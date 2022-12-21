ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
timothy heath
3d ago

This should be on the ballot not approved by them! No other employees can vote themselves raises. They work for the voters!

FJB
3d ago

we the people need to over throw the government and make changes....... OBVIOUSLY they're going to give THEMSELVES raises ........they work for US....... we the people should have a say in their raise with OUR MONEY

nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul casts doubt on return of gas tax holiday in 2023

The state isn't expected to extend its partial gas tax holiday that expires New Year's Eve, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday. Lawmakers included a six-month suspension of about 16 cents per gallon in state excise and sales taxes, meaning New Yorkers will see their gas prices increase in the New Year.
Gothamist

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s pick for top NY judge already in peril

New York state Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a meeting with the Orthodox Union on combating antisemitism by elected officials at Lincoln Square Synagogue. Hochul faces opposition in her nomination of Hector LaSalle to the state's highest court. Within a day of Hector LaSalle's nomination, 10 Democratic senators have come out in opposition. [ more › ]
therealdeal.com

Hochul signs bill to raise fines for construction companies

Construction companies found criminally responsible for the death or injury of a worker will now face steeper fines, though not as high as previously planned. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday signed Carlos’ Law, a measure inspired by the death of 22-year-old construction worker Carlos Moncayo, who was crushed in a 2015 trench collapse near the High Line.
New York Post

Spineless Hochul backs down again

Even though she’s just won in her own right, Kathy Hochul — the first woman elected New York governor — still isn’t standing up to the Legislature. As soon as Democrats won a last state Senate seat, clinching a veto-proof “supermajority” in that chamber as well as the Assembly next year, she reportedly dropped her request that lawmakers rein in the no-bail rules in exchange for her signing off on a huge pay hike for legislators. Has she no spine at all? Even left-leaning outsiders like the Times Union editorial board are calling this pay hike outrageous. And Sen. John Mannion’s...
WRGB

Albany officials keeping Redburn allegations "separate" from development goals

Albany — Redburn Development's footprint continues to expand throughout the Capital Region, revitalizing several properties in Albany, Schenectady, Rensselaer counties and beyond. For the last few months, Redburn and Columbia Development have been hoping to take ownership of the Central Warehouse. In October, a federal judge ruled that Albany...
Syracuse.com

Over $20 million in federal funding will go to Central NY projects

Over $20 million in federal money will go to projects in Central New York and parts of Western New York, according to U.S. Rep. John Katko. The $20,378,000 was allocated to 15 initiatives across NY’s 24th Congressional District after a vote by the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday, according to a news release from Katko’s office.
WCAX

Hochul signs salary transparency law

ALBANY. (WCAX) - A new New York law requires employers with four or more employees to disclose the compensation or range of compensation in an advertisement for a job, promotion, or transfer opportunity. Governor Kathy Hochul Wednesday signed Senate Bill S9427A into law. It requires disclosure of a job description...
queenseagle.com

Hochul nominates LaSalle as next chief judge

One day before her deadline, Governor Kathy Hochul made her pick for the state’s next chief judge, tapping a judge whose run Queens and Brooklyn’s Appellate Division court, the largest in the nation, for the past year and a half. The governor selected Hector LaSalle, the presiding justice...
New York Post

Progressives want to stop New York’s new chief judge — because he actually follows the law!

I can think of no greater or more satisfying Christmas present than left-wing state senators and their allies heads exploding over Gov. Kathy Hochul’s nomination of Judge Hector LaSalle to be New York’s next Chief Judge of the Court of the Appeals. From the moment former Chief Judge DiFiore announced her retirement, the left sought to turn filling her vacancy on the Court of Appeals into an ideological battleground. Led by Deputy Senate Majority Leader Michael Gianaris, progressives denounced DiFiore and her so-called four-judge “conservative bloc.” They vowed to remake the court and promised to block any nominee who didn’t possess the...
WKTV

Hochul signs Buy American Salt Act Thursday

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Hochul signed the Buy American Salt Act on Thursday which will allow New York public agencies and authorities that use rock salt or sodium chloride to make their purchases from salt mines that are here in the United States. "With the Buy American Salt Act, we...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Governor Kathy Hochul Addresses Health Care Disparities in the LGBTQ+ Community

Governor Kathy Hochul signed a legislative package addressing healthcare disparities in the LGBTQ+ community earlier today. These new laws will expand protections in healthcare settings for individuals who identify as LGBTQ+ by allowing runaway and homeless youth under 18 to make their own healthcare decisions and prepare nurse and home health aides to work with LGBTQ+ populations more effectively.
Syracuse, NY
