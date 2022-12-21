ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos donate 1,000 Christmas food boxes to those in need

By Press Pool
Indian Country Today
Indian Country Today
 3 days ago

News Release

Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians of Michigan and Indiana

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Winds® Casinos announced a donation of 1,000 food boxes to those in need during the week of Christmas. Each Christmas food box includes a Smoked Ham, Idaho Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Corn, Pineapple Slices, and an Apple Pie. The distribution will be completed through several organizations in Michigan and Indiana, and several Four Winds Casinos team members were at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, located at 702 Chapin Street in South Bend, today to hand out 200 food boxes. 250 boxes were also provided to Pokagon Band Citizens.

Commenting on the donation, Rebecca Richards, Tribal Council Chairwoman of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi said, “The Pokagon Band and our Four Winds Casinos sympathize with families and individuals who are struggling this holiday season. We hope our efforts, along with the assistance of several local organizations, will bring some comfort to all recipients.”

Frank Freedman, Chief Operating Officer of Four Winds Casinos added, “We are very proud of the generosity of the Pokagon Band and our Four Winds team members that volunteer to be part of this very special annual program. We hope this donation can be a source of comfort and holiday cheer for all the recipients.”

Marijo Martinec, the Executive Director and CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Indiana said, “The Christmas season can be even more challenging for families, and these food boxes will be a source of comfort and cheer for many. We are grateful for our continued long-term partnership with the Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos to help feed the hungry.”

About The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians of Michigan and Indiana

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s sovereignty was reaffirmed under legislation signed into law by President Clinton in September of 1994. The Pokagon Band is dedicated to providing community development initiatives such as housing, education, family services, medical care and cultural preservation for its more than 6,000 citizens. The Pokagon Band’s ten-county service area includes four counties in Southwestern Michigan and six in Northern Indiana. Its main administrative offices are located in Dowagiac, Mich., with a satellite office in South Bend, Ind. In 2007, it opened Four Winds Casino Resort in New Buffalo, Mich., followed by Four Winds Hartford in 2011, Four Winds Dowagiac in 2013 and Four Winds South Bend in January 2018. The Pokagon Band operates a variety of businesses via Mno-Bmadsen, its non-gaming investment enterprise. More information is available at www.pokagonband-nsn.gov , www.fourwindscasino.com and www.mno-bmadsen.com .

(Image: Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, Four Winds Casinos)

