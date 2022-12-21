ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Fashioneering Lab Adds New Executives in Residence

By Deborah Belgum
 3 days ago
The Fashioneering Lab, a Dallas-based fractional consultancy and think tank that aims to help brands grow, has added eight new executives in residence to offer advice and directions in a number of areas.

Kate Sheldon, Fashioneering’s chief executive, said the new executives include Lars Nilsson , a CFDA member and founder and creative director of Mr. Nilsson; Daryl Kerrigan , a CFDA Perry Ellis award winner and founder of Daryl K.; and Kristen Sosa , a former Saks Fifth Avenue executive.

Other recently added executives in residence are Sharon Graubard, Michael Cleghorn, Elena Bertone, Irene Bernadis and Timothy Parent.

The Fashioneering Lab was launched last year by Sheldon, who has worked as a designer, a design consultant and spent a decade at Neiman Marcus as a buyer of designer collections including Chanel and Christian Dior.

She started her business after noticing her consulting clients, big and small, needed advice on a range of topics, not just design, but also sourcing, optimizing e-commerce, regional expansion, supply chain issues and tech.

The Fashioneering Lab was conceived as a way to offer growth insights from a number of experts for less than the price of full-time hires and to create more communication between strategic advisers.

“When launching The Fashioneering Lab’s consultancy and think tank, I sought to build an entire ecosystem of strategists, thought leaders, and tacticians focused on preparing both emerging and heritage brands for the future,” Sheldon said. “Leveraging our deep-rooted and broad industry expertise, culture of collaboration and knowledge sharing, we are focused on accelerating the adoption of sustainability, circularity, inclusivity, fashion technology and adapting to shifts in work culture and business models.”

Starting next year, The Fashioneering Lab is starting The Fashioneering Lab Community as a space where a global, curated, multidisciplined group of leaders from the worlds of fashion, luxury, sustainability, inclusivity and technology gather to exchange ideas and focus on accelerating needed industry transformation.

Applications for membership open on Jan. 15. For more information, send an email to join@thefashioneeringlab.com.

WWD

