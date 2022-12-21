Read full article on original website
NJ 5th grade teacher charged after giving teen vodka, vape pens, THC drops
Officials in New Jersey charged a fifth-grade teacher for allegedly giving a 13-year-old student with vodka, vape pens and THC drops over a two-and-a-half-year period, according to authorities.
Teens charged with murder of NJ college student who was shot dead
Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with murder following the recent shooting death of a 20-year-old Manalapan native. A 16-year-old male from Pennington and a 17-year-old male from Hopewell were taken into custody Friday afternoon. They both faced charges of murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses stemming from...
Two teens charged for killing Manapalan man for a quarter pound of weed
PENNINGTON, NJ – Two teenagers have been charged for killing a Manalapan man and taking his weed, police announced. In a joint statement today, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri and Hopewell Police Chief James Rosso announced the arrest of two teenage males in connection with Philip Urban’s fatal shooting last week. A 16-year-old from Pennington, NJ, and a 17-year-old from Hopewell, have been taken into custody at the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office this afternoon. Both defendants will be held in the Middlesex County Youth Detention Center pending detention hearings. They are charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons The post Two teens charged for killing Manapalan man for a quarter pound of weed appeared first on Shore News Network.
South Jersey Man Sold Drug-Laced Cookies, Vape Pens From Gas Station Near A School: Prosecutor
A 31-year-old Cherry Hill man has been arrested for selling THC products including cookies and chocolate bars from a gas station near a school,, authorities said.Jagwinder Singh, 31, of Cherry Hill, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and with intent to distribute m…
2 NJ Men Charged With Conspiring to Distribute Cocaine, Fentanyl
Federal authorities say two men from New Jersey have been charged with possessing with intent to distribute approximately one kilo of cocaine and approximately 100 grams of fentanyl. 35-year-old Carlos Ovidio Gonzalez of Newark has been charged with one count of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute...
More NJ schools impose mask mandates for 2023
School officials in Camden are citing a rise in COVID and other respiratory illnesses as the reason for imposing a district wide mask mandate when students and staff return to school following the Winter break. "Upon returning, CCSD will implement a two-week mandatory masking policy through January 17, 2023, for...
NJ Elementary Teacher Arrested After 2.5 Years Of Giving Boy Vodka, THC Drops: Prosecutor
A Central Jersey elementary school teacher is facing charges for spending two and a half years supplying a now 13-year-old boy with THC and vodka, authorities announced Wednesday. Jennifer Debiec, a Bordentown resident and fifth-grade teacher at Mercerville Elementary School in Hamilton, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree child...
NJ Transit bus driver arrested after shooting at teenagers who kicked him to the ground
A New Jersey bus driver is behind bars after shooting at a group of teenagers that witnesses say kicked him to the ground after he pulled over the bus to let them out.
New Jersey home healthcare worker gets 23 years in prison for beating disabled, blind, bed-ridden teen girl
PEMBERTON, NJ – A former home healthcare worker who beat one of his young female patients at her home in Southampton is heading to prison A 36-year-old resident of Pemberton Township was sentenced to 23 years in New Jersey state prison for physically abusing a severely developmentally impaired girl while working as a caregiver at the family’s Southampton residence, announced Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. Edmondo DiPaolo was sentenced by the Hon. on November 18, in Mount Holly. This year, Gerard Breland, J.S.C. DiPaolo pled guilty to two counts of Aggravated Assault (Second Degree) and one count of Endangering The post New Jersey home healthcare worker gets 23 years in prison for beating disabled, blind, bed-ridden teen girl appeared first on Shore News Network.
One of NJ's largest school districts brings back mask mandate for students
One of New Jersey’s largest school districts is requiring students to mask up again in the final days before the holiday break due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Vineland man charged in fatal shooting of Sewell man
A Vineland man is jailed in a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night. Desmond Scarborough-Brown, 28, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon in the killing of a Gloucester County man. Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, was found dead...
Brothers of Paterson councilman charged for public school bus contract scam
Two brothers operating a school bus company in Paterson were arrested Tuesday, Dec. 20, by Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin. A public school district was misled about who was transporting its students to school when they employed unqualified drivers — including those with suspended licenses, arrest records and criminal convictions. The two men are brothers of Paterson City Council President Shahin Khalique, who is currently under investigation for election fraud. Shelim Khalique, 53, of Wayne, and Jwel Khalique, 43, of Totowa, were taken into custody Tuesday by the New Jersey State Police and processed at Troop B Headquarters in Totowa The post Brothers of Paterson councilman charged for public school bus contract scam appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Philadelphia
2 Teens Charged in NJ School Fight That Left Student Unconscious
Two teenagers are facing charges following two caught on cam fights at a New Jersey high school that left a student unconscious and two teachers injured. On Wednesday, around 11:15 a.m., police responded to Collingswood High School on 424 West Collings Avenue in Collingswood for a report of an unconscious student in need of medical aid.
Bergen County prosecutor issues warning to ‘catch a predator’ YouTubers…Don’t
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ – Across New Jersey, many people have taken to Youtube in an effort to catch child predators red-handed. Today, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warning to those people, calling them vigilantes. “Over the last few months, Bergen County has experienced several instances of a private citizen using the Internet to identify individuals who are attempting to lure minors into sexual activity and arranging for the arrest by law enforcement of these targeted individuals. The scenarios and arrests are then publicized on YouTube,” the BCPO said in a statement. The Prosecutor’s office said such actions could The post Bergen County prosecutor issues warning to ‘catch a predator’ YouTubers…Don’t appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ warns employees and businesses that use direct deposit
❌ Scammers are using personal information to trick companies into diverting direct deposit payments. 🧐 Companies, as well as workers, need to be careful. Do you get your paycheck deposited electronically into your checking or savings account?. New Jersey cybersecurity officials are warning Garden State workers and companies about...
Another large New Jersey school district announces mask mandate for 2023
CAMDEN, NJ – The masks are returning to New Jersey schools in 2023 as another large district announced a mask mandate after winter break. Just days after the Passaic School District announced a new face mask mandate for children in public schools, a second large New Jersey school district followed suit. The Camden school district is now requiring students, staff and visitors wear facemasks upon their return to school from the winter break. “Upon returning, CCSD will implement a two-week mandatory masking policy through January 17, 2023, for all students, staff, and anyone entering our buildings. NJDOH has already reported The post Another large New Jersey school district announces mask mandate for 2023 appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ man busted after Cranford crash involving stolen Mercedes hurts other driver
CRANFORD — A two-car crash on Wednesday morning that sent another driver to the hospital involved a Mercedes that was stolen while left idling in a Clark driveway, police said. Following the crash, 18-year-old Tyquil Baldwin, of Elizabeth, was arrested and charged with second-degree counts of aggravated assault and...
N.J. school district reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
One of New Jersey’s largest public school districts is requiring masks starting Wednesday due to rising COVID-19 cases. Passaic Public Schools has 17 schools, including Passaic High School, and enrolls approximately 14,000 students. The city of Passaic is located around 15 miles northwest of New York City. Superintendent Sandra...
Two New Jersey men caught with kilo of cocaine, fentanyl
NEWARK, NJ – Two men were charged by the Department of Justice for trafficking cocaine and fentanyl in New Jersey this week. According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, two New Jersey men have been charged with possessing approximately one kilogram of cocaine and approximately 100 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute them. A complaint has been filed against Carlos Ovidio Gonzalez, 35, of Newark, and Hector Martinez, 31, of North Bergen, New Jersey, charging them with conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine and fentanyl with intent to distribute. Gonzalez is also charged with one count of being The post Two New Jersey men caught with kilo of cocaine, fentanyl appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man caught smuggling gun parts in jars of peanut butter at JFK Airport
NEW YORK, NY – TSA officers arrested a Rhode Island man at JFK International Airport in New York City after they noticed his jars of creamy Jif peanut butter looked particularly crunchy. It wasn’t because they were peanuts. After inspecting the jars, the TSA found the man attempting to smuggle gun parts inside the resealed jars. The man, whose name was not released was arrested by officers of the Port Authority NJ/NY Police Department. He did not make his flight as scheduled and will probably miss the Christmas party he was bringing his gun-laden jars of peanut butter to. The post Man caught smuggling gun parts in jars of peanut butter at JFK Airport appeared first on Shore News Network.
