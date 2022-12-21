ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Houston

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery ISD names new elementary school

The Montgomery ISD board of trustees voted to approve naming its newest elementary school at a regularly scheduled board meeting Dec. 20. (Community Impact staff) The Montgomery ISD board of trustees voted to approve naming its newest elementary school at a regularly scheduled board meeting Dec. 20. The district’s seventh elementary school was approved by voters as part of the $326.9 million May 2022 bond package and will serve 200 students within the Lake Creek High School feeder pattern.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy