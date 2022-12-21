Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Social Security payment increases coming for Illinois residentsR.A. HeimIllinois State
Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next YearVegOut MagazineChicago, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Emporium Beverage Depot Calls Dolton HomeSouth Suburban NewsDolton, IL
Where to Find the Best Pizza in ChicagoEast Coast TravelerChicago, IL
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Chargers-Colts ‘Monday Night Football’ Week 16 Odds and Betting Preview
A best bet for Monday night’s game between the visiting and favored Chargers and the Colts, who are starting Nick Foles. The Chargers (8-6) head to Indianapolis to take on the Colts (4-9-1) in Week 16 for Monday Night Football. After opening as 3.5-point favorites, the Chargers are now...
Central Illinois Proud
Texans-Titans Week 16 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Titans are going for the season sweep of the Texans at home in a game they desperately need to win. Tennessee’s four-game losing streak allowed the suddenly resurgent Jaguars to sneak back into the AFC South race. Houston has the worst record in the league by far, though it pushed the Cowboys and Chiefs to the brink in back-to-back weeks as a two-touchdown underdog in both games.
Central Illinois Proud
Patrick Mahomes Can Break NFL Record Today
The Chiefs quarterback could become the first quarterback in league history to string together 26 straight passes. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have a chance to etch his name into the NFL record books during Saturday’s game against the Seahawks. After completing his final 20 pass attempts in last weekend’s win against the Texans, Mahomes needs just six more straight completions to break the league’s all-time consecutive completion mark.
Central Illinois Proud
Jalen Hurts Set to Miss Cowboys Game With Shoulder Injury
He reportedly suffered the injury against the Bears in the third quarter. Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to miss Sunday’s bout against the Cowboys with a sprained shoulder, coach Nick Sirianni said in a press conference Thursday morning. Hurts suffered the injury this past weekend against the Bears.
Central Illinois Proud
Jaguars DL Smoot out for season with torn Achilles tendon
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot, who is tied for the team lead with five sacks, is out for the remainder of the season after tearing the Achilles tendon in his right leg Thursday night at the New York Jets. Smoot made the announcement on...
Central Illinois Proud
NFL Week 16 Playoff-Clinching Scenarios, Predictions, Officiating Solutions
The story lines we’ll be watching closely, including whether the Jaguars can take down the Jets. Plus, can Gardner Minshew clinch the No. 1 seed for the Eagles if Jalen Hurts doesn’t play?. We’re in Week 16 of the NFL season, and only the Chiefs, Vikings and 49ers...
Central Illinois Proud
NFL Week 16 Player Props to Target
Target these five player props for Week 16, including two from the Giants-Vikings matchup. With 11 NFL games Saturday and three Sunday, there are plenty of opportunities to get in on the action this weekend. Weather will be a factor in many games, so if you’re taking an over prop...
Central Illinois Proud
McVay: Aaron Donald Likely Done for Season With Ankle Injury
The defensive tackle has missed the last few games with a high ankle sprain. Rams head coach Sean McVay ruled Aaron Donald out for Sunday’s game vs. Denver, and that could be it for the defensive tackle this season. McVay added that Donald is “probably not” going to play again this year, according to Rams staff writer Stu Jackson.
Central Illinois Proud
Report: Browns, OT Conklin Agree to $60 Million Extension
Cleveland will keep the two-time All-Pro in-house for at least the next few seasons. The Browns and right tackle Jack Conklin have agreed to a four-year, $60 million extension, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal will pay Conklin $31 million guaranteed and keep one of Cleveland’s...
Central Illinois Proud
ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky Says He Could Lead Jets to Playoffs As Quarterback
The former NFL quarterback turned analyst believes he could bring the magic touch to end the franchise’s playoff drought. It’s been a little more than five years since Dan Orlovsky hung up his cleats and retired from the NFL. Orlovksy, who was taken in the fifth round by...
Central Illinois Proud
Gronkowski Says Two NFL Teams Reached Out After Viral Tweet
All it took was three words for teams to become interested. View the original article to see embedded media. On Wednesday, Rob Gronkowski tweeted the simple message, “I’m kinda bored,” and fans couldn’t help but overanalyze the message of the retired star tight end. And apparently, NFL teams weren’t immune to the curiosity.
Central Illinois Proud
SI:AM | College Football’s Most Chaotic Month
And, Tom Verducci has the inside story on Correa’s flip. Good morning, I’m Josh Rosenblat. Who thought tonight’s Jags-Jets game would have massive playoff implications before the season started?. In today’s SI:AM:. 🖋️ The issues with national signing day. ⚾ Verducci on Correa’s flip...
Central Illinois Proud
Injured Eagles QB Hurts expected to be sidelined at Dallas
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not expected to play Saturday because of a sprained right shoulder, putting Gardner Minshew in line to start against the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts was injured on a hard tackle during Sunday’s win at Chicago. The Eagles have the best record...
Central Illinois Proud
NBA on Christmas: Best Bets, Odds and Picks for Bucks vs. Celtics
Two of the Eastern Conference's best teams square off on Christmas with the Celtics listed as home favorites over the Bucks. Depending how the holiday weekend goes, first place in the Eastern Conference might shift hands, again. The second-place Celtics host the first-place Bucks at TD Garden on Christmas, in...
Central Illinois Proud
Aidan Hutchinson’s Versatility Is Lifting the Lions’ Playoff Hopes
The rookie defender's extraordinary athleticism and innate football intelligence has Detroit surging—and, according to his coaches, “he’s just scratching the surface.”. Aidan Hutchinson sits on a couch in the Lions’ practice facility, the embodiment of how to nail a draft pick, and also proof of why it is so hard to do. Six months ago, Hutchinson was considered the safest pick in the draft, a high-floor/low-ceiling guy: What you see is what you get. But even the Lions did not really know what they were getting until they got him.
Central Illinois Proud
Robert Kraft Invites Fan From Viral Video to Home Game
The fan was seen getting yelled at by a Raiders fan after a game and he kept his cool. View the original article to see embedded media. A video of two fans during Sunday’s Raiders-Patriots game went viral this week when someone recorded a Raiders fan scream incessantly in the face of a Patriots fan at the end of the wild game. Social media blew up, commending the Patriots fan for keeping his cool while the woman relentlessly appeared to harass him.
Lakers News: Longtime Bulls Irritant Could Throw Wrench Into Zach Lavine Trade
The Lakers hope to acquire the Bulls guard, but Chicago may not give him up that easily.
Central Illinois Proud
UNC’s Drake Maye Addresses Rumored $5 Million Transfer Offer
The standout quarterback was named ACC Player of the Year after leading the conference in all major passing categories last season. View the original article to see embedded media. After emerging as one of the top players in college football last season, UNC quarterback Drake Maye stands to enter the...
Central Illinois Proud
Nickelodeon Knows Cartoons. Now, It Knows Football and Golf, Too.
The kids television channel now broadcasts graphics-filled NFL games. It hosts a wacky football highlights show. It even held a golf competition. Which sports will it Nickify next?. On a Tuesday afternoon in November, former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson stood patiently in a CBS studio as slime was applied...
Central Illinois Proud
Five-Star Recruit Posts Statement After Flipping Commitment Twice in Two Days
Peyton Bowen signed his letter of intent to Oklahoma on Thursday. Five-star football recruit Peyton Bowen made what is assumed to be his final decision for his college commitment on Thursday when he announced his commitment to Oklahoma. This move comes one day after he announced his commitment to Oregon...
Comments / 0