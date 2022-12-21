Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Toledo City Staff Resign Due to ‘Difficult’ Working Conditions
Any calls or emails to the City of Toledo are currently going unanswered as the city deals with the sudden departure of its office staff following months of tension within the office. After some significant turnover in the city office over the last eight months, both of the city’s remaining...
Chronicle
Commerce Department Awards $75 Million in COVID-19 Relief Funds
The Washington state Department of Commerce and Washington state Arts Commission recently announced that the latest round of Working Washington Grants have resulted in the allocation of $75 million to thousands of Washington small businesses and nonprofits, including recipients in Thurston County. About $45 million of the grant was set...
southsoundbiz.com
Seattle Convention Center to Celebrate Summit Opening Next Month
The Seattle Convention Center will celebrate Jan. 25 the opening of Summit, its $2 billion downtown addition and North America’s first high-rise convention center. The addition nearly doubles the capacity of the Seattle Convention Center. Covering 1.5 million square feet, Summit and the original Arch building, one and half blocks away, together are working to create a campus built to usher in the future of meetings and conventions.
seattlemedium.com
Inslee Appoints TaTeasha Davis To Pierce County Superior Court
Last week, Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of TaTeasha Davis to the Pierce County Superior Court. She will replace Judge James R. Orlando, who is retiring December 31. Since 2020, Davis has been a member of the Indeterminate Sentence Review Board (ISRB), a quasi-judicial board with jurisdiction to authorize...
Washington State Eatery Named #1 On Best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives
Where Is Guy Fieri's Favorite Place To Eat In Washington State?. One Washington State diner has been crowned #1 in the state for its delicious food and its simple concept that you yourself could replicate. Where Can I Find The Best Bowl Of Chili In Washington State?. Guy Fieri's TV...
SouthSoundTalk
Nalley: The Pickle King Behind the Namesake Tacoma Valley
Few South Sound residents know the name Marko Narancich. But all know the food products and manufacturing district that bear his Americanized name. He is best known as Marcus Nalley, the founder of Nalley Fine Foods and its namesake Nalley Valley of Tacoma. He was the pickle, potato chip, and chili king of the Pacific Northwest, a posthumous title he retains to this day since Nalley products are found in every grocery store in the state.
gograysharbor.com
Grays Harbor Community Emergency Response Team To Disband
The Grays Harbor Community Emergency Response Team has issued a letter saying that members have voted to disband and will no longer be affiliated with the county Emergency Management Agency. In the letter dated December 17th, the local CERT Program Manager said the CERT board decided they were no longer able or willing to work with current county EMA leadership. The letter also served as a resume of sorts for other local agencies to sponsor the local CERT program.
The Suburban Times
Tacoma City Council Passes Ordinance 28866
TACOMA, Wash. – Ordinance 28866 – brought forward by District 3 Council Member Keith Blocker and co-sponsored by Mayor Victoria Woodards and Deputy Mayor Catherine Ushka – was unanimously passed by the Tacoma City Council tonight. “With the full support of my City Council colleagues, we have...
Cannabis sales slow in Washington
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — When Washington first legalized recreational marijuana in 2012, a new industry opened up for the state. Since then, recreational cannabis retail has grown into a multibillion-dollar industry, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue. But new numbers from the Liquor and Cannabis Board...
olympiatime.com
Why I wasn't born in the City of Lacey
I was raised in what had been, for like a couple of months, the City of Lacey. And, by order of the Supreme Court of Washington, is inside the City of Olympia. My childhood neighborhood, generally Wilson Street between 22nd and 18th, was part of a push and pull between Lacey and Olympia for a few months in the mid-1960s.
southsoundbiz.com
Pierce County Council Adds 52 Miles of Shoreline Protection in South Puget Sound
The Pierce County Council has increased the area of marine shorelines protected from new pier and dock development on Pierce County marine shorelines by 52 miles and modified application requirements for finfish and shellfish aquaculture to help restore or enhance native stocks. “The bill provides important protections to our shorelines...
cityoflakewood.us
Lakewood experiencing system outage, impact to some services
A temporary system-wide network outage is affecting the city of Lakewood, resulting in impacts to some public services. These impacts include:. The front counter is closed and will remain closed until the issue is resolved. As a result, in-person payments are not accepted at this time. Pay fines online at this website.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Airlines temporarily suspends flights through Seattle, Portland
An Alaska judge has ruled that a state lawmaker with ties to the far-right Oath Keepers group is eligible to hold office. Friday's top stories and headlines across Alaska. ASD to reinstate ‘kindy tags’ program following student busing issues. Updated: 4 hours ago. ASD to reinstate ‘kindy tags’...
UW Draws Top National Recruiting Ranking from SI All-American
A late push by Kalen DeBoer's staff brought top 25 recognition.
gigharbornow.org
State to resume collecting late fees for unpaid Narrows Bridge tolls
Penalties will resume on March 1 for Tacoma Narrows Bridge travelers who haven’t paid their toll bills. A grace period has been in place since July 2021 while a new vendor implements a new Good To Go! system and customers adjust to it. During this time, Washington State Department of Transportation has mailed bills for bridge crossings but hasn’t issued penalties for those that went unpaid.
KUOW
A man dies of an overdose. Then chaos ensues at his swank Seattle apartment building
Bobby Hawran was a retired longshoreman with a handsome face and an even handsomer pension. In April 2021, Hawran, 62, moved into an apartment building in north Seattle. The new building was named Janus, for the Roman god of beginnings and endings, and the duality between war and peace — a metaphor for Hawran’s short time in the building if there ever was one.
Tacoma Daily Index
Controversies in and around Tacoma
In the greater Tacoma area, three large controversies emerged where we least expected them; Parkland, South Tacoma and out-lying areas of Pierce County. The Parkland School (on Pacific Avenue and about South 121st) was slated for demolition to make way for student housing. Owned by PLU, the historic building is...
The Suburban Times
Pierce County Emergency Operations Center at Level II
Pierce County social media post. Pierce County Department of Emergency Management has activated the Emergency Operation Center at a Level II in response to the inclement weather this week. Continue to monitor this site for updates.
Chronicle
City of Chehalis Declares Emergency to Pay for New Water Main Line
A water main line break was discovered underneath Interstate 5 at 13th Street on Dec. 14 around 8 a.m. The main line ruptured and caused a leak of an estimated 1,700 gallons per minute. This leak affected Chehalis residents on city water in the surrounding area, including Green Hill School,...
Contractor accused of stealing $54K in workers comp scam
A roofing contractor is being charged with theft after an investigation into more than $54,000 of workers comp claims that the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) is saying could be fraudulent. The man, Patrick Dean Farthing, was seen by state investigators walking on roofs, removing roof tiles,...
