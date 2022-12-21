Read full article on original website
Drag Show Reaction Forces Policy Change for the SD Board of Regents
The South Dakota Board of Regents voted to create a new policy to better protect minors that visit one of the six state university campuses. Board President Pam Roberts says the policy grew out of reaction to a “family friendly” drag show held at South Dakota State University….
Noem appoints new secretary of health
Three days after the previous secretary of the state Department of Health retired, Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed Melissa Magstadt to lead the department, according to a Thursday news release from the governor’s office. Magstadt’s appointment will be effective on the next state work day, which is Tuesday.
Governor Noem announces new secretary of health
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed the owner of a South Dakota health clinic company to lead the state’s Department of Health following the retirement of the previous secretary of health earlier this week. The Republican governor named Melissa Magstadt, who also served two terms as a Republican in the state House of Representatives, as her next health secretary. Magstadt is an advanced practice registered nurse and owns Quick Care SD, which runs four urgent care clinics in the eastern part of the state. She also owns SG Essentials, which sells skin care products.
Watertown’s Magstadt appointed to lead SD Dept of Health
PIERRE, S.D.–Former South Dakota lawmaker Melissa Magstadt has been appointed by Governor Noem to join her cabinet as secretary of the South Dakota Department of Health. She replaces Joan Adam, who just a few days ago, announced her retirement. Magstadt served in the South Dakota House of Representatives from...
South Dakota Ends Trans Group's Contract After Right-Wing Outcry
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration has canceled a contract with a transgender organization after right-wing media denounced the group. The organization, the Transformation Project, lost its contract with the South Dakota Department of Health, with the department saying it failed to meet several contractual obligations. Officials with the Transformation Project say this is a bogus excuse.
South Dakota governor expands National Guard help for tribes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is expanding the state’s National Guard mission to assist both the Oglala Sioux and the Rosebud Sioux Tribes with hauling firewood and snow removal. The reservations in the southwest corner of the state have been crippled by relentless wind and life-threatening cold. Tribal officials say snow drifts have formed as high as 10 feet (3 meters), blocking roads and stranding families with dwindling supplies for heating and food. Noem announced the deployment to haul firewood from the Black Hills Forest Service to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe late Thursday. On Friday she said the Guard would also assist the Oglala Sioux Tribe.
Governor activates Guard for firewood mission to Rosebud Reservation
Members of the South Dakota National Guard are hauling available firewood from the Black Hills National Forest to the Rosebud Reservation, pursuant to an executive order from Gov. Kristi Noem declaring an emergency related to ongoing winter storms in the state. The Noem administration announced the order Thursday night in...
New social studies standard could impact school district budgets
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- New social studies standards and demands for mental health services will put more strain on school district budgets. Wade Pogany, Executive Director of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, says new social studies standards, currently under review, could be costly. Pogany says a legislative summer study committee...
A hike in pay for minimum wage workers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Along with teachers, hairstylists, retail workers, and other vital laborers restaurant servers are said to be some of the most overworked and underpaid members in the workforce. But a yearly-minimum wage increase mandated by the state legislature could help ease the burden. Effective in the...
Noem wants conservative lobbyist ousted
PIERRE, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem wants the head of a conservative lobbying organization fired, after he released a letter publicly calling on her to take action on “kid-friendly” drag shows. In a three page letter of her own to the Board of Directors of the Family Heritage...
Gill stepping down as SD social services secretary
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Laurie Gill made it official Wednesday, announcing she plans to retire after the holidays as cabinet secretary for the South Dakota Department of Social Services. Her departure is set for January 8. It means Governor Kristi Noem now has three cabinet spots to fill this...
SD Supreme Court: Bride’s agreement wasn’t voluntary
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit judge’s finding that a Beadle County woman’s signature on a pre-marriage agreement wasn’t voluntary has divided the South Dakota Supreme Court. In a split decision that was publicly released Thursday, three of the five justices found in favor of Kathryn...
Governor Noem declares Winter Storm Emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has issued a Winter Storm Emergency for the state. As part of the order, Noem has activated the South Dakota National Guard to assist with winter storm recovery efforts on Tribal lands. According to the Governor’s office, Guardsmen...
Health Secretary Adam Quits After Noem Chews Her Out for Transformation Project Contract
Make room for more flunkies: Health Secretary Joan Adam is quitting after spending less than a year in the top spot. Today, South Dakota Department of Health Secretary Joan Adam announced her retirement. “My time with the Department of Health has been very rewarding. The dedication of the Department’s employees...
Ethics panel dismisses airplane complaint against Noem, citing no definition of ‘state business’
The state Government Accountability Board dismissed a complaint Tuesday regarding Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of state aircraft, citing no sufficient legal definition of “state business.” The three retired judges on the board – minus an additional member who recused himself – called the definition necessary to determine if a legal or ethical violation took place. […] The post Ethics panel dismisses airplane complaint against Noem, citing no definition of ‘state business’ appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Gov. Noem orders state offices closed Thursday
Gov. Kristi Noem ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide to be closed Thursday, Dec. 22, because of the winter storm in South Dakota. With offices already closed on Friday and Monday for Christmas, state offices are planning to be open on Tuesday. While executive branch offices in the...
ND’s Anti-Corporate Farming Law faces new fight over ownership rules
BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum wants amendments to North Dakota’s Anti-Corporate Farming Law, arguing that certain rules make it harder to boost livestock production, but advocates for smaller producers worry about potential ripple effects. The state law in question, in place for 90 years, doesn’t allow corporations...
NDSU report discovers price control on prescription drugs will harm North Dakota
However, the study shows that this method will actually do more harm than good for those living in North Dakota.
Winter storm updates: Road closures, Guard missions and more
The post Winter storm updates: Road closures, Guard missions and more appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
“An ongoing fight”: Elder abuse in South Dakota remains widespread despite years of effort
RAPID CITY, S.D. – From financial scams to neglectful nursing homes, seniors in South Dakota are at risk of falling victim to elder abuse. Despite years of efforts to combat the problem, the situation remains bleak. In 2015 the South Dakota Elder Abuse Task Force issued a series of...
