BBC

Martin O'Neill: Ex-Norwich City boss believes Dean Smith can take Canaries up

Ex-Norwich City manager Martin O'Neill has backed current boss Dean Smith to guide them to promotion this season. O'Neill had two spells as a player for the Canaries in the 1980s and a short spell as manager in 1995. Speaking before Saturday's Championship defeat by Blackburn, O'Neill drew parallels between...
SB Nation

On This Day (23 Dec 1950): Sunderland turn in best performance of the season to beat Liverpool

Sunderland had missed out on the title by just two points in 1949-50, with Portsmouth claiming the league title ahead of Wolves on goal average. Sunderland, a point behind, ultimately suffered from their lack of draws away from home – 10 defeats on the road and just four draws came back to haunt the team; in the days of two points for a win, it seems incredible that we weren't a little more pragmatic on the road.
BBC

Trio who burgled ex-Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti's home jailed

Three burglars who targeted the home of former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti have been jailed. Shaun Rimmer, 29, Adam Hastings, 31, and Callum Martin, 33, stole cars and jewellery worth hundreds of thousands of pounds in 37 separate burglaries. At Liverpool Crown Court they were jailed for seven-and-a-half years, 10...
BBC

Scottish Premiership picks: Your guide to this weekend's top-flight action

Christmas is almost upon us but not before another round of Scottish Premiership fixtures. There are two matches on Friday evening, with another four to follow on Saturday afternoon. Take a look at some of what's in store... Game of the weekend: Dundee United v Hearts. Both of these sides...
BBC

Euro 2022: The inside story of England's win, as told by the Lionesses

Watch Lionesses: Champions of Europe on BBC iPlayer. A new BBC film reveals the inside story of England's fairytale success at Euro 2022 - told by the players involved. In July, England made history by winning their first major women's tournament. The circumstances in which it happened - with a final against Germany at Wembley, could not have been more perfect.
Reuters

Soccer-Guardiola says Man City reign incomplete without Champions League success

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Manager Pep Guardiola said his spell at Manchester City "will not be complete" unless he wins the Champions League with the club. Guardiola, who signed a two-year contract extension last month, has guided City to four Premier League titles but failed to win Europe's elite club competition with them, a runners-up finish in 2020-21 their best result.
BBC

Cameron Archer: Preston boss Ryan Lowe confirms interest in Aston Villa striker

Preston manager Ryan Lowe has confirmed the club wants to sign Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer for another loan spell. The England Under-21 international scored seven times in 20 appearances for North End on loan last season. Lowe said that Preston are in the market for two new signings in...
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Man Utd confident over Dutch duo

﻿Manchester United have opened talks with PSV Eindhoven about signing their Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo. (Mirror), external. The Red Devils believe they have a chance of finally signing Frenkie de Jong in the summer, but feel Barcelona are trying to increase his value by saying the 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder is not for sale. (Sport - in Spanish), external.
BBC

Elliot Embleton: Sunderland midfielder could return this season after surgery

Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton could return from a serious ankle injury before the end of the season. The 23-year-old had an operation on the injury picked up in the draw at Hull on Saturday. Embleton sustained the damage in a high challenge on Ryan Woods which also earned him a...
BBC

Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Celtic v St Johnstone (Sat, 12:30) Celtic will assess Anthony Ralston, who went off against Livingston in midweek with a back knock. Fellow right-back Josip Juranovic is still on his post-World Cup break and new signing Alistair Johnston isn't eligible until January. Midfielder James McCarthy (hamstring) and defender Stephen Welsh...

