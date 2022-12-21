ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Noem appoints new secretary of health

Three days after the previous secretary of the state Department of Health retired, Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed Melissa Magstadt to lead the department, according to a Thursday news release from the governor’s office. Magstadt’s appointment will be effective on the next state work day, which is Tuesday.
Governor Noem announces new secretary of health

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed the owner of a South Dakota health clinic company to lead the state’s Department of Health following the retirement of the previous secretary of health earlier this week. The Republican governor named Melissa Magstadt, who also served two terms as a Republican in the state House of Representatives, as her next health secretary. Magstadt is an advanced practice registered nurse and owns Quick Care SD, which runs four urgent care clinics in the eastern part of the state. She also owns SG Essentials, which sells skin care products.
Watertown’s Magstadt appointed to lead SD Dept of Health

PIERRE, S.D.–Former South Dakota lawmaker Melissa Magstadt has been appointed by Governor Noem to join her cabinet as secretary of the South Dakota Department of Health. She replaces Joan Adam, who just a few days ago, announced her retirement. Magstadt served in the South Dakota House of Representatives from...
South Dakota Ends Trans Group's Contract After Right-Wing Outcry

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration has canceled a contract with a transgender organization after right-wing media denounced the group. The organization, the Transformation Project, lost its contract with the South Dakota Department of Health, with the department saying it failed to meet several contractual obligations. Officials with the Transformation Project say this is a bogus excuse.
South Dakota governor expands National Guard help for tribes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is expanding the state’s National Guard mission to assist both the Oglala Sioux and the Rosebud Sioux Tribes with hauling firewood and snow removal. The reservations in the southwest corner of the state have been crippled by relentless wind and life-threatening cold. Tribal officials say snow drifts have formed as high as 10 feet (3 meters), blocking roads and stranding families with dwindling supplies for heating and food. Noem announced the deployment to haul firewood from the Black Hills Forest Service to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe late Thursday. On Friday she said the Guard would also assist the Oglala Sioux Tribe.
Governor activates Guard for firewood mission to Rosebud Reservation

Members of the South Dakota National Guard are hauling available firewood from the Black Hills National Forest to the Rosebud Reservation, pursuant to an executive order from Gov. Kristi Noem declaring an emergency related to ongoing winter storms in the state. The Noem administration announced the order Thursday night in...
New social studies standard could impact school district budgets

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- New social studies standards and demands for mental health services will put more strain on school district budgets. Wade Pogany, Executive Director of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, says new social studies standards, currently under review, could be costly. Pogany says a legislative summer study committee...
A hike in pay for minimum wage workers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Along with teachers, hairstylists, retail workers, and other vital laborers restaurant servers are said to be some of the most overworked and underpaid members in the workforce. But a yearly-minimum wage increase mandated by the state legislature could help ease the burden. Effective in the...
Noem wants conservative lobbyist ousted

PIERRE, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem wants the head of a conservative lobbying organization fired, after he released a letter publicly calling on her to take action on “kid-friendly” drag shows. In a three page letter of her own to the Board of Directors of the Family Heritage...
Gill stepping down as SD social services secretary

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Laurie Gill made it official Wednesday, announcing she plans to retire after the holidays as cabinet secretary for the South Dakota Department of Social Services. Her departure is set for January 8. It means Governor Kristi Noem now has three cabinet spots to fill this...
SD Supreme Court: Bride’s agreement wasn’t voluntary

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit judge’s finding that a Beadle County woman’s signature on a pre-marriage agreement wasn’t voluntary has divided the South Dakota Supreme Court. In a split decision that was publicly released Thursday, three of the five justices found in favor of Kathryn...
Governor Noem declares Winter Storm Emergency

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has issued a Winter Storm Emergency for the state. As part of the order, Noem has activated the South Dakota National Guard to assist with winter storm recovery efforts on Tribal lands. According to the Governor’s office, Guardsmen...
Ethics panel dismisses airplane complaint against Noem, citing no definition of ‘state business’

The state Government Accountability Board dismissed a complaint Tuesday regarding Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of state aircraft, citing no sufficient legal definition of “state business.”  The three retired judges on the board – minus an additional member who recused himself – called the definition necessary to determine if a legal or ethical violation took place. […] The post Ethics panel dismisses airplane complaint against Noem, citing no definition of ‘state business’ appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Gov. Noem orders state offices closed Thursday

Gov. Kristi Noem ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide to be closed Thursday, Dec. 22, because of the winter storm in South Dakota. With offices already closed on Friday and Monday for Christmas, state offices are planning to be open on Tuesday. While executive branch offices in the...
ND’s Anti-Corporate Farming Law faces new fight over ownership rules

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum wants amendments to North Dakota’s Anti-Corporate Farming Law, arguing that certain rules make it harder to boost livestock production, but advocates for smaller producers worry about potential ripple effects. The state law in question, in place for 90 years, doesn’t allow corporations...
