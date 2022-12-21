ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Aidan Hutchinson’s Versatility Is Lifting the Lions’ Playoff Hopes

The rookie defender's extraordinary athleticism and innate football intelligence has Detroit surging—and, according to his coaches, “he’s just scratching the surface.”. Aidan Hutchinson sits on a couch in the Lions’ practice facility, the embodiment of how to nail a draft pick, and also proof of why it is so hard to do. Six months ago, Hutchinson was considered the safest pick in the draft, a high-floor/low-ceiling guy: What you see is what you get. But even the Lions did not really know what they were getting until they got him.
DETROIT, MI
Central Illinois Proud

SI:AM | College Football’s Most Chaotic Month

And, Tom Verducci has the inside story on Correa’s flip. Good morning, I’m Josh Rosenblat. Who thought tonight’s Jags-Jets game would have massive playoff implications before the season started?. In today’s SI:AM:. 🖋️ The issues with national signing day. ⚾ Verducci on Correa’s flip...
WISCONSIN STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Report: Browns, OT Conklin Agree to $60 Million Extension

Cleveland will keep the two-time All-Pro in-house for at least the next few seasons. The Browns and right tackle Jack Conklin have agreed to a four-year, $60 million extension, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal will pay Conklin $31 million guaranteed and keep one of Cleveland’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
Central Illinois Proud

Gronkowski Says Two NFL Teams Reached Out After Viral Tweet

All it took was three words for teams to become interested. View the original article to see embedded media. On Wednesday, Rob Gronkowski tweeted the simple message, “I’m kinda bored,” and fans couldn’t help but overanalyze the message of the retired star tight end. And apparently, NFL teams weren’t immune to the curiosity.
Central Illinois Proud

How Much Salary Cap Space Is Each NFC West Team Projected to Have?

The current and projected salary cap space for each team in the division, with a list of free agents. The 49ers clinched the NFC West title for the first time since 2019 when they beat the Seahawks on Thursday of Week 15. And unlike last year, they are the only California team in the division that will be head to the playoffs after the Rams’ Monday Night Football loss eliminated them from any chase to repeat last year’s title.

Comments / 0

Community Policy