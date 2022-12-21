Ohio State misses on 5-star California defensive end, commits to Oregon

The Buckeyes have long been linked to California defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei. They were among his final three schools, but this one was not meant to be. The five-star chose to stay on the West Coast and has signed with Oregon.

This commitment is a bit surprising, especially since USC is in his backyard and was a much more logical choice. The Ducks seemed to be running third in the race for Uiagalelei’s signature but late last night started to get some steam that he would select them.

As for Ohio State, this one stings. The need for an elite defensive end in this class was paramount and missing out on him hurts the bottom line. Zach Harrison will be off to the NFL, and there would be immediate playing time available for Uiagalelei had he chosen the Buckeyes.

There is still hope Ohio State can add an elite defensive end. Florida’s Damon Wilson will make his choice later Wednesday. However, this one is trending to end up very much like Uiagalelei’s recruitment as the Buckeyes could be left at the altar again.

