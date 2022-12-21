ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8tv.com

Fatal Rt219 Accident Update

The identity of the man killed in yesterday’s crash along 219 has been revealed this evening. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees identified the man as 63-year-oldRricky Baxter of South Fork Borough. Lees says a preliminary investigation indicates that Baxter was driving in the wrong direction but officials are uncertain...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews respond to house fire in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Crews were called to a house fire in Fayette County on Friday evening. According to Fayette County Dispatchers, emergency crews were called to Locks Hill Road in German Township at 5:17 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story....
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
Morgan Messenger

Two dead in shootings at Berkeley Springs resort

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department has said two people from Maryland are dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide incident at the Coolfont resort west of Berkeley Springs. Sheriff K.C. Bohrer said officers responded to Coolfont around 9 p.m. on Friday, December 23 for a shooting. When Sgt. Lemon and Deputy Burkholder arrived, they found a male and a female deceased outside the front entrance to the main building of . . .
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
DC News Now

Woman dies in 3-alarm house fire in Allegany County

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office and other agencies were investigating a fire that killed a woman Tuesday. Members of the Cumberland Fire responded to the fire at 525 Columbia Ave. shortly before 5 p.m. There was heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story duplex. Crews upgraded […]
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
police1.com

Md. sheriff's deputy killed in crash

FROSTBURG, Md. — A Garrett County sheriff's deputy died Tuesday night in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 68 west near Frostburg, Maryland State Police said. Corey Douglas McElroy, 31, of Friendsville was pronounced dead early Wednesday at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, where he was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WTAJ

Vehicle crashes into river in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver in Blair County was left cold and wet after their vehicle crashed into a river. Emergency crews were sent to East Loop Road and Locke Mountain Road in Frankstown Township on Thursday, Dec. 22 after the vehicle ended up in the water along the roadway. EMS at the […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Galleria Drive Accident

At least 3 people were injured this afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash in Cambria County. Officials say it happened on Galleria Drive just after 2. The road was shut down near Solomon Run Road as crews responded. Emergency dispatchers tell us 3 people were taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center....
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One killed after head-on crash on 219 in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A crash Wednesday night on a highway in Cambria County has taken the life of one person. According to dispatch, at 7:52 p.m., a head-on collision between two cars along route 219 going south at the Adam and Richland Township line had the road closed starting at the St. Michael exit. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
mocoshow.com

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash In Allegany County

Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash in which one person died Tuesday evening in Allegany County. Shortly before 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Cumberland Barrack responded to westbound Interstate-68 at Route 36 in Frostburg, Maryland for a report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2017 Ford Explorer was driving westbound on I-68 when the vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
WDTV

Deputy dies at Ruby Memorial after crash involving semi

FROSTBURG, Md. (WDTV) - A deputy with the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown early Wednesday after a crash in Frostburg, Maryland Tuesday evening. Troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to a crash westbound on I-68 at Route 36 in Frostburg...
FROSTBURG, MD
WTAJ

Woman charged with DUI after crash with kids in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman is facing charges after Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said she was under the influence of alcohol when she crashed her SUV with three kids inside. Troopers from the PSP Bedford station were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash and were told by EMTs that the driver, […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Claysburg man charged after dogs found chained without food, water

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Claysburg man is facing multiple animal cruelty charges after state police say they found four dogs in extremely poor health on his property. Troopers were sent to a home along Beaver Dam Road in Kimmel Township on Monday, Oct. 3 to assist Greenfield Township police. After arriving at the […]
CLAYSBURG, PA
fox8tv.com

Somerset County Sheriff Office Shortage

Officials with the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department are raising concerns about what they’re calling a staffing crisis. The starting salary for a deputy in Somerset County is below $20,000 a year, which for many families is below the poverty line. Chief Deputy and Acting Sheriff Dusty Weir says...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Merle Unger, who was handed life sentence for killing Hagerstown officer, released from prison

BALTIMORE -- A man sentenced in 1976 to life plus 40 years for killing an off-duty Hagerstown police officer has been freed.A Talbot County judge on Wednesday ordered that the 73-year-old Merle Unger be released to a Baltimore re-entry program. Unger was convicted of murder in the shooting death of Donald Kline during a grocery store robbery.  In 2013, the Court of Appeals found that the trial judge had given erroneous jury instructions in Unger's case, but he was retried and reconvicted. In a Summer hearing, 15 corrections officers testified in support of his release. "At this juncture, the court is persuaded that Mr. Unger has sincerely repented and concentrated on being of service to others," Circuit Court Judge Broughton M. Earnest wrote in an opinion, the Baltimore Banner reports.   The Banner reports that in his time in prison, Unger got married and had two children. He also started a program in which he's sent cards and poems to police departments across the country and families who have lost colleagues and loved ones in the line of duty. 
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Metro News

One dead in officer involved shooting in Berkeley County

BUNKER HILL, W.Va. — A man was killed in an officer involved shooting early Monday morning in Berkeley County. According to state police, troopers and Berkeley County deputies were dispatched to a domestic dispute involving a firearm near Bunker Hill at 1:29 a.m. “Upon making contact with the armed...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

121K+
Followers
60K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy