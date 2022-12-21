Gov. Phil Murphy signed S896 w/GR into law, which prohibits the State Board of Education from requiring the completion of the Educative Teacher Performance Assessment (“edTPA”) as a condition of eligibility for a certificate of eligibility with advanced standing (“CEAS”) or certificate of eligibility (“CE”). The Legislature unanimously concurred with the Governor’s conditional veto of an earlier version of the legislation that prohibited consideration of any Commissioner of Education approved performance-based assessment as a factor in determining whether to recommend a candidate for a CEAS or CE. The Governor recommended changes necessary to maintain the elimination of the State’s current requirement that educator candidates pass the edTPA test, and instead moved the responsibility for administering a performance-based assessment to the educator preparation programs (“EPP”), which are best-positioned to select or create the most appropriate assessment for their candidates.

