timothy heath
3d ago
This should be on the ballot not approved by them! No other employees can vote themselves raises. They work for the voters!
FJB
3d ago
we the people need to over throw the government and make changes....... OBVIOUSLY they're going to give THEMSELVES raises ........they work for US....... we the people should have a say in their raise with OUR MONEY
Richard Gottfried, NY’s longest-serving lawmaker, prepares for life after Albany
Assemblymember Richard Gottfried (D-Manhattan) speaks about legislation to legalize aid in dying during a news conference at the Capitol in Albany in February 2016. Gottfried will retire from politics after 52 years in office. When the Manhattan Democrat launched his first campaign for office, the Beatles were still together. [ more › ]
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul casts doubt on return of gas tax holiday in 2023
The state isn't expected to extend its partial gas tax holiday that expires New Year's Eve, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday. Lawmakers included a six-month suspension of about 16 cents per gallon in state excise and sales taxes, meaning New Yorkers will see their gas prices increase in the New Year.
NY legislators pass bill making them nation’s best-paid
Members of the state Assembly and Senate would make a base salary of $142,000 under a bill they passed during a special session, a 29% raise over their salary of $110,000.
NY State Senate and Assembly Members Give Themselves a $32,000 Raise
New York legislature gives itself $32,000 raise, and seven Democrats defect on vote
The New York legislature voted to give itself a $32,000 pay raise, becoming lawmakers with the highest salary in the nation.
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s pick for top NY judge already in peril
New York state Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a meeting with the Orthodox Union on combating antisemitism by elected officials at Lincoln Square Synagogue. Hochul faces opposition in her nomination of Hector LaSalle to the state's highest court. Within a day of Hector LaSalle's nomination, 10 Democratic senators have come out in opposition. [ more › ]
Gov. Hochul: 'I'm sending in the National Guard'
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul called-in to WBEN late Friday to announce she is deploying the National Guard to the Buffalo area Saturday.
NY legislators don’t deserve a 29% pay raise (Editorial Board Opinion)
New York state legislators have some nerve. As we write, they are reported to be heading back to Albany for a special session called for just one purpose: to raise their own pay a whopping 29%, from $110,000 to $142,000 a year, beginning Jan. 1. That would make them the highest-paid legislators in the country.
therealdeal.com
Hochul signs bill to raise fines for construction companies
Construction companies found criminally responsible for the death or injury of a worker will now face steeper fines, though not as high as previously planned. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday signed Carlos’ Law, a measure inspired by the death of 22-year-old construction worker Carlos Moncayo, who was crushed in a 2015 trench collapse near the High Line.
Spineless Hochul backs down again
Even though she’s just won in her own right, Kathy Hochul — the first woman elected New York governor — still isn’t standing up to the Legislature. As soon as Democrats won a last state Senate seat, clinching a veto-proof “supermajority” in that chamber as well as the Assembly next year, she reportedly dropped her request that lawmakers rein in the no-bail rules in exchange for her signing off on a huge pay hike for legislators. Has she no spine at all? Even left-leaning outsiders like the Times Union editorial board are calling this pay hike outrageous. And Sen. John Mannion’s...
Hochul signs new law to allow New Yorkers to register to vote closer to election day
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a pair of bills on Friday moving the deadline for voter registration closer to election day. The laws will allow New Yorkers to register up to 10 days in advance of an election.
WRGB
Albany officials keeping Redburn allegations "separate" from development goals
Albany — Redburn Development's footprint continues to expand throughout the Capital Region, revitalizing several properties in Albany, Schenectady, Rensselaer counties and beyond. For the last few months, Redburn and Columbia Development have been hoping to take ownership of the Central Warehouse. In October, a federal judge ruled that Albany...
New laws for NY in 2023: Robocalls, minimum wage, nursing homes, voting reforms
New York lawmakers were busy this year, passing almost 200 new laws that will go into effect in 2023. Some of the most significant laws are aimed at protecting the environment, making it easier to vote, improving public safety, helping consumers, and increasing transparency from nursing homes.
Adams and Hochul held private strategy session on bail and recidivism
They discussed “a remand statute” that would allow judges to hold people without prosecutors requesting bail.
Over $20 million in federal funding will go to Central NY projects
Over $20 million in federal money will go to projects in Central New York and parts of Western New York, according to U.S. Rep. John Katko. The $20,378,000 was allocated to 15 initiatives across NY’s 24th Congressional District after a vote by the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday, according to a news release from Katko’s office.
WCAX
Hochul signs salary transparency law
ALBANY. (WCAX) - A new New York law requires employers with four or more employees to disclose the compensation or range of compensation in an advertisement for a job, promotion, or transfer opportunity. Governor Kathy Hochul Wednesday signed Senate Bill S9427A into law. It requires disclosure of a job description...
queenseagle.com
Hochul nominates LaSalle as next chief judge
One day before her deadline, Governor Kathy Hochul made her pick for the state’s next chief judge, tapping a judge whose run Queens and Brooklyn’s Appellate Division court, the largest in the nation, for the past year and a half. The governor selected Hector LaSalle, the presiding justice...
Progressives want to stop New York’s new chief judge — because he actually follows the law!
I can think of no greater or more satisfying Christmas present than left-wing state senators and their allies heads exploding over Gov. Kathy Hochul’s nomination of Judge Hector LaSalle to be New York’s next Chief Judge of the Court of the Appeals. From the moment former Chief Judge DiFiore announced her retirement, the left sought to turn filling her vacancy on the Court of Appeals into an ideological battleground. Led by Deputy Senate Majority Leader Michael Gianaris, progressives denounced DiFiore and her so-called four-judge “conservative bloc.” They vowed to remake the court and promised to block any nominee who didn’t possess the...
WKTV
Hochul signs Buy American Salt Act Thursday
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Hochul signed the Buy American Salt Act on Thursday which will allow New York public agencies and authorities that use rock salt or sodium chloride to make their purchases from salt mines that are here in the United States. "With the Buy American Salt Act, we...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Governor Kathy Hochul Addresses Health Care Disparities in the LGBTQ+ Community
Governor Kathy Hochul signed a legislative package addressing healthcare disparities in the LGBTQ+ community earlier today. These new laws will expand protections in healthcare settings for individuals who identify as LGBTQ+ by allowing runaway and homeless youth under 18 to make their own healthcare decisions and prepare nurse and home health aides to work with LGBTQ+ populations more effectively.
