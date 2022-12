Days after a North Fort Myers house fire claimed one of the tenants' lives, more details have come to light about the blaze that took 50,000 gallons of water to put out. When officials with the North Fort Myers Fire District arrived on Dec. 14 to the 6100 block of King Road, one of the housemates awaited for them in the yard, warning that his friend was still inside.

