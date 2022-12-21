Read full article on original website
Casino robber arrested
SIOUX FASLLS, S.D. (KELO.com) –A Casino robbery suspect has been arrested. On Thursday night at 11:30 officers from the Sioux Falls Police Department responded to a casino in the 500 block of Valley View Road. A casino employee called 911 to report that the suspect was parked in the...
Washington State woman arrested in South Dakota with more than 800 grams of meth sentenced to federal prison
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Pasco, Washington, woman was sentenced in Sioux Falls on Monday, December 19, to nearly 5 years in federal prison for Distribution of a Controlled Substance. 47-year-old Lourdes Rios was sentenced to four years and nine months in federal prison, followed by two years...
Blizzard, deadly wind chills continue; Authorities say stay home if you can
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO.com) —Many roads are closed or impassable this morning. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says several vehicles were left stranded in roadways after deputies rescued occupants. They warn if you do get stranded, stay with your vehicle and be prepared to be there awhile. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department says, for essential workers, Cliff Avenue seems to be the only open road in the county.
Sioux Falls Regional Airport to close due to inclement weather; No timeframe to reopen
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Regional Airport announced in a Facebook post that they will be closing due to the inclement weather conditions. They added that blizzard conditions and frigid temperatures affecting their equipment. The airport did not provide a reopening time or date. If you...
