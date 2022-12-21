ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

3M to phase out P-FAS or ‘forever chemicals’ by 2025

SEATTLE, Wash. — From Scotch Tape, to snow boots, chances are, you’ve probably used a 3M product. But there’s been something hiding in their products, not viewable to the eye, that could be harming our health and according to State officials is contaminating our water. “3M has announced that after decades of producing the chemicals called PFAS that have contaminated...
koze.com

Clarkston Housing Project to Receive $5 Million

CLARKSTON, WA – A Clarkston housing project has been approved for $5 million in funding as part of the Washington State Department of Commerce’s $45 million Housing Trust Fund. The statewide program includes $12.2 million from a set-aside to serve people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and $6.7 from the National Housing Trust Fund to develop affordable housing projects in communities across the state.
Big Country News

Ferguson Files Antitrust Case Against Pesticide Makers for Scheme to Inflate Prices for Farmers

SEATTLE - Attorney General Bob Ferguson partnered with the Federal Trade Commission and a bipartisan coalition of 12 attorneys general in a federal antitrust lawsuit against two of the largest pesticide manufacturers in the world over a conspiracy to shut out generic versions of their products. This scheme drives up costs for Washington farmers, and ultimately, food prices.
KUOW

The sunken and watery treasures around the Northwest: Today So Far

There are treasures sunken below the surface of Northwest waters. These two old friends have a mission to find them. Oregon and Washington are aiming to become a "hydrogen hub." Washington's AG has fined another gun store for selling banned high-capacity magazines. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Washington

Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Washington using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Axios

Washington homeless population surpassed most states in 2022

As winter weather blankets the region, a new federal report ranks Washington as having one of the largest populations of people experiencing homelessness, with half of those people living unsheltered. Driving the news: The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's annual homelessness assessment, released this week, shows that Washington...
Chronicle

Secretary of State Certifies Gluesenkamp Perez Victory in 3rd Congressional District Recount

The secretary of state certified Washington’s 3rd Congressional District recount Thursday, confirming its original outcome and discrediting skepticism surrounding general election results. A recount of all seven counties in the district confirmed Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez prevailed. She received 160,323 votes, or 50.14 percent, while Republican Joe Kent got...
allpointbulletin.com

Truck crossing to expand

AECOM Technical Services, Inc., was selected to lead construction on the Pacific Highway land port of entry expansion project, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced December 19 in a press release. The project will modernize the port from its current configuration to better meet the needs of both nations,...
KING 5

Cannabis sales slow in Washington

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — When Washington first legalized recreational marijuana in 2012, a new industry opened up for the state. Since then, recreational cannabis retail has grown into a multibillion-dollar industry, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue. But new numbers from the Liquor and Cannabis Board...
orangeandbluepress.com

$50 to $1,200 The One-time Relief Payment Is Expected To Come in New Year – Are You Qualified?

The Americans will start the New Year with a new one-time relief payment worth between $50 to $1,200, but only certain people are eligible. The Washington Working Families Tax Credit provides assistance to help low-to-moderate-income Washington residents. The Earned Income Tax Credit, gives lower-income workers more money back at tax time or decreases the amount of federal taxes they credit.
mltnews.com

Washington adopts plan for transition to zero-emission vehicles

Earlier this week, the Washington Department of Ecology updated its Clean Vehicles Program to require that all new light-duty vehicles sold in Washington meet zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) standards by 2035. Washington is only the third state in the nation to adopt the expanded ZEV standards since a decision by the...
redmond-reporter.com

Ice storm coming? National Weather Service says it is

It’s reportedly time for renditions of “Ice Ice Baby,” “Cold as Ice” and “Baby It’s Cold Outside” as the National Weather Service predicts ice accumulations in the next 24 hours or so for portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington. Or...
The Center Square

State may assist livestock carcass disposal to reduce wolf attacks

(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has hired a range rider to work with ranchers who run cattle on private property in the Columbia pack territory of southeast Washington. Part of that person’s duties is to work with livestock producers to dispose of animal carcasses that could attract predators to their properties. In its monthly report on wolf activities, WDFW outlined one incident where the range rider discovered a dead cow behind a calving corral. The rancher told the rider...
