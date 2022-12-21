Read full article on original website
Obituary: Wright, Vera L.
Vera L. Wright, 79 of Vienna, WV. passed away December 20, 2022 at her residence. She was born January 8, 1943 in Paden City, WV. the daughter of the late Donald William and Harriett Deborah VanMatre Lewis. She had worked for over 20 years as a Medical Transcriptionist for Parkersburg...
Obituary: Porter, Robin
Robin Lynn Porter, 52, of Sand Fork, WV formerly of Parkersburg died December 20, 2022 at the Camden-Clark Medical Center. She was born on December 1, 1970 in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of Stephen Carolyn Sue Rule of St. Marys, WV. In addition to her parents, Robin is survived by...
Obituary: Heintzman, Mary Cristine
Mary Cristine Heintzman, 74, of Vienna, passed away December 15, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Hufford, James Bruce
James Bruce Hufford, a devoted father and husband, passed away on December 20, 2022 at CCMH at the age of 55. Bruce is survived by his mother, Lois Hufford; his wife, Christine Hufford; and his three daughters, Caitlyn, Brianne and Hayley Hufford. He is predeceased by his father, James “Jim” Hufford; and brother-in-law, Mark Piko.
Obituary: Bell, Dorothy
Dorothy B. Bell, 78, of Palestine, WV, was called home Tuesday, December 20, 2022. She is lovingly remembered by her husband John Bell; her daughter Lesa (Kevin) Biles; her grandchildren Edward (Lisa) Summers, Amber (Jim) Perry, Joshua (Rufinia ) Summers, Jennifer L’Minggio, Jeslyn Summers and many great-grandchildren. Dorothy, born...
Your Good News: Local musician releases song to honor the life of Danielle Church
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Country singer John Kunze of Belpre, Ohio, has written hits such as “I’m Buck Wild” and “Fishing with Dad.” “Fishing with Dad” was featured in Bass Pro Shops’ Father’s Day commercial earlier this year. In 2016, he...
J-Dollar Friends Fellowship gives over $2 thousand to St. Michael’s Parish
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Wednesday a group came to St. Michael’s Parish to provide help for how the church gives back. The “J-Dollar” Friends Fellowship held its monthly meeting at the church to help provide the church for its food pantry and assist the church’s venture in providing food supplies to the Stone Soup Kitchen.
Castle Museum hosts annual Winter Solstice watch
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - December 21st marks the shortest day of the calendar year. And because of that, the Marietta Castle Museum is hosting its annual Winter Solstice watch. Every year, the museum group gathers a crowd to discuss the historical significance of the solstice and what those in the past did to observe this day.
Parkersburg Art Center will have free admission in 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Art Center is now free admission due to a donation from WVU Medicine Camden Clark. The $5,000 check was presented Wednesday. Before, admission was $2. The donation will allow the art center to provide free admission throughout all of 2023. The art center’s managing...
Children and parents decorate cookies for Santa at Vienna Public Library
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today at the Vienna Public Library, children had an exciting way to spend the afternoon on the first day of their Christmas break. Youth Services Coordinator Tracey Simonton led the group in decorating cookies for Santa in preparation for Christmas Eve. They also made reindeer food.
One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one man is dead following a two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7. The wreck occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Friday evening near mile marker 29. Henry Scott, 70, of New Martinsville,...
Waterford Lady Wildcats receive State Championship Ring
WATERFORD, Ohio. (WTAP) - A season after claiming the ultimate prize, the 2021-2022 State Champion Waterford Lady Wildcats girl’s basketball team has received their state championship rings. The team defeated New Knoxville in the state title game back in March and has now received their rings to signify their...
Fort Frye H.S. students look at what is offered after high school
BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - Fort Frye high school students got a chance to look at potential pathways after high school. Fort Frye hosted its seventh annual “We Are Fort Frye” community day. The high school received a visit from community businesses, service organizations, military recruiters and colleges. Officials...
Truck overturned on I-77 southbound
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A truck flipped over on I-77 south near the Mineral Wells exit Thursday morning. The call came in just after 8:30 A.M. of a truck overturned in the shoulder of the road near mile marker 167 southbound. Two occupants were in a silver GMC pickup truck...
Community seeks answers after young Wood County woman disappears
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board says his department is not ruling out foul play in connection with a young woman’s disappearance. Gretchen Fleming, 27, of Vienna, was reported missing by her family Dec. 12. She was last seen at the My Way Lounge & Restaurant in Parkersburg in the early morning hours of Dec. 4.
Dezaray Roberts receives 15 years for involvement in Terrance Mills death
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “I have waited for this day since May 17th to finally face one of the people who are responsible for taking my baby boy’s life from me,” says Terrance Mills Jr.’s mother, Donna. On May 17th of 2022, one Terrance Mills Jr....
Father and son arrested for assault, resisting arrest
POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - Deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of assault on a elderly man and ended up arresting a father and son. According to Captain William Stewart, on December 21 deputies were dispatched to a residence on Enterprise Road. Upon arriving Caleb Ellis was suspected of assault an elderly neighbor.
Local agencies receive Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant
MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - Several area law enforcement agencies are receiving help from the state to reduce violent crime. The Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant is designed to help law enforcement with resources including equipment, staffing, and community programs. This is the eleventh round of the grant program. To date Governor DeWine has awarded over $79 millimon to 159 law enforcement agencies in the state.
Warming Stations will open during the cold spell
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the up coming cold spell several places are preparing to help others. Life & Purpose Community Resource Center in Marietta. Lowell residents should contact Fire Chief Josh Harris at 740 – 350 – 3302. Athens County:. The Plains VFD. If needed Coolville VFD.
15-year-old Belpre driver to compete in Tulsa Shootout dirt track racing event
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Zach Wigal, out of Belpre, Ohio, comes from a family of dirt track racers, and he was given the opportunity to learn the craft at a young age. Now at age 15, Zach is on his way to Tulsa, Okla. to compete in the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout event, where he will take part in four classes over the span of December 26, through the 31st.
