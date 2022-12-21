ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 36

Guest
3d ago

I was able to go out to eat at least once a week under Trump and able to save a little….. Now , going out to eat is stopping at McDonalds and my savings account is half of what is was under trump……. I didn’t care about TWEETS! The country was better, and the world was safer…..,

Reply(15)
36
trentonbob
3d ago

the brandon administration has slammed the entire country!!! I used to think I was comfortable as I approached retirement, in two years of brandon, has changed those feelings!!!! what a disaster!!!

Reply(4)
28
Mark
2d ago

thanks Murphy for looking out for the people of New Jersey no wonder why you can afford a villa in Italy

Reply(5)
16
Related
R.A. Heim

Many New Jersey residents getting a $500 payment or more from the state

woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you live in New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Did you know that Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents? This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate. There is also another program that I share about at the bottom that is paying out up to $1,500 to individuals.
njurbannews.com

Murphy signs legislation addressing teacher shortage by eliminating the edTPA requirement

Gov. Phil Murphy signed S896 w/GR into law, which prohibits the State Board of Education from requiring the completion of the Educative Teacher Performance Assessment (“edTPA”) as a condition of eligibility for a certificate of eligibility with advanced standing (“CEAS”) or certificate of eligibility (“CE”). The Legislature unanimously concurred with the Governor’s conditional veto of an earlier version of the legislation that prohibited consideration of any Commissioner of Education approved performance-based assessment as a factor in determining whether to recommend a candidate for a CEAS or CE. The Governor recommended changes necessary to maintain the elimination of the State’s current requirement that educator candidates pass the edTPA test, and instead moved the responsibility for administering a performance-based assessment to the educator preparation programs (“EPP”), which are best-positioned to select or create the most appropriate assessment for their candidates.
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy announces appointments to Opioid Recovery and Remediation Advisory Council

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy announced Thursday the appointments of 10 public members to the Opioid Recovery and Remediation Advisory Council. The Council, which was established under Executive Order No. 305, will provide recommendations for uses of the funds that the State of New Jersey is receiving as a result of nationwide settlement agreements with several opioid manufacturers and distributors for their contributions to the ongoing opioid epidemic.
94.5 PST

NJ warns employees and businesses that use direct deposit

❌ Scammers are using personal information to trick companies into diverting direct deposit payments. 🧐 Companies, as well as workers, need to be careful. Do you get your paycheck deposited electronically into your checking or savings account?. New Jersey cybersecurity officials are warning Garden State workers and companies about...
NJ.com

N.J. awards almost $30 million to 42 school districts

Forty-two school districts in New Jersey received happy news just before the holidays, as the Department of Education on Friday announced $29.7 million in funding to make up for reduced state aid and budget shortfalls. This Stabilization Aid came from the state’s fiscal 2023 budget. “The department always strives...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

One last map story

Hanukkah is underway and Christmas is fast approaching; New Jersey has just woken up from the longest night of 2022; and in a couple of weeks, the 118th session of the United States Congress will be sworn in. What better time to take one more thorough, data-driven look at the 2022 congressional elections?
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

Biden-Harris administration awards more than $6M to New Jersey in ‘Internet for All’ planning grants

NEW JERSEY – The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that New Jersey received its first “Internet for All” grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All initiative. New Jersey...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Center Square

Turnpike Authority agrees to pay billions for tunnel project

(The Center Square) – The New Jersey Turnpike Authority has approved a deal to make tens of millions of dollars in annual loan payments to finance New Jersey’s share of a $16 billion rail tunnel project. Under the agreement, which was approved unanimously by the commission on Tuesday,...
94.5 PST

Who do young NJ voters trust more: Democrats or Republicans?

A new poll finds New Jersey voters under the age of 30 are more progressive than older voters but they are not more likely to register as Democrats. Dan Cassino, the executive director of the Fairleigh Dickinson University poll said the survey finds when it comes to younger Garden State residents, “even young Republicans say things like climate change is an existential threat, or women should have a right to abortion under any circumstance.”
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy signs legislation setting the stage for New Jersey’s child welfare system to make long-awaited exit from federal oversight

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Tuesday signed A-3707/S-2395 as a key part of the effort to fulfill New Jersey’s commitment to implement the necessary accountability measures to exit from federal oversight of child protective services administered under the New Jersey Department of Children and Families (NJ DCF).
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

New Jersey’s new concealed carry gun law puts blacks at disadvantage

Bronson Winslow on December 22, 2022 TRENTON, NJ – According to a PBS affiliate, WHYY, black gun owners in New Jersey are pushing back against a recent concealed carry law. The instructor, Douglas Worthen, argued that the recent legislation, which heightens requirements for gun ownership, will prohibit black residents from defending themselves, while one of the law’s changes, an increase in fees, will further deter marginalized community members from applying for permits, according to WHYY. According to the legislation, gun owners seeking concealed carry permits would be required to purchase liability insurance and to take training courses, as well as increasing The post New Jersey’s new concealed carry gun law puts blacks at disadvantage appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

121K+
Followers
60K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy