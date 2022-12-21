Read full article on original website
Police investigating shooting in Essex
ESSEX, MD – A man was found shot in Essex Friday morning and the Baltimore County Police Department is investigating. At this time, little information is available and the department is asking witnesses to come forward. Baltimore County police officers responded to the area of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court shortly before 10 a.m.Friday. “When officers arrived, they found a male in his twenties outside, suffering from a minor gunshot wound. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” the department said. The post Police investigating shooting in Essex appeared first on Shore News Network.
Lock your doors: Police say man knocking on doors responsible for two slashing incidents
GREENBELT CITY, MD – Police are warning residents to be on high alert in Greenbelt City after a man knocking on residential doors is suspected in at least two slashing incidents Thursday night. According to police, at around 9:17 pm, officers responded to 28 Crescent Road for a cutting. “Two people sustained minor injuries, and the suspect ran from the location prior to officers arrival. The suspect is described as a tall black man wearing a black jacket, light-colored shirt and blue jeans,” the department said. Later, the department received reports of a man matching this description knocking on doors The post Lock your doors: Police say man knocking on doors responsible for two slashing incidents appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigating cutting, asking Greenbelt residents to lock doors
25-year-old charged in connection with a garage fire in Aberdeen
Aberdeen police have arrested a 25-year-old man for arson on Wednesday after State Fire Marshals concluded he was responsible for setting an elderly residents garage on fire.
NBC Philadelphia
Road Rage Leads to Shooting on Busy Chester County Highway
Road rage led to a shooting on a busy highway in Chester County on Tuesday night, police said. North Coventry Township police said a gunman in a dark-colored SUV fired two shots, both striking another car's driver side on Route 422 westbound around 11:15 p.m. The victim wasn't injured, police...
Wbaltv.com
Edgewood domestic homicide suspect arrested; sheriff examining how protective order was handled
BEL AIR, Md. — Authorities arrested a man early Thursday morning in connection with a fatal shooting in Edgewood. Jamar Wise, 42, of Towson, surrendered to authorities around 3 a.m. at a gas station in Hanover, Pennsylvania, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office. Kisha Blackwell, 46, was shot...
Nottingham MD
Police searching for suspect who robbed Royal Farms store in Joppa
JOPPA, MD—Police in Harford County are searching for the man who robbed a Joppa convenience store on Tuesday. At around 4:30 a.m. on December 20, deputies with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Royal Farms store located in the 500-block of Joppa Farm Road in for a report of an armed robbery.
Police Look For Armpit Shooter After Late Night Attack Injures One
A man is recovering after being shot in the armpit overnight in Baltimore, authorities say. On Thursday, Dec. 22 around 10 p.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of Park Heights Avenue to investigate a shooting, according to Baltimore police. Once at the scene, officers found the 48-year-old victim with...
Man Shot In Head Days Before Christmas In Baltimore Attack
A young man is dead after being shot in the head in Baltimore this morning, authorities say. Police found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head shortly before noon on Friday, Dec. 23, in the 1600 block of East Eager Street, according to the Baltimore Police Department. The...
Flaming Homeless Man Set On Fire Awoke Neighbors With Screams Before Dying
A homeless man woke neighbors with his screams after being set on fire before he died early Thursday, Dec. 22 in Baltimore, police said.Shortly after 2:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, police and fire personnel responded to the 400 block of Guilford Avenue for a report of a person on fire, according to …
Do you know them? Baltimore police asking public for help finding possible murder suspects
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives working a homicide case in from Wednesday have identified two men wanted for the murder of a man on South Howard Street. According to police, the two men were spotted in the area of the unit block of South Howard Street, and investigators need your help in identifying the suspects seen in photos released by the department today. Investigators believe the two men are responsible for the shooting death of a 39-year-old male. Anyone with information on the identity of the individuals pictured are urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at The post Do you know them? Baltimore police asking public for help finding possible murder suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
Photos Of Murder Suspects Released In Effort To Identify Them: Baltimore Police
WMDT.com
Easton man charged after robbing elderly woman
EASTON, Md. – An Easton man was arrested following a robbery investigation earlier this week. At around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Post Office located at 116 E. Dover Street for a reported robbery that had just occurred. Officers met with the 83-year-old female victim who reported that as she was getting into her vehicle, a man took her purse from her arm and ran.
Two Men ID'd After Deadly Head-On Collision In Lancaster County: State Police
Two men have been identified following a deadly head-on collision in Lancaster County on Thursday afternoon, authorities say. Michael Harrington, 49, of Wilmington, Delaware, was driving a silver 2020 Jeep Renegade west on State Route 322/Division Highway in Caernarvon Township when, for an unknown reason, he drove into the eastbound, slamming into a silver 2002 Dodge Caravan driven by David Hurst, 63, of East Earl on Dec. 22 at 3:15 p.m., according to a release by the Pennsylvania state police on Friday.
Middletown police investigating trailer park shooting
MIDDLETOWN, DE – The Middletown Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting at a trailer park. According to police, at 6:35 PM, officers responded to the 600 block of Village Dr. in the Villagebrook Trailer Park in reference to a shooting in progress. “Upon arrival, it was discovered that multiple residences were struck by gunfire,” police said. No injuries were reported. At this time, police have not released any information regarding suspects or motives. If you witnessed the incident or have information connected to this shooting investigation, please contact Det. Adam Starrett at 302-696-2574 or via email at astarrett@middletown.delaware.gov. The post Middletown police investigating trailer park shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Washington
Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage Stairwell While Out to Dinner With Family
A man was shot and killed Wednesday night inside a parking garage in Silver Spring, Maryland, while he was out for dinner with his family. Charles Reynolds, 62, had just finished eating dinner with his family when he was shot about 9 p.m. in a stairwell in the Wayne Avenue parking garage, police said.
WBOC
Easton Man Arrested for Stealing 83-Year-Old Woman's Purse
EASTON, Md.- An Easton man has been arrested for robbery Sunday afternoon. Easton Police say that a robbery happened around noon. The victim, an 83-year-old woman, told police that she was getting into her car on Dover Street at Hanson Street when a black man took her purse from her arm and ran. She was not harmed during the robbery.
foxbaltimore.com
Help police find missing 93-year-old man last seen driving '02 Toyota Camry
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department needs your help locating 93-year-old Daniel Young. He was last seen in the 5500 block of Elderon Avenue on December 21, 2022. Daniel Young is approximately 5-feet, 6- inches tall and weighs approximately 151 pounds. He was last seen driving a 2002-Toyota...
WGMD Radio
Update: Delaware State Police Identify Murder Victim
Delaware State Police have identified the victim of the murder that occurred on Tuesday in Magnolia as 42-year-old Robert Mujica, of Magnolia, Delaware. A 27-year-old Magnolia man–Gadiel Haro–is in jail for strangling a 42-year-old neighbor to death during a fight between Haro and his girlfriend. At about 12:30 a.m. on December 20th, troopers responded to the site of the incident on Stevenson Drive in Magnolia. Police say Haro assaulted his girlfriend in front of two kids–ages three and six. The children ran from the house and asked the neighbor for help. Police say after he entered the home to intervene, Haro began choking the neighbor, causing him to fall unconscious. He died at the scene. Haro faces several charges that include second-degree murder, strangulation, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, as well as offensive touching. Haro is currently at Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,007,500 cash bond.
nccpdnews.com
NEWARK MAN ARRESTED WITH FIREARM FOLLOWING A HIT AND RUN
(Newark, Del.-19713) The New Castle County Division of Police have arrested, Brian Mackey, 45, of Newark with reckless endangering and other firearm related offences following a hit and run motor vehicle crash. On Thursday (12/22), at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of S. Gerald Drive...
