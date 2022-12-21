Big Scarr, a prominent artist from Memphis who was signed to Gucci Mane’s record label, has died. He was only 22. On Thursday night, December 22, Guwop along with other rappers like Key Glock and Duke Deuce confirmed Scarr's passing with heartbreaking posts on Instagram and Twitter. As of this report, a cause of death has not been confirmed. His death sent shockwaves throughout the Hip-Hop community as numerous artists and fans flocked to social media to mourn the loss of Scarr, who was born Alexander Woods.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO