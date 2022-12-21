Read full article on original website
capecodwave.com
Big December Storm Shortly After High Tide, Falmouth – VIDEO
FALMOUTH – At high tide, this trip from Falmouth Heights to Woods Hole would not have been possible. In fact, even a few hours after high tide, I found out that, as the saying goes, you can’t get there from here. It was mid-afternoon when I took off...
WCVB
Flooding outside art gallery in Woods Hole
FALMOUTH, Mass. — "It's the highest I've ever seen," he said. "And I've been working in Woods Hole almost 28 years."
capecod.com
Updated: 4:45 PM-CWN continuing coverage of the sou’easter bringing the Cape 64 MPH winds, coastal flooding
CAPE COD – A storm turning into a “bomb cyclone” is lashing the Cape with potentially damaging southeasterly winds and heavy rain. (Scroll down for latest updates). 8:00 AM update: Falling tree limbs have caused significant power loss in the Centerville area with nearly 2,500 customers without power. Smaller outages from limbs coming down are reported in Sandwich and Bourne.
whdh.com
Coastal communities hit with flooding as storm roars through
BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of coastal communities across Massachusetts were dealing with historic tidal flooding in some areas as a powerful storm blew through New England on Friday. Some longtime area residents in places like Salem and Marblehead said they hadn’t seen flooding like this in many years. Emergency crews...
lazytrips.com
Can you Drive to Monomoy Island?
Monomoy Island is an 8-mile-long sandy island off Cape Cod in Massachusetts, located to the southwest of the mainland from Chatham. Due to tides and shifting sands, this charming island, known for the adorable seals that visit it, occasionally connects to the mainland. Monomoy Island, Massachusetts, is inaccessible by car,...
Cape Cod residents, officials polarized over ‘Polar Express’ train
Residents have raised noise complaints, which the railroad has refuted. A seasonal “Polar Express” train has given way to Christmas controversy on Cape Cod. The holiday train takes several trips a day in and out of Buzzards Bay in Bourne, complete with Santa, sleigh bells, and hot chocolate. But the annual tradition isn’t putting residents in the Christmas spirit — some claim that the train is constantly kept running, causing a humming noise at all hours of the day.
Sandwich’s ‘Gibbsville at Kayla’s’ Light Display Has Brought Holiday Cheer for Over 50 Years
Generation after generation of holiday fun seekers have passed through the gates of Gibbsville over the past half-century, as this one Sandwich, Massachusetts yard becomes a Christmas town of its own each year. To find this delightful destination, you’ll want to set your GPS at 339 Route 6A in the...
Firefighters battle strong winds, flooding to halt Duxbury blaze
DUXBURY, Ma — Duxbury firefighters had to battle strong winds and flooding to stop a large garage fire before it got out of control Thursday afternoon. The Duxbury Fire Department shared video of fire crews battling the billowing three-alarm garage fire at Pine Point Place. Despite the strong winds...
Condominium in Harwich Port sells for $5.5 million
Zenon Rt bought the property at 23 Snow Inn Road, Harwich Port, from Patricia Black and Patrick Brogan on Nov. 22, 2022. The $5,500,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $923. The property features four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and an attached garage. Additional units have recently changed...
capecod.com
Truck snags power lines in Bourne
BOURNE – A roll off dumpster truck snagged power lines in Bourne around 1 PM Wednesday. It happened on Perry Avenue in front of the Bourne Town Hall. The driver was able to safely get out of the truck. Nearly 600 Eversource customers lost power in the downtown area. Further details were not immediately available.
SouthCoast Beaches Could Erode as Area on Coastal Flood Watch
Beaches across the SouthCoast and Rhode Island may see "significant erosion" as the region is put on a coastal flood watch ahead of a storm expected later this week. That's according to the National Weather Service, which named Westport in particular as an area at risk of beach erosion Thursday to Friday.
Single family residence sells in West Yarmouth for $2.4 million
Martin Coulter and Kasia Coulter bought the property at 64 Heritage Drive, West Yarmouth, from Edward T Stafford and Brenda J Stafford on Nov. 22, 2022, for $2,390,000 which represents a price per square foot of $343. The property features four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and an attached garage and sits on a 35,719-square-foot lot.
nbcboston.com
Head-on Crash in Plymouth Sends 3 People to Hospital
Three people were hospitalized Friday after two cars collided in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The Plymouth Fire Department responded to the head-on crash on South Meadow Road and found two cars, with two people in one, and just the driver in the other. All three were conscious, the fire department said, but they were taken to South Shore Hospital with significant injuries.
Martha's Vineyard Times
O’Keefe’s office deemed Sgt. Day unusable
A Vineyard police sergeant’s alleged misconduct ruined his value as a witness, and may have damaged the reputations of the two departments where he worked. Following a credibility attack by Edgartown defense attorney Ryan Searle, Tisbury Police Sgt. Jeff Day was found to be unusable as a prosecution witness last winter, records recently obtained by The Times show.
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Hates This Massachusetts Restaurant and Here’s Why
Hate him or love him, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has become a big name in Massachusetts and national pop culture. What started as a humorous sports culture publication, (old school, like actually printed on paper) has turned into a pop culture machine covering the world of music, movies, news, and of course sports.
Fairhaven Restaurant ‘Hires’ a Robot to Create a Better Dining Experience
What is Wall-E? Named after Disney’s beloved character Wall-E by the staff at Traveler's, the server/host assist unit stands just under 3.5 feet tall and was developed by a tech company called Bear Robotics. Wall-E is equipped with laser imaging, detection, and ranging to allow the robot to move...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Officials: State Septic Changes Would Be Economically Stifling
HARWICH – Proposed amendments to Title 5 septic regulations and new watershed permit requirements proposed by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection could require the replacement of between 5,000 to 7,000 private septic systems in town over a five-year period, putting an enormous financial stress on the community, selectmen said.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts issue description of suspect after 87-year-old scammed out of $26,000
Police in Massachusetts are issuing a warning after an elderly resident fell victim to a scam that cost her $26,000. According to police, on Tuesday, the 87-year-old resident received a phone call from an unfamiliar phone number. The caller explained that her grandson had been in a car crash in Vermont and a pregnant woman was injured. The grandson had been arrested and she needed to call his lawyer to help arrange for his release on bail. The resident called the phone number the caller had given her and talked to the lawyer. The lawyer explained the bail was set at $26,000 cash. The lawyer told the woman the judge had placed a gag order on the case, so she was not allowed to talk about the incident with anyone.
theweektoday.com
Tri-Town officials wary of possible septic regulation changes
Health officials across the Tri-Town are wary of costly changes proposed by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection that could affect septic systems in Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester. In an effort to decrease the amount of nitrogen entering the region’s waterways, the state proposes towns either apply for “watershed permits”...
Bicyclist hit, killed by truck in Acushnet
Police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed by a truck in Acushnet Thursday afternoon.
