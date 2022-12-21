Read full article on original website
Here are some of the major education bills filed ahead of the 2023 legislative session
Ahead of the 2023 legislative session, some legislation may ring a bell. Various bills that were originally proposed in 2021 have been refiled and will be considered in January. (Courtesy Unsplash) The 88th Texas legislative session begins in three weeks, and public education is once again the focus of many...
Summer meals, funding for high-poverty schools: What the federal spending bill means for students
This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters. A new bipartisan federal spending bill aims to send more money to schools serving students from low-income families and increase access to summer meals. The bill includes tens of billions of dollars committed to schools, student...
Montgomery ISD names new elementary school
The Montgomery ISD board of trustees voted to approve naming its newest elementary school at a regularly scheduled board meeting Dec. 20. (Community Impact staff) The Montgomery ISD board of trustees voted to approve naming its newest elementary school at a regularly scheduled board meeting Dec. 20. The district’s seventh elementary school was approved by voters as part of the $326.9 million May 2022 bond package and will serve 200 students within the Lake Creek High School feeder pattern.
Spring ISD's Lupita Hinojosa named 2022 Superintendent to Watch
On Dec. 15, Spring ISD announced Superintendent Lupita Hinojosa was named one of the 2022 Superintendent to Watch by the National School Public Relations Association. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) One of 24 superintendents chosen from school districts across the U.S., Spring ISD Superintendent Lupita Hinojosa has been named a 2022 Superintendent...
