to-back weeks as a two-touchdown underdog in both games.
NFL Week 16 Playoff-Clinching Scenarios, Predictions, Officiating Solutions
The story lines we’ll be watching closely, including whether the Jaguars can take down the Jets. Plus, can Gardner Minshew clinch the No. 1 seed for the Eagles if Jalen Hurts doesn’t play?. We’re in Week 16 of the NFL season, and only the Chiefs, Vikings and 49ers...
