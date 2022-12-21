NFL: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders

Related
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Dec 11, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles
Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New Orleans Saints-Press Conference
Jan 25, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton speaks during a press conference at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Who’s In and Who’s Out Heading Into Week 17?
A look at the 2022 NFL playoff picture heading into Week 17. The post NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Who’s In and Who’s Out Heading Into Week 17? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL flexes Steelers-Ravens to SNF in Week 17
The Baltimore Ravens will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on the penultimate edition of "Sunday Night Football" on Jan. 1 after the NFL flexed the Week 17 game into the primetime slot on Sunday. The all-Los Angeles matchup between the Rams and Chargers is being flexed out of the primetime slot and into the afternoon. It will be the first time the historic AFC North rivals play a primetime game against...
Packers Dolphins Football
Green Bay tight ends Marcedes Lewis, left, and Josiah Deguara celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the Packers' 26-20 win over the Dolphins on Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
NFL: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills
Dec 11, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
QB Mike White to start for Jets against Seattle
New York Jets quarterback Mike White, who missed the past two games with a rib injury, has been cleared to return and will start Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Robert Saleh said Monday. Joe Flacco will be White's backup and Zach Wilson will be inactive. White hasn't played since sustaining the injury in a 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 11. ...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Playoff Hopes After Beating Dolphins
The Green Bay Packers beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday to close ground in the NFC playoff race.
Broncos' top 10 candidates to replace Nathaniel Hackett
The Denver Broncos helped the franchise get a head start on its search for its next head coach by laying a Christmas Day egg in a 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Nathaniel Hackett's future likely was sealed before the embarrassing loss to the reeling Super Bowl champions on national television. But the complete meltdown on the field and on the Broncos' sideline on Sunday prompted CEO Greg Penner to make the move official on Monday with two games remaining in the team's disastrous...
Reports: Sean Payton assembling staff for planned NFL return
Sean Payton plans to be back on the sideline for an NFL team next season and has gone so far as to assemble the majority of his coaching staff. According to ESPN and NFL Network, Payton is near the top of the list of candidates for multiple teams and is believed to be under strong consideration with the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts, and he's loosely connected to potential openings with the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals. ...
Broncos fire coach Nathaniel Hackett after ugly loss
The Denver Broncos fired first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, one day after an ugly 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams dropped the team to 4-11. It ends the shortest tenure of any non-interim head coach in franchise history. Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner released a statement thanking Hackett for his efforts. "Following...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms Monday. His status for Sunday's key AFC East game at New England is unclear. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that it was too early to name a starter, only to say that backup Teddy Bridgewater will practice this week as though he'll be QB1. ...
Packers CB Rasul Douglas on Jerry Gray's Message at Halftime vs Dolphins
“First half, we gave up a couple explosive plays,” Rasul Douglas said. “The second half, OG came in, cursed us out bad and just like, ‘We’ve got to play better.’ I thought the second half, we played better.”
Photos: Packers keep playoff hopes alive with win over Dolphins
The Green Bay Packers held the Miami Dolphins scoreless in the second half en route to a 26-20 victory Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.
Packers Def. Coordinator Joe Barry on Dolphins' Speed at Receiver
The Green Bay Packers have to take away the explosive play against the Miami Dolphins.
Elgton Jenkins Signs Contract Extension with Packers
Elgton Jenkins signed a four-year contract extension with the Green Bay Packers on Friday.
Reports: Eagles RT Lane Johnson out for regular season
Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson will miss the remainder of the regular season with an abdominal injury, multiple outlets reported Monday. An MRI revealed a torn tendon, according to ESPN, and the four-time Pro Bowl selection's status for the playoffs remains to be determined. Johnson, 32, was injured in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 40-34 road loss against the Dallas Cowboys. ...
NFL Week 16 Preview: Do The Dolphins Have Profitability Vs. Packers (+3.5)?
Warren Sharp joins Craig to preview the NFL's Holiday Week 16 slate.
Green Bay Packers Get Ready for Final Practice Before Dolphins
Take a peek inside the Don Hutson Center as the Green Bay Packers hit the practice field for the final time before facing the Miami Dolphins.
