Aberdeen, MD

Shore News Network

Police investigating shooting in Essex

ESSEX, MD – A man was found shot in Essex Friday morning and the Baltimore County Police Department is investigating. At this time, little information is available and the department is asking witnesses to come forward. Baltimore County police officers responded to the area of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court shortly before 10 a.m.Friday. “When officers arrived, they found a male in his twenties outside, suffering from a minor gunshot wound. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” the department said. The post Police investigating shooting in Essex appeared first on Shore News Network.
ESSEX, MD
Shore News Network

Lock your doors: Police say man knocking on doors responsible for two slashing incidents

GREENBELT CITY, MD – Police are warning residents to be on high alert in Greenbelt City after a man knocking on residential doors is suspected in at least two slashing incidents Thursday night. According to police, at around 9:17 pm, officers responded to 28 Crescent Road for a cutting. “Two people sustained minor injuries, and the suspect ran from the location prior to officers arrival. The suspect is described as a tall black man wearing a black jacket, light-colored shirt and blue jeans,” the department said. Later, the department received reports of a man matching this description knocking on doors The post Lock your doors: Police say man knocking on doors responsible for two slashing incidents appeared first on Shore News Network.
GREENBELT, MD
NBC Philadelphia

Road Rage Leads to Shooting on Busy Chester County Highway

Road rage led to a shooting on a busy highway in Chester County on Tuesday night, police said. North Coventry Township police said a gunman in a dark-colored SUV fired two shots, both striking another car's driver side on Route 422 westbound around 11:15 p.m. The victim wasn't injured, police...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Nottingham MD

Police searching for suspect who robbed Royal Farms store in Joppa

JOPPA, MD—Police in Harford County are searching for the man who robbed a Joppa convenience store on Tuesday. At around 4:30 a.m. on December 20, deputies with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Royal Farms store located in the 500-block of Joppa Farm Road in for a report of an armed robbery.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Do you know them? Baltimore police asking public for help finding possible murder suspects

BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives working a homicide case in from Wednesday have identified two men wanted for the murder of a man on South Howard Street. According to police, the two men were spotted in the area of the unit block of South Howard Street, and investigators need your help in identifying the suspects seen in photos released by the department today. Investigators believe the two men are responsible for the shooting death of a 39-year-old male. Anyone with information on the identity of the individuals pictured are urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at The post Do you know them? Baltimore police asking public for help finding possible murder suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Easton man charged after robbing elderly woman

EASTON, Md. – An Easton man was arrested following a robbery investigation earlier this week. At around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Post Office located at 116 E. Dover Street for a reported robbery that had just occurred. Officers met with the 83-year-old female victim who reported that as she was getting into her vehicle, a man took her purse from her arm and ran.
EASTON, MD
Daily Voice

Two Men ID'd After Deadly Head-On Collision In Lancaster County: State Police

Two men have been identified following a deadly head-on collision in Lancaster County on Thursday afternoon, authorities say. Michael Harrington, 49, of Wilmington, Delaware, was driving a silver 2020 Jeep Renegade west on State Route 322/Division Highway in Caernarvon Township when, for an unknown reason, he drove into the eastbound, slamming into a silver 2002 Dodge Caravan driven by David Hurst, 63, of East Earl on Dec. 22 at 3:15 p.m., according to a release by the Pennsylvania state police on Friday.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Middletown police investigating trailer park shooting

MIDDLETOWN, DE – The Middletown Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting at a trailer park. According to police, at 6:35 PM, officers responded to the 600 block of Village Dr. in the Villagebrook Trailer Park in reference to a shooting in progress. “Upon arrival, it was discovered that multiple residences were struck by gunfire,” police said. No injuries were reported. At this time, police have not released any information regarding suspects or motives. If you witnessed the incident or have information connected to this shooting investigation, please contact Det. Adam Starrett at 302-696-2574 or via email at astarrett@middletown.delaware.gov. The post Middletown police investigating trailer park shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
WBOC

Easton Man Arrested for Stealing 83-Year-Old Woman's Purse

EASTON, Md.- An Easton man has been arrested for robbery Sunday afternoon. Easton Police say that a robbery happened around noon. The victim, an 83-year-old woman, told police that she was getting into her car on Dover Street at Hanson Street when a black man took her purse from her arm and ran. She was not harmed during the robbery.
EASTON, MD
WGMD Radio

Update: Delaware State Police Identify Murder Victim

Delaware State Police have identified the victim of the murder that occurred on Tuesday in Magnolia as 42-year-old Robert Mujica, of Magnolia, Delaware. A 27-year-old Magnolia man–Gadiel Haro–is in jail for strangling a 42-year-old neighbor to death during a fight between Haro and his girlfriend. At about 12:30 a.m. on December 20th, troopers responded to the site of the incident on Stevenson Drive in Magnolia. Police say Haro assaulted his girlfriend in front of two kids–ages three and six. The children ran from the house and asked the neighbor for help. Police say after he entered the home to intervene, Haro began choking the neighbor, causing him to fall unconscious. He died at the scene. Haro faces several charges that include second-degree murder, strangulation, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, as well as offensive touching. Haro is currently at Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,007,500 cash bond.
MAGNOLIA, DE
nccpdnews.com

NEWARK MAN ARRESTED WITH FIREARM FOLLOWING A HIT AND RUN

(Newark, Del.-19713) The New Castle County Division of Police have arrested, Brian Mackey, 45, of Newark with reckless endangering and other firearm related offences following a hit and run motor vehicle crash. On Thursday (12/22), at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of S. Gerald Drive...
NEWARK, DE
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

